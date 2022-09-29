Lady Indians take out Lady Spartans in four

SPRING CREEK — For two sets Tuesday night, the Elko volleyball team took Spring Creek to school.

The Lady Indians eventually won the match in four sets, but the Lady Spartans made things interesting in the third and fourth frames.

Elko opened the match on fire, leaving Spring Creek bewildered and befuddled — winning by scores of 25-16 and 25-14.

In the third game, the Lady Spartans turned the tables — playing in system and getting balls to their outside hitters in rhythm — and claimed a 25-17 victory.

The action in the fourth was a seesaw affair midway through the frame, but the Lady Indians asserted themselves late and held on for a 25-21 win and the match.

Elko Stats

Sophomore Brakkin Larsen led the Lady Indians with eight kills, followed by seven from junior Holly Hernandez six by junior Amaya Meza and five for junior Carly George.

Senior Aurora Eklund put down three shots, and senior Lexi Ruiz rounded out the kills with one.

Ruiz paced the offense with 23 assists, junior Pacey Harris dished two and Eklund added another.

Sophomore Merisa Ginnings served a team-high four aces, Harris tossing up one.

Defensively, Harris topped the team with 10 digs, junior Bryleigh Cervantes made eight digs and Meza and Ginnings closed with seven apiece.

Eklund dug up six balls, Ruiz made five digs and Hernandez finished with two.

At the net, Larsen absolutely dominated the battle with 10 blocks — George stuffing four shots and Hernandez and Eklund swatting one each.

Spring Creek Stats

Sophomore Roxanne Keim led the Lady Spartans with 15 kills, senior Rylee Keim following with 12 putaways and senior Jenna Windous approaching double digits with nine kills.

In the middle, junior Brianna Dimick tallied put down five shots — providing the bulk of the offense early — and junior Kendra Hampton and senior Ebony Dastrup closed out the roster with a kill apiece.

Windous served two aces, and Roxanne Keim added another.

Of Spring Creek’s 26 assists, Windous dished 25 of them — junior Addison McCahill posting the other one.

Dimick was an animal at the net, blocking five shots — Windous denying one attempt.

Windous paced the defense with 18 digs, Roxanne Keim followed with 15, Rylee Keim added 14 and Stephens finished with 10.

Dimick and McCahill dug up three shots each, senior Kylie Harris made two digs and Dastrup made one to round off the defense.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-7 overall, 1-2 in league) will play on the road against Lowry at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Winnemucca, and host Fallon at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

The Lady Indians (11-3 overall, 3-0 in league) will host Fallon at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Lowry at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Centennial Gymnasium.