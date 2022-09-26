Lady Indians notch comeback win against Lady Dust Devils

ELKO — The Elko volleyball team made a great comeback against a top team.

In their Division 3A North-East opener, the Lady Indians fell behind two sets to none on Friday but notched a comeback for the ages and rattled off three-straight wins over Dayton — the No. 2 ranked 3A team in the state.

On Saturday, Elko capped its perfect weekend with a three-set sweep of Fernley.

Versus Dayton

The Lady Dust Devils mopped the floor with Elko in the first set by a tally of 25-14, opening the match on an 11-0 burst.

In the second set, the Lady Indians made things interesting but fell down two sets with the score at 25-23.

Elko head coach Jordan King switched her formation and ran a 5-1 instead of a 6-2, leading to dividends for the remainder of the contest.

The Lady Indians won the third set easily with the score at 25-18 and forced a fifth frame with a 25-22 advantage in the fourth.

In the race to 15, Elko broke away for a double-digit victory — closing the match with three-consecutive wins on the heels of a 15-5 streak.

The Lady Indians found outstanding play at the net; junior Carly George going for a team-high 15 kills, six blocks, five digs and an ace — sophomore Brakkin Larsen posting 12 kills and a roster-best seven blocks.

Junior Holly Hernandez finished with seven kills, three blocks and three digs — senior Aurora Eklund closing with seven putaways, nine digs, two rejections and an assist.

Junior Amaja Meza recorded four kills and six digs.

Senior setter Lexi Ruiz tallied a team-best 31 assists, 17 digs and a kill.

Junior libero Pacey Harris paced the defense with 27 digs, served a team-high three aces and dished five assists.

Sophomore Merisa Ginnings posted 11 digs, two aces and an assist — junior Julia Hackworth ending with six assists, three digs and a kill.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes closed with six dig and served two aces; and senior Lucy Salyer added a kill, a block and a dig.

Versus Fernley

Despite sweeping the Lady Vaqueros, the Lady Indians needed a comeback in the first set.

After falling behind 23-19, Elko closed the frame on a 9-3 run — staving off four game-point situations — for a 28-26 victory in six extra points.

The Lady Indians closed the show early with wins by scores of 25-19 and 25-23 in the second and third sets.

George notched seven kills, a block and an ace — Larsen finishing with seven putaways, a rejection and one dig.

Hernandez downed five shots, made two digs and dished an assist.

Meza put away three balls, blocked two more and dug up two — Ruiz tallying three kills, 14 assists and four digs.

Senior Takara Rowley put down two balls and dug up three shots.

Harris and Eklund each tied for the team high with two aces and killed one shot apiece; Harris recording 17 digs and four assists — Eklund notching dour digs and one assist.

Cervantes also served two aces, made four digs and dished an assists — Ginnings adding another ace, five digs and an assist.

Hackworth closed with four assists and two digs — the defense capped by a dig apiece from senior Allison Padilla, junior Beatrice Sampo and junior Lilli Pastor.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) are slated to face the Lady Spartans (8-6 overall, 1-1 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.