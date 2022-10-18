Lady Indians sweep Dayton, fall short against Fernley

FERNLEY — The Elko volleyball team had an up-and-down weekend, starting its road trip with a sweep of a top-notch team but dropping a five-set battle in the finale.

Versus Dayton

On Friday, the Lady Indians not only swept Dayton — the No. 1 ranked 3A team in the state — they also claimed the season series.

Elko took down the Lady Dust Devils for the second time — posting a five-set home win on Sept. 23 — claiming a 25-23 contest in the first set, following with another narrow, 25-22 victory in the second and slamming the door with a 25-20 advantage in the third frame.

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen led Elko with eight kills and four blocks, and senior Aurora Eklund tallied seven putaways, an ace, a block and nine digs.

The Lady Indians gained six kills and two swats apiece from juniors Carly George and Amaya Meza, and senior Lexi Ruiz notched put down three shots, served an ace and paced both the offense and the defense in numerous areas — dishing a team-high 21 assists and making a roster-best 17 digs.

The offense was rounded out with a kill each from juniors Bryleigh Cervantes, Pacey Harris and Holly Hernandez.

Harris served an ace and added 15 digs and three assists.

Hernandez booked two blocks, three digs and a dime — Cervantes digging up four shots.

Sophomore defensive specialist Merisa Ginnings posted 13 digs and a pair of assists.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, a slow start and a two-set hole was a little too much to overcome for the Lady Indians.

On Saturday, Elko dropped the first two games by slim margins with the scores at 25-22 and 25-23.

Making things interesting, the Lady Indians came back and gridlocked the tally with consecutive elimination victories of 25-23 and 25-17 — the largest-margin win of the match.

However, the fifth set came down to a tooth-and-nail skirmish — one claimed by the Lady Vaqueros by a score of 18-16 in extra points.

George was a beast in the middle for Elko; leading the offense with 13 kills and tying for the team high with two blocks.

She also added three digs and a dime.

Senior Lucy Salyer also had a nice game with eight putaways, two digs and two assists.

Larsen put down seven shots and blocked one, and Elko gained six kills from both Eklund and junior Lilli Pastor — who topped the roster with four aces and added six digs and an assist.

Eklund served once ace and dug up five shots.

Ruiz and Hernandez made two kills apiece; Ruiz notching a team-high 29 assists and making 11 digs — Hernandez sharing the roster best with two blocks and tacking on two digs and an assist.

Junior Julia Hackworth added a kill, two aces, nine digs and three assists.

Harris finished with a team-best 25 digs, three assists and two aces — Ginnings serving an ace and digging up five balls.

Senior Takara Rowley made five digs, Meza had four digs and senior Allison Padilla notched two assists and a dig — Cervantes rounding off the defense with a dig of her own.

Versus Spring Creek

The Lady Indians (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) were slated to play an important home match against the Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 4-3 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko won the first meeting in four sets on Sept. 27, in Spring Creek.