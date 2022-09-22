Lady Spartans sweep Sparks, push Lady Wolverines to 5th

TRUCKEE, California — For the second-consecutive season, the Spring Creek volleyball team pushed Truckee to the fifth set.

However, the Lady Spartans fell a frame shy once again.

On Friday, Spring Creek opened its road trip with a three-set sweep of Sparks and followed with a 3-2 loss on Saturday, at Truckee.

Versus Sparks

The Lady Spartans never played a game within single digits versus the Lady Railroaders, winning easily by double-digit tallies of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-15.

Sophomore Roxanne Keim led the Spring Creek offense with five kills, sophomore Morgan Muth added four putaways and senior Jenna Windous added three downed shots.

Senior Rylee Keim killed two balls, and senior Ebony Dastrup and sophomore Hadleigh Olsen posted one apiece.

Spring Creek aced Sparks routinely, serving 19 as a unit.

Senior Kylie Harris chalked up five aces, Rylee Keim served four, senior Kristine Stephens added three and Windous and Dastrup each dropped two.

The serving onslaught was capped by one ace apiece for junior Brianna Dimick, Roxanne Keim and junior Kendra Hampton.

The Lady Spartans needed just 14 assists; paced by eight from Windous and three by Hampton — Roxanne Keim, junior Addison McCahill and Muth adding one assist each.

Olsen and Dastrup blocked one shot apiece.

Everyone got in the mix defensively, led by nine digs from Stephens, seven for Windous and six apiece by Rylee Keim and Roxanne Keim.

Harris added three digs, Hampton made two and Muth and Dimick finished with one apiece.

Versus Truckee

The Lady Spartans began the match well, winning the first set 25-18.

But, the Lady Wolverines answered with consecutive victories in the second and third frames by scores of 25-23 and 25-17.

In the fourth, Spring Creek forced more volleyball with a 25-16 win — the largest margin of any frame.

However, Truckee switched the momentum and claimed the match with a 15-9 victory in the fifth set.

Roxanne Keim led the Lady Spartans with 13 kills, and Windous neared double-digit putaways with nine.

Rylee Keim out down seven shots, Dimick and Dastrup added two apiece and senior Brynly Stewart tacked on one.

Spring Creek served nine aces; four each for Rylee Keim and Windous and one for Roxanne Keim.

Windous dished a team-high 21 assists, the Keims made two assists apiece and Dastrup and Harris notched one each.

Defensively, Dimick rejected two shots and Roxanne Keim denied another.

Rylee Keim backed away from the net and dug up a roster-best 18 shots, Roxanne Keim following with 15 digs.

Windous, Dimick and Dastrup each finished with six digs, Harris closed with five, Stephens added four and Stewart rounded out the defense with a pair.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (7-5 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North with a homecoming series, hosting Fernley at 6 p.m. Friday and Dayton at noon Saturday.