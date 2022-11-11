Lady Braves fall in 3 sets at state

LAS VEGAS — The Owyhee volleyball team’s stay in the state tournament was a short one.

On Thursday night, in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, the East No. 2 Lady Braves were eliminated in a straight-set loss to Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

The Lady Panthers rode a hot start — opening the match with an 11-0 streak — to a 25-8 victory in the first frame.

In the second set, Owyhee played better defensively and offensively but still allowed lengthy runs by Pahranagat Valley and fell into a two-set hole with a 25-15 loss.

Down the stretch, the Lady Panthers led 12-8 but finished the match and the Lady Braves’ season with a 25-16 victory on the heels of a 13-8 run for a 25-16 win — the closest margin of the contest.

First Set

In the first, the Lady Panthers opened a 5-0 advantage on consecutive kills by No. 21 — names not given on the MaxPreps roster.

Another cross by No. 21 pushed the margin to 8-0, and four hits by the Owyhee defense gave up a 10-0 deficit.

Following an ace by Pahranagat Valley, the Lady Braves gained their first point on a hit into the net by the Lady Panthers — making the tally 11-1.

Owyhee scored three straight with a putaway to the back end by junior Journie Crutcher and an ace from senior Tziavi Melendez.

However, the Lady Panthers won the next point — making the score 12-3 — and took a 15-3 lead on three-consecutive aces.

A spike in the middle by No. 5 pushed the gap to 16-3 and an ace opened an 18-4 lead.

A roll shot in the center made the score 22-5, but Owyhee notched three straight points on a hit into the net, a big block by senior Mattisen Jones and an ace by Crutcher.

But the Lady Panthers closed the frame with an ace and an Owyhee hit into the net for a 25-8 win.

Second Set

No. 21 opened the second set with an emphatic putaway, followed by consecutive aces and a ball off the antenna by the Lady Braves.

A net hit gave Owyhee its first point, senior Angel Roa-Martinez served an ace but a long hit gave the ball back to Pahranagat Valley with a 5-2 lead.

The Lady Panthers hit a net ball, but the Lady Braves served into the net on the next point.

A net serve by Pahranagat Valley was followed by four hits from the defense and a long hit out of bounds tied the score 6-6.

Owyhee took its first lead of the match on a line violation at the net, but the Lady Panthers tied the tally on the next point and grabbed an 8-7 lead on a double-touch.

Consecutive violations at the net pushed the margin to 10-7, Owyhee getting the ball on a net serve.

The Lady Braves came to within one on an ace by senior Kailey Couchum, but a bad serve made the score 11-9.

An ace by the Lady Panthers pushed the advantage to three, but a new serve brought the score to 12-10.

A net violation by Owyhee gave up a point, but the ensuing Pahranagat Valley serve was shanked — a net serve handing the ball back to the Lady Panthers with a 14-11 lead.

The Lady Braves hit long, Pahranagat Valley scored on a free ball and No. 8 went on a spree of aces — serving five in a row — Owyhee’s back row unable to make a good pass on the receptions.

A kill from No. 21 doubled up the tally at 22-11, another ace by No. 8 pushing the lead to 12.

Pahranagat Valley hit into the net then committed a lift and knocked one shot long and out of bounds.

A solid kill be Melendez brought the Lady Braves to within eight at 23-15, but the Lady Panthers booked the next-two points on a putaway by No. 21 and a miscommunication by the Owyhee defense ended the frame.

The Lady Panthers placed Owyhee on the brink of elimination with a 25-15 victory for a two-set lead.

Third Set

In the third, Pahranagat Valley went up 5-0 — including a kill by No. 21 and two aced by No. 8 — Owyhee scoring its first point on a shot out of bounds by the Lady Panthers.

With a tick off the tape and a drop short, the Lady Panthers took a 6-1 lead and No. 21 pounded consecutive kills for an 8-1 advantage.

A net ball gave the ball back to Owyhee, but the Lady Braves blocked a ball out of bounds on the next play.

No. 7 scored in the middle for Pahranagat Valley, but the Lady Panthers missed a hit in the center on a free ball and let a ball fall between multiple defenders.

A big block by Jones made the score 10-5, but No. 3 nailed a putaway on the outside for Pahranagat Valley.

Jones scored on a wild sequence — the longest point of the match — but No. 3 scored off Owyhee’s block for a 12-6 lead.

The Lady Braves came within four on a missed hit in the middle by the Lady Panthers and a shot into the net.

After the Lady Panthers scored on a touch shot, the margin was brought back to four with a push for a point by Owyhee senior Lilli Johnson.

Pahranagat Valley scored three in a row on a point off the Lady Braves’ block, an Owyhee shot into the net and an ace by No. 8 — making the tally 16-9.

Johnson booked a point on what should have been a free ball, but No. 5 scored in the middle for the Lady Panthers — who gave the ball back on a long serve.

Jones made a big block in the center for the Lady Braves, but Pahranagat Valley won the next point on a scramble play from No. 5.

The teams traded points on bad serves, and Owyhee’s defense didn’t get the ball over on the next play — an ace by No. 25 opening a 20-13 lead.

A Pahranagat Valley lift gave the Lady Braves a point, and Jones tallied a putaway — pulling Owyhee to within six — but No. 3 spun a shot off the top of the net and down for a point.

No. 7 chalked up an ace along the backline, but the Lady Panthers hit a shot long — making the score 23-16.

Pahranagat Valley shut the door with a block by No. 7, and No. 21 tagged a putaway — closing the curtains.

The Lady Panthers eliminated the Lady Braves in straight sets with a 15-16 advantage in the third.

Up Next

The Lady Panthers advanced to the state semifinal and were scheduled to face West No. 1 Smith Valley — which won its quarterfinal match in three sets (25-21, 25-6 and 25-8 over South No. 2 Liberty Baptist — at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

In the other semifinal, East No. 1 Eureka was set to take on South No. 1 Green Valley Christian at 1 p.m. Friday — the Lady Vandals surviving a five-set battle with Central No. 2 Round Mountain (15-25, 25-15, 28-30, 25-22 and 15-13) and the Lady Guardians sweeping West No. 2 Sierra Lutheran (25-18, 25-9 and 25-20).

The winners of the semifinal matched will square off the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Rancho High School.