Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter

SPRING CREEK — Last season, the Spring Creek volleyball team needed its last match of the regular season to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Spring Creek went 8-9 overall and 5-5 in league play of the Division 3A North-East, earning the third and final seed for the regional tournament.

This year, the Lady Spartans hope to clinch its position earlier in the slate — the top team from both the West and East each earning a spot but the next-four teams in the tourney based on overall points against 3A North completion — senior outside hitter Rylee Keim returning to potentially stamp that possibility.

As a junior, she earned a 1st-Team All-State selection.

She ranked second in the Division 3A North-East with 198 kills, closed ninth in the conference with 144 digs — making plays on offense and defense — was 13th in the league with 21 aces and split 15th with 21 assists and nine blocks and eight assists.

Some of Keim’s best performances came late in the season in must-have matches.

On Oct. 26, 2021, on the road versus Lowry, Keim notched a season-high 23 kills in a five-set victory over the Lady Buckaroos.

Keim also set her season high for digs with 17 in the match.

She also tallied 20-plus putaways with 21 in a four-set home win over Dayton on Oct. 16, 2021, in Spring Creek.

On the same day — playing the Lady Dust Devils in a doubleheader — Keim served up a season-best eight aces in a three-set loss.

Despite playing at outside hitter, Keim also served as a viable defensive option away from the net — recording double-digit digs in nine matches and finishing with nine or more 11 times.

When at the net, she posted a pair of double-block efforts — finishing two stuffs against Truckee in a 3-2 loss on Sept. 18, 2021, in Spring Creek, and once again in a 3-0 home sweep of Fallon on Oct. 28, 2021, which clinched the Lady Spartans a position in the regional tournament.

“Rylee will play on the outside again for us. This is her fourth year on the varsity,” said Spring Creek head coach Alley Shafer.

Spring Creek also brings back a 2nd-Team All-League performer, now-senior Jenna Windous — who will offer a different service this season.

During her junior campaign, she gained her 2nd-Team All-League selection as a utility player, probably Spring Creek’s most versatile weapon.

Windous finished eighth in the league with 57 assists and ranked ninth in the conference with 83 kills.

She placed 11th in the 3A North-East with 120 digs and served up 14 aces, tying for 15th in the league.

With 13 digs, Windous set her season high for kills — doing so both against Lowry (3-2 road win) and on Oct. 9, 2021, in Fallon (3-1 road loss).

Oct. Oct. 12, 2021, Windous served a season-best five aces in a three-set sweep of the Lady Indians, in Elko.

Windous tallied double-digit digs in six matches, setting a season high with 17 in the Lady Spartans’ road win over Lowry.

Early in the season, she posted a season high 26 assists in a 3-0 home sweep of Wooster on Sept. 10, 2021, in Spring Creek.

For the upcoming season, she will be Spring Creek’s setter.

“I’d like to run a 6-2. Jenna is an awesome athlete, and I think she can play all the way around,” Shafer said.

The Lady Spartans will gain another defensive strength from senior Brynly Stewart, whose transition to libero toward the end of her junior year brought immediate dividends.

She closed the season with 172 digs — finishing fourth the in league — and earned an honorable mention for the league awards.

She posted double-digit digs seven times with three matches of 20 or more, ending the regular season with back-to-back 30-plus performances — making a season-high 31 digs in Spring Creek’s road victory at Lowry and notching 30 in the Lady Spartans’ home and postseason clincher over Fallon.

For the year, Stewart added seven kills, six aces and six assists.

Junior Brianna Dimick will see an increased role for the Lady Spartans, providing both offense and defense at the net as a middle hitter and blocker.

In her sophomore season, she recorded 26 kills — finishing with five against both Wooster and Fernley — and rejected 22 shots, which tied for 10th in the league.

Dimick blocked multiple attempts in six matches and denied three or more four times, sending back a season-high four stuffs on Oct. 8, 2021, in a 3-0 road win at South Tahoe.

The Lady Spartans also welcome back now-sophomore Roxanne Keim, who was a force as a freshman.

She finished fifth in the league with 101 kills and tallied five blocks, making 25 digs.

On Oct. 12, 2021, she recorded a season-high 17 kills in a three-set sweep of the Lady Indians, in Elko.

She booked her season best of two blocks in back-to-back matches on Oct. 15 and 16, 2021, doing so against both Dayton and Fernley.

Shafer expects Roxanne Keim to pair with Rylee Keim as an outside hitter.

Spring Creek will also be bolstered in the middle by junior Addison McCahill and sophomore Hadleigh Olsen, on the outside by sophomore Morgan Muth and on the opposite side by now-senior Ebony Dastrup.

As a junior, Dastrup made all-around contributions with 31 digs, 20 kills, six blocks and three aces.

At setter, Windous is expected to receive help from junior Kendra Hampton.

Defensively, Shafer thinks her specialists will be seniors Kristine Stephens and Kylie Harris.

Strengths

“We had our biggest turnout ever. I think we had 60-something register and high 50s show up for tryouts. We kept 12 girls for each team,’ Shafer said. “We are senior heavy, and we have a big offense returning.”

Improvements

Of areas that need attention going forward throughout the season, Shafer wants her team to “be more aggressive with the serve game.”

Season Opener

The Lady Spartans will kick off the 2022 schedule with a preseason road trip, playing in the Yerington tournament.

In pool play, Spring Creek will face Owyhee at 11 a.m. Friday, Virgin Valley at 2 p.m. Friday and Spanish Springs at 6 p.m. Friday.

Home Openers

The Lady Spartans will tip off their 3A North contests at home, hosting North Valleys at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and Hug at noon Sept. 3.