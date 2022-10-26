 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Buckaroos sweep Lady Spartans

SPRING CREEK — On Tuesday night, the Lowy volleyball team obstructed Spring Creek’s senior night.

In a rematch of a five-set victory for the Lady Spartans on Oct. 4, in Winnemucca, the Lady Buckaroos dominated the action in a straight-set victory.

The scores were fairly close, but Lowry was never in serious danger — opening with a 25-22 victory, following with a 25-21 win and overcoming a slow start for a 25-20 tally in the third.

In the third, Spring Creek jumped to leads of 8-2 and 12-16 but gave up 11-consecutive points and fell behind 17-12 — the Lady Bucks closing the show on a 19-8 run.

Many of the Lady Spartans’ issues stemmed from self-inflicted errors, primarily untimely service errors late in the sets with the scores close at the time of knocking balls into the net or out of bounds — coupled with the fact Lowry gained exceptional play at the net from junior middle Savannah Stoker, senior middle Emma Gray, senior outside hitter Jada Matheny and senior outside hitter Kailey Franklin.

On the outside, Spring Creek was paced by 16 kills from sophomore Roxanne Keim and 14 putaways by senior Rylee Keim.

The Lady Spartans’ offense was capped by four kills for junior middle Brianna Dimick, three by senior setter Jenna Windous and one from senior middle blocker Ebony Dastrup.

As a team, Spring Creek served six aces — Rylee Keim dropping four and Windous adding two.

Windous dished 27 of Spring Creek’s 29 assists; senior Kristine Stephens and junior Alexandria McCahill tacking on one apiece.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans blocked three shots with one each for Dastrup, Windous and Rylee Keim.

Senior libero Brynly Stewart topped the roster with 20 digs, Windous and Roxanne Keim dug up eight balls apiece, Rylee Keim made seven digs, Stephens and Dastrup closed with two apiece and the defense was rounded out with a dig each by Dimick, senior Kylie Harris and junior Kendra Hampton.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (12-9 overall, 5-4 in league) have clinched a berth in the 3A north regional tournament — seeding still to be determined — and will close the regular season with a match against the Lady Greenwave at 6 p.m. Thursday, in Fallon.

