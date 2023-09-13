SPRING CREEK — For the Spring Creek volleyball team, the length of the weekend matches went the same length — one a loss, the other a victory.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans dropped a four-set loss in the home opener to Fallon.

But, Spring Creek rebounded Saturday with a four-set win — defeating Lowry 3-1.

Versus Fallon

Game scores and stats were not reported for either team in Friday’s 4-1 victory by the Lady Greenwave.

Versus Lowry

On Saturday, the Lady Spartans put the outcome in their favor from the opening tip — winning the first set 25-18.

But, the Lady Buckaroos came back for their only win of the match in the second frame — edging Spring Creek 26-24 in extra points.

Spring Creek closed out Lowry with consecutive victories, posting wins by identical scores of 25-20 in both the third and fourth sets.

Offensively, the Lady Spartans were balanced — led with eight kills from junior Morgan Muth.

Junior Brynlee Petersen followed with seven putaways, sophomore Avery Merrill killed six balls and juniors Ashlynn Sorenson and Hadleigh Olsen put down five shots apiece.

Junior Naomi Morrison killed four balls, and the offense was capped with two putaways by senior Addison McCahill.

The Lady Spartans aced the Lady Bucks at will — notching 14 as a team — paced by a ridiculous seven aces by McCahill.

Merrill served three aces, and Sorenson and senior Amaris Llamas tallied two each.

Petersen dished a team-high 21 assists, Merrill followed with 10 and juniors Cambria Upton and Paige Luzier each added one.

At the net, McCahill and Olsen blocked two shots apiece — Morrison and Petersen each rejecting one offering.

Defensively, Spring Creek gained contributions from an array of athletes — six girls tallying double-digit digs.

Luzier dug up a team-best 19 shots, Muth and Upton recorded 12 digs apiece and Merrill added 11 digs.

Sorenson and Petersen each finished with 10 digs.

Llamas made six digs, Olsen and McCahill closed with three each and the defense was rounded off with two digs for Morrison.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will play a pair of non-league road games, taking on Hug at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and South Tahoe at noon Saturday.