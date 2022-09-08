Lady Spartans pound North Valleys, Hug

SPRING CREEK — Coming off a 1-4 stint at the Yerington tournament with one game unaccounted for, the Spring Creek volleyball team easily won its 3A North openers at home.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans beat North Valleys in three sets — also sweeping Hug on Saturday.

Versus North Valleys

Against the Lady Panthers, Spring Creek won two of three sets by double digits — claiming victories of 25-14, 25-16 in the closest game and 25-11.

Senior Rylee Keim led the Lady Spartans with 10 kills, and sophomore Roxanne Keim followed with six putaways.

Sophomore Hadleigh Olsen put two shots down, and Spring Creek gained a kill each by senior Jenna Windous, junior Brianna Dimick, sophomore Morgan Muth and senior Ebony Dastrup.

The Lady Spartans racked up 16 aces as a unit; Windous unleashing an amazing eight-unreturned serves.

Dimick, senior Brynly Stewart and Rylee Keim served two aces each — senior Kylie Harris and junior Kendra Hampton adding one apiece.

Windous dished a team-high 18 assists, Hampton closing with three of her own.

In the middle, Dimick blocked three shots.

Defensively, Stewart made 17 digs at libero.

Rylee Keim finished with seven digs, Roxanne Keim and Dimick added five each, senior Kristin Stephens tallied four, Muth and Windous tacked on three apiece and Harris and Hampton closed out the stats with one dig apiece.

Versus Hug

Following a close 25-21 victory in the first frame, the Lady Spartans put the clamps on Hug — limiting the Lady Hawks to four points in the second set and only three in the third.

Windous paced the offense with seven kills, Roxanne Keim followed with six putaways and Dastrup hammered five kills.

Rylee Keim finished with three putaways and, and junior Addison McCahill put down one shot.

Following a 16-ace match against North Valleys, Spring Creek chalked up 14 more against Hug — Stephens serving a team-high five aces and Stewart following with four.

Roxanne Keim and Dimick each closed with two aces, Windous rounding out the onslaught with one of her own.

Windous topped the roster with 12 assists, Stewart added three, McCahill dished two and Rylee Keim and Hampton posted one apiece.

Defensively, Dastrup topped the attack at the net with two stuffs — Dimick and Rylee Keim notching one each.

Stewart led the Lady Spartans with 17 digs, Windous turned in nine and Rylee Keim neared double digits with eight.

Roxanne Keim dug up six balls, Stephens finished with five and Dimick notched two digs.

Olsen, Muth, Dastrup, McCahill and Hampton each made one dig.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans will take on Wooster at 6 p.m. Friday, in Reno, and face the Lady Vikings at noon Saturday, in South Lake Tahoe, California.