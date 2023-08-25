YERINGTON — Kicking off the 2023 season, the Elko volleyball team posted a 5-1 record during the preseason tournament in Yerington.

Elko edged Smith Valley 2-1 in the opener, shut out Portola (California) 2-0 and also beat Mineral County in straight sets — wrapping up pool play on Friday, Aug. 18.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, after seeding, the Lady Indians blanked Lowry 2-0 before falling in straight sets to McQueen — closing out the tourney with a straight-set victory over North Tahoe.

Versus Smith Valley

Elko rolled to a 15-13 win in in the first set, dropped the second in a 25-23 battle but bounced back with a 15-5 victory in the deciding frame.

Junior Addison Seipp paced the Lady Indians with seven kills, and Elko gained four putaways apiece from senior Amaja Meza, Carly George, Lilli Pastor and Julia Hackworth.

Senior Holly Hernandez killed three shots, sophomore Presley Harris put down two and senior Pacey Harris added one kill.

Behind the line, Pacey Harris and Hackworth each served four aces — junior Merisa Ginnings adding another.

At the net, George rejected four shots and Seipp blocked two — Elko earning one stuff each by Meza, Hernandez, Pastor and senior Olivia Guerra.

Running the offense, Hackworth made 21 of the team’s 28 assists — Meza and Seipp turning in two apiece.

Senior Bryleigh Cervantes, Pacey Harris and Hernandez finished with one dime each.

Defensively, Pacey Harris finished with a team-high 19 digs — Hackworth following with 14.

Meza and Seipp each dug up six shots, Ginnings posted four digs and Presley Harris and Pastor notched three apiece.

Cervantes and George made two digs each, and the defense was capped with a dig apiece by Hernandez and Guerra.

Versus Portola

Against Portola, Elko cruised to a 2-0 shutout by scores of 25-7 and 25-12.

Seipp led the offense once again with four kills, Hernandez and Guerra turned in three putaways apiece and the Lady Indians gained two kills each from Pastor, Hackworth and George.

Elko’s offense was rounded out with one kill for Presley Harris.

Ginnings aced the Lady Tigers regularly with five-unreturned serves, Hackworth chalked up three aces and the Harris girls served one each.

George finished with Elko’s only two blocks of the match.

Hackworth assisted 12 of the Lady Indians’ 15 kills, Pacey Harris made two and Presley Harris added the other.

Pacey Harris led the defense with seven digs, Cervantes dug up four shots and Hackworth added three.

Hernandez notched two digs, and the defense was rounded off with one dig from Pastor.

Versus Mineral County

Against the Lady Serpents, the Lady Indians wrapped up pool play with a straight-set win by blowout tallies of 25-9 and 25-5.

*Stats were not available after Elko’s second match of the weekend.

Versus Lowry

Despite a two-set victory, Elko’s first match in bracket against Lowry was a contested one — winning by scores of 26-24 in extra points and 25-20 on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Versus McQueen

In its second bracket game, Elko started slowly in a straight-set loss to McQueen — getting thumped 25-8 but following with a more competitive defeat of 25-18.

Versus North Tahoe

The Lady Indians closed the Yerington tournament on a high note, beating North Tahoe 2-0 by scores of 25-16 and 25-17 in similar frames.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (5-1) will have a bye week and open league play of the Division 3A North-East, facing road games at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, in Dayton, and at noon Saturday, Sept. 2, in Fernley.