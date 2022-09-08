Lady Indians roll through home openers

ELKO — In its home opening series of 3A North crossover matches, the Elko volleyball team chewed up and spit out Hug and North Valleys.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Lady Indians played in front of the Elko crowd for the first time — sweeping the Lady Hawks.

Elko followed with another sweep on Saturday, rolling through North Valleys in three frames.

Versus Hug

Against the Lady Hawks, the Lady Indians cruised in straight sets — winning by scores of 25-11, 25-7 and 25-16 — the third game providing the only single-digit victory of the match in a nine-point win.

Offensively, junior Amaya Meza and senior Lucy Salyer led the hitting with four kills apiece.

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen notched three putaways, junior Carly George posted two kills and junior Holly Hernandez, junior Lilli Pastor and senior Aurora Eklund added one apiece.

Elko aced Hug at will, totaling 14 aces as a team.

Junior Addie Mallea paced the attack with three aces, and the Lady Indians gained two each from junior Bryleigh Cervantes, senior Pacey Harris, senior Lexi Ruiz, senior Allison Padilla and Eklund — Larsen finishing the assault with one of her own.

Padilla topped the roster with five assists, Ruiz dished four, Harris and senior Julia Hackworth notched two apiece and senior Takara Rowley and George finished with one each.

Defensively, Elko blocked three shots — one apiece by Larsen, Mallea and Rowley.

Harris — playing libero — paced the team with even digs, Hackworth followed with six digs and Eklund tallied four.

Cervantes, Ruiz, Larsen, Hernandez and Padilla dug up one shot each.

Versus North Valleys

On Saturday, the Lady Indians completed their home-series sweep with a straight-set victory over North Valleys by tallies of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-16.

Larsen was a force on both sides of the net, leading Elko with seven kills and tying for the team high with two blocks.

George was also a beast in the middle with five putaways and two stuffs.

Pastor put down two shots, and the Lady Indians earned a kill each from Ruiz, Salyer and Eklund.

Harris closed out the first set on a serving spree and led the team with five aces, Cervantes and Ruiz dropping three aces apiece.

For the second-consecutive game, Elko finished with 14 aces as a unit — Padilla, Eklund and George each serving one.

Ruiz led Elko with eight assists and made three digs, Hackworth followed with five assists and tied Harris for the team high with four digs.

Cervantes dug up three shots, Eklund added two digs and Elko gained a dig each by Larsen — who also made an assist — Pastor, Padilla and George.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (6-2 overall) will play another East-West crossover series — but this time on the road — at 6 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California, and noon Saturday, against Wooster, in Reno.