 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Lady Spartans split league openers

  • 0
Fernley at Spring Creek volleyball

From left; Spring Creek's Jenna Windous, Roxanne Keim and Kristine Stephens celebrate a point against Fernley, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans swept the Lady Vaqueros in three sets but followed with a five-set loss Saturday to Dayton.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — In its Division 3A North-East openers, the Spring Creek volleyball team came away with a lopsided win and a slim loss.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans blew through Fernley in straight sets.

But, the home stand was split with a five-set loss Saturday to Dayton.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, Spring Creek finished strong for a 25-22 victory in the first set and rolled to a 25-11 win in the second.

The Lady Spartans completed the three-set sweep by a tight, 25-23 tally in the third frame.

Senior Rylee Keim paced the offense with 11 kills, sophomore Roxanne Keim nearing double figures with nine putaways.

Seniors Ebony Dastrup and Jenna Windous each put down four balls, and junior Brianna Dimick capped the offense with three kills.

People are also reading…

Windous topped the roster with four aces, Rylee Keim served one and Dimick added another.

At setter, Windous notched every single one of Spring Creek’s 20 assists.

Defensively, Roxanne Keim blocked three shots and Dimick denied two.

Senior libero Kristine Stephens recorded a team-high 19 digs, Roxanne Keim dug up 15 shots and Rylee Keim notched 14 digs.

Dimick and Windous booked six dig apiece, and Dastrup rounded out the defense with two digs.

Versus Dayton

Om Saturday, the Lady Spartans earned another close victory in the first set by a score of 25-23.

Dayton responded with a 25-12 win in the second — the largest margin of any game — and Spring Creek bounced back with a 25-17 advantage in the third.

Facing elimination, the Lady Dust Devils forced a fifth set with a 25-20 victory in the fourth — also claiming the race to 15 by more than double with the score at 15-7 for the 3-2 win.

Roxanne Keim led the offense with 10 kills, Rylee Keim approached double digits with nine putaways and Dastrup followed with six.

Dimick downed five balls, and Windous closed the kills with four of her own.

As a team, the Lady Spartans served eight aces — three by Rylee Keim, two apiece for Windous and Roxanne Keim and one from Stephens.

Windous finished with all 23 of Spring Creek’s assists.

Defensively, the Lady Spartans blocked four shots — one each by Dastrup, Dimick, Rylee Keim and Roxanne Keim.

Roxanne Keim also played away from the net and notched a team-high 26 digs, Rylee Keim followed with 19 digs, Windous added 18 and Stephens made 13.

The defense was closed with three digs each from Dimick and Dastrup.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (8-6 overall, 1-1 in league) will host Elko (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe

Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe

The Lady Spartans (6-4 overall, 4-0 against 3A North) will play another crossover series on the road, facing the Lady Railroaders at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, and the Lady Wolverines at noon Saturday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires permitting.

Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter

Lady Spartans return 1st-Team All-State hitter

This year, the Lady Spartans hope to clinch its position earlier in the slate — the top team from both the West and East each earning a spot but the next-four teams in the tourney based on overall points against 3A North completion — senior outside hitter Rylee Keim returning to potentially stamp that possibility.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News