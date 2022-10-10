Lady Spartans come back for 5-set win at Lowry

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek volleyball team had a successful week, posting a pair of victories — one on the road and the other at home.

On Tuesday, the Lady Spartans came from a two-set deficit at Lowry — winning three-consecutive games and stealing the match.

Spring Creek then downed Fallon in four frames at home on Thursday.

Versus Lowry

Against the Lady Buckaroos, the Lady Spartans started slowly — dropping the first set 25-15 and giving up the second set by a tally of 25-20.

However, Spring Creek turned the tides in the third set and battled for a 31-29 win in a frame that saw 12 extra points.

The Lady Spartans staved off elimination once again with a 25-22 victory in the fourth and forced a pivotal fifth game.

In the race to 15, Spring Creek came up big in another close contest — going two extra points and capping a three-set comeback with a 16-14 victory.

Senior Rylee Keim paced the offense with an insane 23 putaways, joined with an incredible 19 kills by sophomore Roxanne Keim.

Senior Ebony Dastrup and junior Brianna Dimick put down three shots apiece, and the putaways were capped with one each from sophomore Morgan Muth, junior Kendra Hampton and junior Addison McCahill.

Roxanne Keim served a team-high three aces, Rylee Keim added another and so did Hampton.

At the net, Dimick posted a roster-best four blocks and Roxanne Keim swatted three shots — the Lady Spartans gaining a rejection apiece for sophomore Brynlee Petersen, senior Brynly Stewart and Muth.

Petersen dished a team-high 32 assists, Hampton followed with eight dimes and Stewart and Roxanne Keim closed with one apiece.

Defensively, Stewart — playing libero — paced Spring Creek with 35 digs, Roxanne Keim made 24 digs, Rylee Keim added 17 and Petersen closed out the double-digit diggers with 10.

Senior Kristine Stephens made four digs, Hampton chipped in three, Dastrup finished with two and senior Kylie Harris and McCahill added one each.

Versus Fallon

Hosting the Lady Greenwave, the Lady Spartans lost the first set once again — coming up just short in a 26-24 extra-points battle.

Spring Creek rebounded with convincing victories of 25-21 and 25-13 in the second and third frames.

In the fourth, the Lady Spartans prevailed in a back-and-forth clash — capping a perfect week with a 29-27 win in extra points.

Rylee Keim finished with 17 kills, and Roxanne Keim notched 14 putaways — doing the bulk of her damage late in the match.

Dimick put down seven shots, Dastrup killed four balls, senior Jenna Windous tallied thee putaways and Stewart and Petersen posted two apiece.

Windous was strong with her serves, notching six aces.

Roxanne Keim served three aces — Dimick, Petersen and Stewart closing with one each.

Dimick was an absolute force at the net with a match-best six blocks, Roxanne Keim stuffed two shots and Muth denied one.

Windous led the team with 31 assists, and Stewart closed out the offense with three assists.

Defensively, Roxanne Keim dug up a roster-best 33 shots — Stewart following closely with 32 digs

Windous tallied 14 digs, Rylee Keim posted 12 digs and Stephens finished with six.

Dastrup and Dimick posted three digs each, Petersen tallied two digs and McCahill and Harris added one each.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (10-3 overall, 3-2 in league) will open the second half of the league season on the road at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and take on the Lady Vaqueros at noon Saturday, in Dayton.