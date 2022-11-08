 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney

Spring Creek volleyball team at 3A North regional tournament

The Spring Creek volleyball team gathers after clinching a position in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships with a three-set victory over South Tahoe during the 3A North regional tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Hug High School, in Sparks. 

 Anthony Mori

SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships.

On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans — the last seed in the tourney — overcame a two-set hole against No. 3 Lowry and bounced back with three-consecutive victories and prevailed in a five-set battle in the quarterfinal round at Hug high School, in Sparks.

In the regional semifinal, Spring Creek swept No. 2 South Tahoe — which had a first-round bye — on Saturday afternoon, clinching a berth in the state tournament.

The Lady Spartans dropped a five-set, back-and-forth contest in the regional championship against No. 1 Dayton.

Versus Lowry

After falling behind two games to none with losses of 26-24 and 25-21, the Lady Spartans began their comeback bid with a commanding 25-16 win in the third frame and stuck around with a slim, 25-23 advantage in the fourth.

In the fifth, Spring Creek claimed a hard-fought 18-16 win extra points — eliminating the Lady Buckaroos from the regional tournament and claiming the season series 2-1.

Versus South Tahoe

In the contest that sealed the Lady Spartans’ berth in the state tourney, Spring Creek had not trouble against the No. 2 Lady Vikings — sweeping the season series two matches to none.

The Lady Spartans opened the match with momentum on a 25-15 victory in the first, placed South Tahoe on the brink of elimination with a 25-20 advantage in the second and shut the door with a 25-23 win in the third in the regional semifinal.

Versus Dayton

Against the No. 1 Lady Dust Devils — the No. 2 ranked 3A team in the state — the Lady Spartans dropped the first set 25-21.

Spring Creek responded with a 27-25 victory in extra points in the second — evening the match at one-game apiece — but Dayton rattled off an incredible 25-4 domination in the third set.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Spartans answered the bell once again — pushing the game to a fifth and deciding frame with a 25-20 win.

Down the stretch, Dayton earned the regional title with a 15-12 victory in the fifth frame.

Up Next

The North No. 2 Lady Spartans (14-11 overall) will face a tall test in the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, taking on South No. 1 Boulder City (28-5 overall) — the No. 1 ranked team in the state — at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.

