Lady Indians start preseason tourney 4-2

YERINGTON — At the Yerington tournament, the Elko volleyball tipped off the year with a 4-2 mark.

The Lady Indians began the tourney with four-consecutive wins — beating Eureka in three frames and sweeping the Yerington JV, Lincoln County and Pahrump in two sets each — but closed the weekend with a pair of losses to Dayton and Galena.

Versus Eureka

Against the Lady Vandals, Elko started slowly — dropping the first set by a wide margin with the score at 25-16 — bout bounced back with wins of 25-16 and 15-12 in the deciding frame.

Senior Aurora Eklund led the Lady Indians with five kills, followed by four putaways each from senior Lexi Ruiz and sophomore Brakkin Larsen — Larsen topping the roster with two blocks.

Senior Lucy Salyer and junior Amaya Meza hammered three kills apiece, and senior Takara Rowley and juniors Holly Hernandez and Carly George each finished with two putaways.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes served up a team-high four aces, junior Pacey Harris added three and Ruiz and Larsen posted one apiece.

At setter, Ruiz dished a team-best 11 assists — Harris adding four and senior Allison Padilla and junior Julia Hackworth posting three each.

Playing libero, Harris made a team-high eight digs — Eklund digging up six balls and senior Allison Padilla and Ruiz following with three apiece.

Versus Yerington JV

In its second match Friday, Elko took out the Yerington JV in two sets — winning by scores of 25-13 and 25-23.

Larsen paced the offense with four kills, served four aces and blocked a shot defensively.

Eklund served a team-high five aces and posted three putaways, and George notched three kills and a team-high three blocks at the net.

Junior Addie Mallea and Ruiz each smacked two-unreturned points.

Ruiz finished with a team-best seven assists, and Hackworth followed with three dimes.

Defensively, junior Cervantes topped the Lady Indians with five digs — Harris and Eklund each making three digs.

Versus Lincoln County

Against the Lady Lynx, Elko booked its second-consecutive straight-set win — opening with a 25-13 victory and closing with a 25-22 advantage.

Padilla and George packed the punch offensively with five kills each, Salyer added four putaways and Larson and junior Lilli Pastor added three apiece.

The serve game was on point, generating 16 aces — four by Hackworth, three each for Harris, Padilla and Ruiz, two from Cervantes and one by Larsen.

Hackworth led the team with eight assists, Padilla made six and Ruiz closed with four.

As a group, the Lady Indians needed just 10 digs — Harris notching eight and Rowley and Eklund tallying one each.

Versus Pahrump Valley

The Lady Indians’ winning streak reached four matches with a two-set sweep of Pahrump Valley by blowout margins of 25-8 and 25-13.

Cervantes was remarkable with her serves, notching an amazing eight aces — Harris adding three.

Larsen finished with five kills and a block, Hernandez posted three putaways and a rejection and Pastor booked three kills.

Meza, Salyer and Eklund made two putaways apiece — George finished with a kill and a block and Padilla rounded out the scoring hits with a kill.

Ruiz finished with seven assists and Padilla posted four.

Harris made four digs, and Cervantes and Eklund dug up three shots each.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Dust Devils, Elko fell in three frames — beginning with a 27-25 victory in extra points but quickly going downhill with losses of 25-14 and 15-6.

George nailed a team-high six kills and blocked a shot, and Larsen and Salyer each mounted four putaways and sent two shots back to their senders — matching Padilla for the team high in swats.

Eklund finished with three kills and a block.

Harris served two aces, and Larson and Eklund notched one apiece.

Ruiz dished seven assists, Padilla followed with six and Hackworth closed with two.

Harris led the defense with 14 digs, Ruiz neared with 13 digs and Meza finished with eight.

Padilla tallied six digs, Eklund notched five and Cervantes turned in three.

Versus Galena

The Lady Indians closed the tourney with back-to-back losses, finishing their stint in Yerington with a two-set loss to the Lady Grizzlies with the scores at 25-21 and 25-13.

Meza was the offensive weapon with five kills, Ruiz put away three balls and Elko gained two apiece from Larsen, Salyer and Eklund — who tied George for the team high with once block.

Meza also paced the service game with two aces, as did Ruiz.

Hackworth closed with a roster-best five assists, Ruiz followed with four, Harris turned in three and Eklund made two.

Harris topped the defense with seven digs, Meza finished with five and Larsen posted three.

Up Next

Elko (4-2 overall) will start its 3A North matches at home, hosting Hug at 6 p.m. Friday and North Valleys at noon Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.