Lady Spartans split league openers

SPRING CREEK — In its Division 3A North-East openers, the Spring Creek volleyball team came away with a lopsided win and a slim loss.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans blew through Fernley in straight sets.

But, the home stand was split with a five-set loss Saturday to Dayton.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Spring Creek finished strong for a 25-22 victory in the first set and rolled to a 25-11 win in the second.

The Lady Spartans completed the three-set sweep by a tight, 25-23 tally in the third frame.

Senior Rylee Keim paced the offense with 11 kills, sophomore Roxanne Keim nearing double figures with nine putaways.

Seniors Ebony Dastrup and Jenna Windous each put down four balls, and junior Brianna Dimick capped the offense with three kills.

Windous topped the roster with four aces, Rylee Keim served one and Dimick added another.

At setter, Windous notched every single one of Spring Creek’s 20 assists.

Defensively, Roxanne Keim blocked three shots and Dimick denied two.

Senior libero Kristine Stephens recorded a team-high 19 digs, Roxanne Keim dug up 15 shots and Rylee Keim notched 14 digs.

Dimick and Windous booked six dig apiece, and Dastrup rounded out the defense with two digs.

Versus Dayton

Om Saturday, the Lady Spartans earned another close victory in the first set by a score of 25-23.

Dayton responded with a 25-12 win in the second — the largest margin of any game — and Spring Creek bounced back with a 25-17 advantage in the third.

Facing elimination, the Lady Dust Devils forced a fifth set with a 25-20 victory in the fourth — also claiming the race to 15 by more than double with the score at 15-7 for the 3-2 win.

Roxanne Keim led the offense with 10 kills, Rylee Keim approached double digits with nine putaways and Dastrup followed with six.

Dimick downed five balls, and Windous closed the kills with four of her own.

As a team, the Lady Spartans served eight aces — three by Rylee Keim, two apiece for Windous and Roxanne Keim and one from Stephens.

Windous finished with all 23 of Spring Creek’s assists.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans blocked four shots — one each by Dastrup, Dimick, Rylee Keim and Roxanne Keim.

Roxanne Keim also played away from the net and notched a team-high 26 digs, Rylee Keim followed with 19 digs, Windous added 18 and Stephens made 13.

The defense was closed with three digs each from Dimick and Dastrup.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-6 overall, 1-1 in league) will host Elko (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.