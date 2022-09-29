 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Indians take out Lady Spartans in four

  • 0
Aurora Eklund

Elko's Aurora Eklund goes up for a shot against Spring Creek on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Spring Creek. The Lady Indians beat the Lady Spartans in four sets.

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — For two sets Tuesday night, the Elko volleyball team took Spring Creek to school.

The Lady Indians eventually won the match in four sets, but the Lady Spartans made things interesting in the third and fourth frames.

Elko opened the match on fire, leaving Spring Creek bewildered and befuddled — winning by scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

In the third game, the Lady Spartans turned the tables — playing in system and getting balls to their outside hitters in rhythm — and claimed a 25-17 victory.

The action in the fourth was a seesaw affair midway through the frame, but the Lady Indians asserted themselves late and held on for a 25-21 win and the match.

Elko Stats

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen led the Lady Indians with eight kills, followed by seven from junior Holly Hernandez six by junior Amaya Meza and five for junior Carly George.

People are also reading…

Senior Aurora Eklund put down three shots, and senior Lexi Ruiz rounded out the kills with one.

Ruiz paced the offense with 23 assists, junior Pacey Harris dished two and Eklund added another.

Sophomore Merisa Ginnings served a team-high four aces, Harris tossing up one.

Defensively, Harris topped the team with 10 digs, junior Bryleigh Cervantes made eight digs and Meza and Ginnings closed with seven apiece.

Eklund dug up six balls, Ruiz made five digs and Hernandez finished with two.

At the net, Larsen absolutely dominated the battle with 10 blocks — George stuffing four shots and Hernandez and Eklund swatting one each.

Spring Creek Stats

Sophomore Roxanne Keim led the Lady Spartans with 15 kills, senior Rylee Keim following with 12 putaways and senior Jenna Windous approaching double digits with nine kills.

In the middle, junior Brianna Dimick tallied put down five shots — providing the bulk of the offense early — and junior Kendra Hampton and senior Ebony Dastrup closed out the roster with a kill apiece.

Windous served two aces, and Roxanne Keim added another.

Of Spring Creek’s 26 assists, Windous dished 25 of them — junior Addison McCahill posting the other one.

Dimick was an animal at the net, blocking five shots — Windous denying one attempt.

Windous paced the defense with 18 digs, Roxanne Keim followed with 15, Rylee Keim added 14 and Stephens finished with 10.

Dimick and McCahill dug up three shots each, senior Kylie Harris made two digs and Dastrup made one to round off the defense.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will play on the road against Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, and host Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (11-3 overall, 3-0 in league) will host Fallon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Lowry at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee

Elko sweeps Sparks, fall 3-2 in Truckee

The Lady Indians (7-3 overall, 4-1 against 3A North) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East against Dayton at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium, closing the home stand with a noon Saturday tipoff versus Fernley.

Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts

Lady Indians sweep Lady Colts

The Lady Indians (6-2 overall, 3-0 against 3A North) will play the Lady Wolverines at 6 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires allowing — and will take on the Lady Railroaders at noon Saturday, in Sparks.

Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe

Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe

The Lady Spartans (6-4 overall, 4-0 against 3A North) will play another crossover series on the road, facing the Lady Railroaders at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, and the Lady Wolverines at noon Saturday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires permitting.

Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall

Elko volleyball athletic, fast and tall

“We have a lot of well-rounded athletes. I think we will get out of our defense and transition to offense quickly, and we are big and tall at the net with George and Larsen,” King said. “They have huge verticals, so our blocking should be very good.”

Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter

Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter

This year, the Lady Spartans hope to clinch its position earlier in the slate — the top team from both the West and East each earning a spot but the next-four teams in the tourney based on overall points against 3A North completion — senior outside hitter Rylee Keim returning to potentially stamp that possibility.

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News