Lady Indians show grit against Fallon

ELKO — In a pair of home games, the Elko volleyball team split its matches — the Lady Indians playing some of its best ball and some of its worst in the same stretch.

On Wednesday, Elko appeared poised for a relatively-comfortable victory against Fallon but needed to fight tooth and nail for a five-set victory in extra points.

However, the Lady Indians were never really in Thursday’s contest against Lowry — the Lady Buckaroos dominating with ease in three frames.

Versus Fallon

In the early stages of Wednesday’s match, Elko looked to run Fallon off the floor — opening double-digit leads in the first game.

The Lady Greenwave made things interesting and lost by a score of 25-21, but Fallon rebounded and came away with a 30-28 win in the second frame — coming on late and making less mistakes down the stretch in a game that played 10 extra points.

In the third set, the Lady Indians once again asserted themselves and absolutely dominated the Lady Wave by nearly double with the score at 25-13.

However, Fallon flipped the script and went up big in the fourth set — surviving a mini Elko rally that started too late — forcing a fifth frame with a 25-19 victory.

In the race to 15, the Lady Wave broke from the gates with conviction — taking an 8-1 lead.

To the Lady Indians’ credit, they never backed down from the challenge of a big deficit — gradually and consistently chipping away at the margin.

Elko scored five-consecutive points and forced a timeout, trailing 8-6.

After falling behind 10-7, the Lady Indians scored four in a row and took the lead at 11-10 — Fallon taking another timeout.

From the reset, the teams traded points — the Lady Wave then tying the contest and grabbing the lead at 13-12.

Elko took the next-two points and opened a 14-13 lead but hit the ball into the net, tying the score 14-all.

A crucial play gave the Lady Indians the lead as a Fallon played went over the net for a kill — giving the ball back to Elko — and the skirmish came to a close with a huge block.

Elko went up early, survived a Fallon flurry and came from behind late for a 16-14 victory in five sets.

Junior Carly George led Elko with 12 kills, sophomore Brakkin Larsen followed with 11 putaways and junior Amaya Meza put down four balls.

Senior setter Lexi Ruiz, junior opposite hitter Holly Hernandez and senior outside hitter Takara Rowley killed four shots each and senior outside hitter Aurora Eklund notched three putaways.

The offense was capped with a kill apiece by junior Addie Mallea, junior Lilli Pastor and senior Lucy Salyer — who made one of the most impactful and timely thumps of the match at a critical juncture for the Lady Indians in the fifth set.

In total, Elko served five aces — four from junior Pacey Harris and one by Meza.

At the net, George blocked three four shots and Hernandez rejected three — Larsen stuffing two offerings and Rowley swatting another.

Ruiz paced the team with 31 assists, Harris dished six assists and junior Bryleigh Cervantes, Meza and sophomore Merisa Ginnings tallied one each.

Defensively, Harris recorded a team-best 29 digs, Ruiz made26 digs, Eklund dug up 16 shots, Meza closed with 12 digs and Cervantes capped the double-digit diggers with 10.

Hernandez and Pastor posted five digs apiece, Ginnings and George notched four each, Larsen finished with two and Salyer closed with one.

Versus Lowry

Against the Lady Buckaroos, on Thursday, the Lady Indians never won a set — Lowry sweeping the match with victories of 25-20, 25-16 and 26-24 in extra points.

Up Next

Elko (11-4 overall, 4-1 in league) will begin the second half of its league slate on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, and at noon Saturday, in Fernley.