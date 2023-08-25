SPRING CREEK — At the Yerington tournament, the Spring Creek volleyball team posted an even record of 3-3.

In the first action of the year — and the first for head coach Arayanna Edwards at the helm of the program — the Lady Spartans tallied a victory in their first match with a 2-0 shutout of the Yerington junior varsity on Friday, Aug. 18.

Continuing pool play, Spring Creek was blanked in a 2-0 loss to Galena but closed the first day with a three-set win over Pyramid Lake by a final score of 2-1.

Against the Lady Lakers, the Lady Spartans dropped the first game 25-21 but came back with a 25-20 victory in the second set and claimed the match with a 16-14 win in extra points in the deciding frame.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Spring Creek faced Galena for the second time — the teams re-seeded for bracket competition — and was once again bounced in two sets.

Against the Yerington varsity, the Lady Lions got revenge for their JV counterparts and beat the Lady Spartans 2-0 in lopsided outcomes of 25-7 in each set.

But, Spring Creek rebounded from consecutive losses and ended the tourney on a high note, taking out 3A North-East foe Dayton in three frames.

*Scores were not reported for four of the Lady Spartans’ six matches in the tournament.

Up Next

Spring Creek (3-3) will have the weekend off and start league play of the 3A North-East on the road, taking on the Lady Vaqueros at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and the Lady Dust Devils in a rematch of the Yerington tourney finale at noon Saturday, in Dayton.