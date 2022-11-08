 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Braves take 2nd at regional tourney

  • 0

ELKO — One Elko County volleyball team will be represented at the 1A state tournament.

During the Division 1A East regional tournament, No. 2 Owyhee — which earned a first-round bye — earned a trip to state with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Jackpot in the semifinal round.

In the regional final, Owyhee was swept by No. 1 Eureka in three sets.

Versus Jackpot

The Lady Braves actually lost the first set, the Lady Jaguars rolling to a 25-20 victory.

However, Owyhee bounced back with a lopsided 25-16 win in the second frame and never looked back — finishing the match with convincing advantages of 25-17 in the third and 25-11 in the fourth.

Versus Eureka

Despite the Lady Vandals cruising to the regional championship with a straight-set victory, the games were actually quite close.

People are also reading…

The first set was the widest margin of victory with the score at 25-19, Owyhee inched closer but fell by a tally of 25-23 in the second and Eureka finished the job with a 25-21 win in the third.

Up Next

North No. 1 Eureka (19-6-1 overall) will open the Division 1A Nevada State Volleyball Championships and take on Central No. 2 Round Mountain (15-7 overall) at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

North No. 2 Owyhee (7-7 overall) will play Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (21-8-2 overall) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jackpot

The No. 3 Lady Jaguars — prior to being eliminated by Owyhee in the regional semifinal — notched a three-set victory over No. 6 Carlin in the quarterfinal round.

Jackpot rolled to victories of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23 over the Lady Railroaders, who were bounced early.

Wells

The No. 4 Lady Leopards came up a win shy of qualifying for state.

Wells opened the regional tourney with a straight-set win over No. 5 McDermitt, beating the Lady Bulldogs by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 26-24 in extra points.

In the semifinal, Wells was swept by No. 1 Eureka — the eventual regional champion — the Lady Vandals breezing to wide victories of 25-10 and 25-12 before sealing the deal with a close 26-24 win in extra points during the third set.

