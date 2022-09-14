Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts

RENO — Despite only playing one of its scheduled matches on the weekend, the Elko volleyball team made a good showing.

On Friday, the Lady Indians’ match against South Tahoe was postponed due to air quality — makeup date still to be announced.

But, Elko cruised in its Saturday game — sweeping Wooster in three frames.

Versus Wooster

While the match was a three-set sweep on paper, the first game was an absolute battle.

Elko claimed the first frame by a wild score of 35-33, a game which saw 20 extra points played.

From that point, the Lady Indians gradually imposed their wills and wore down the Lady Colts — taking the next two games by increasing margins of 25-19 and 25-9.

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen led Elko’s offense with nine kills and tied for the team high with one block.

Junior Carly George finished with six kills and one swat, juniors Holly Hernandez and Lillli Pastor posted four putaways apiece.

Senior Aurora Eklund downed two balls and stuffed another, and the offense was rounded out with a kill each from seniors Lexi Ruiz, Allison Padilla, Takara Rowley, Lucy Salyer and junior Julia Hackworth.

As a team, the Lady Indians served 14 aces — led by four from George, three by Ruiz and two each for Padilla and Pastor.

Junior Pacey Harris, Hackworth and Eklund notched one ace each.

Ruiz topped the offense with 13 assists, Padilla, dished three assists, Harris and Hackworth finished with two each and Pastor, Salyer and George closed with one each.

Harris led the defense with six digs, Hackworth finished with five, Pastor and Eklund booked four apiece and Ruiz and George each dug up two shots.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes, Hernandez, Padilla and Rowley tallied one dig apiece.

Up Next

The Lady Indians (6-2 overall, 3-0 against 3A North) will play the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires allowing — and will take on the Lady Railroaders at noon Saturday, in Sparks.