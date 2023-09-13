ELKO — The Elko volleyball team opened its first home stand with a resounding victory.

On Friday night, the Lady Indians dismantled Lowry in straight sets.

But, Elko was unable to bring the same type of play against Fallon — showing both runs of dominance and streaks of inconsistency — falling in five sets Saturday afternoon.

Versus Lowry

Against the Lady Buckaroos, the Lady Indians were never really threatened in a 3-0 victory.

Elko won the first set 25-17, edged Lowry 25-22 in the second frame — the closest of the match — and rolled to a 25-17 win in the closeout set in the third game.

Juniors Brakkin Larsen and transfer Roxy Keim — who was cleared by the NIAA — led the Lady Indians’ offense with seven kills apiece.

Senior Amaja Meza put away four shots, and Elko gained three kills apiece from junior Addi Seipp, senior Holly Hernandez and senior Julia Hackworth.

Seniors Lilli Pastor and defender Bryleigh Cervantes put down two shots each.

The offense was rounded with a kill apiece for senior Carly George and sophomore Presley Harris.

As a team, Elko served 10 aces — paced by three from senior Pacey Harris and two each by Seipp and junior Merisa Ginnings.

Hackworth, Cervantes and Hernandez served one ace apiece.

Of Elko’s 32 assists, Hackworth dished a team-high 26 — Keim posting a pair and Seipp, Meza, Cervantes and Presley Harris each adding one.

Defensively, the Lady Indians blocked just one shot — Larsen notching the lone rejection.

In the back, Pacey Harris made a team-best 14 digs — Cervantes also reaching double digits with 10.

Keim posted eight digs, Ginnings turned in seven and Hackworth closed with four.

Presley Harris and Seipp posted three digs apiece, and Larsen and senior Olivia Guerra rounded out the defense with one dig each.

Versus Fallon

Against the Lady Greenwave, the Lady Indians dropped the first set 25-22 but bounced back with a 25-18 victory.

Elko went up 2-1 with a commanding 25-15 win in the third set, placing Fallon against elimination.

But, the Lady Wave came back with a 25-16 beat-down in the fourth frame — opening a lead of 19-9.

In the race to 15, the Lady Indians got up 4-0 and 7-1.

However, Fallon showed grit and came back for a 16-14 victory in extra points — winning the match 3-2.

Keim was a beast at the net, killing a team-high 21 shots.

Meza also reached double figures with 10 putaways, and Larsen killed eight balls.

Hernandez and Seipp each put down four shots, Ginnings and Cervantes killed three attempts apiece, Hackworth added two kills on quick pushes and the offense was rounded out with a kill by Pastor.

Meza served a team-high two aces, and Hackworth and Seipp served one apiece.

Hackworth tallied a team-high 43 assists, Pacey Harris assisted three kills and Hernandez added two.

Elko gained an assist each for Ginnings, Seipp, Meza and Larsen.

At the net, Keim, Seipp, Larsen and Hernandez each blocked a shot.

Pacey Harris led the defense with 37 digs, Hackworth notched 11 and Keim finished with 10.

Hernandez dug up five shots, Meza and Cervantes recorded four apiece and Seipp and Presley Harris made three each.

Ginnings finished with two digs, and the defense was capped with one dig from Pastor.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will play non-league contests against the Lady Vikings at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.