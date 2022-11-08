Lady Spartans book trip to state tourney

SPARKS — Despite not having a first-round bye, the Spring Creek volleyball team strung together consecutive wins at the 3A North regional tournament — the second of which booking a spot in the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball State Championships.

On Friday, the No. 6 Lady Spartans — the last seed in the tourney — overcame a two-set hole against No. 3 Lowry and bounced back with three-consecutive victories and prevailed in a five-set battle in the quarterfinal round at Hug high School, in Sparks.

In the regional semifinal, Spring Creek swept No. 2 South Tahoe — which had a first-round bye — on Saturday afternoon, clinching a berth in the state tournament.

The Lady Spartans dropped a five-set, back-and-forth contest in the regional championship against No. 1 Dayton.

Versus Lowry

After falling behind two games to none with losses of 26-24 and 25-21, the Lady Spartans began their comeback bid with a commanding 25-16 win in the third frame and stuck around with a slim, 25-23 advantage in the fourth.

In the fifth, Spring Creek claimed a hard-fought 18-16 win extra points — eliminating the Lady Buckaroos from the regional tournament and claiming the season series 2-1.

Versus South Tahoe

In the contest that sealed the Lady Spartans’ berth in the state tourney, Spring Creek had not trouble against the No. 2 Lady Vikings — sweeping the season series two matches to none.

The Lady Spartans opened the match with momentum on a 25-15 victory in the first, placed South Tahoe on the brink of elimination with a 25-20 advantage in the second and shut the door with a 25-23 win in the third in the regional semifinal.

Versus Dayton

Against the No. 1 Lady Dust Devils — the No. 2 ranked 3A team in the state — the Lady Spartans dropped the first set 25-21.

Spring Creek responded with a 27-25 victory in extra points in the second — evening the match at one-game apiece — but Dayton rattled off an incredible 25-4 domination in the third set.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Spartans answered the bell once again — pushing the game to a fifth and deciding frame with a 25-20 win.

Down the stretch, Dayton earned the regional title with a 15-12 victory in the fifth frame.

Up Next

The North No. 2 Lady Spartans (14-11 overall) will face a tall test in the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, taking on South No. 1 Boulder City (28-5 overall) — the No. 1 ranked team in the state — at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas.