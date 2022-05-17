 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Larsen has Spirit, Spirit have Larsen

  • 0

ELKO — Nobody knows what the future holds, but Elko senior EmmaJay Larsen knows where her next steps will be taken — academically and athletically.

Larsen has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for Ottawa University, in Surprise, Arizona — an NAIA program — located approximately half an hour northwest of Phoenix.

In 2021, the Lady Spirit ad a remarkable season and went 26-4 overall and 17-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference — going 1-2 at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

“I expect to get stronger, and I hope we can win the conference championship in the four years I am there,” Larsen said.

While she did not get to make an official visit to the OUAZ campus, Larsen took a virtual visit and has routinely been in contact head coach Kristin Steele.

“The coach and I FaceTimed a lot, and we have a great vibe,” Larsen said. “The campus and the facilities are newer and updated, so I liked that.”

People are also reading…

As for academics, she plans to obtain a Bachelor of Exercise Science degree and potentially minor in nutrition — seeing herself down the road as a physical therapist and a coach.

Larsen was also in contact with “four of five other schools,” according to Jeffrey Chevrier — who helped Larsen with her recruiting process.

“Most of it was through relationships and I coaches that I knew. One of the boys I coached in California played there (Ottawa). We heard they were looking for a middle (blocker) and they might be offering a scholarship, so I called Coach Steele,” Chevrier said. “But, we also looked at Snow College (Ephraim, Utah) and Roque Community College (Medford, Oregon).”

Along with playing for Elko High School — earning a 2nd-Team All-North selection at middle blocker — Larsen has been playing the past four-plus months competitively through travel ball with Ruby Mountain Volleyball Club.

“EmmaJay was our go-to person on offense. She was in the top-two scorers for our team, and she led her team in blocking as well,” said Elko coach Jordan King. “She really came around as a leader and a dominant scorer at the end of our season after battling a knee injury and as well as an elbow injury.”

Current travel ball coach Jen Harris, who first coached Larsen in the sixth grade in PAL volleyball, has noticed first-hand the progression of Larsen’s game and as a person.

“She was one our captains this year, and she really grew into that role. She ran our offense with the setters and made the team successful. She is very coachable and kind, which is not easy to find in a competitive atmosphere,” Harris said. “She’s a budding adult, and she is going to do great things.”

“I think it’s a good deal for her. It’s pretty far away but it’s doable,” said Jay D. Larsen, EmmaJay’s dad. “I’m glad she’s going to do her own thing and spread her wings. I want her to meet new people and experience different things and get out of Elko for a while.”

Larsen will have to report to the OUAZ campus early, on July 24 — beginning double-days for volleyball on Aug. 8 — beginning classes in mid-August.

Travel-ball season

In her recent travel-ball season — starting at the beginning of January and running through April — Larsen tallied 292 kills, averaging 5.84 putaways per match.

She reached a match-high 11 kills on three occasions.

For blocking, she notched 87 solo rejections and assisted 15 more — averaging 1.87 blocks per match — posting a match-best six stuffs.

On the season, she served 67 aces and averaged 2.33 aces per match — dropping a contest-best five aces.

Congratulations to EmmaJay Larsen on a blossoming volleyball career and best wishes as she takes the next steps at the next level with Ottawa University.



GALLERY: EmmaJay Larsen

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Keim earns 1st-Team All-State selection

Keim earns 1st-Team All-State selection

Congratulations to Rylee Keim on her 1st-Team All-State selection, Cammie Thompson for her 1st-Team All-League position, EmmaJay Larsen for her 2nd-Team All-Region nod, Jenna Windous, Ellen Wickersham and Pacey Harris for being named 2nd-Team All-League athletes and to all girls who earned recognition for the 2021 fall volleyball season.

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Lady Indians sweep Lady Spartans, 3-0

Elko threw the numbers out the window Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Spartans on their home floor in three straight sets — none of which were closer than six points and the last was by double digits.

Lady Indians split league openers

Lady Indians split league openers

The Lady Indians (1-1 in league) will return to the road for another 3A North-East series, playing the Lady Greenwave (0-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, and closing the trip with a noon Saturday tip versus Lowry (currently 1-2 in league), in Winnemucca.

Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

Young Elko volleyball team must replace voids

Elko's volleyball season will be one of changes, as head coach Jordan King takes over for her first year at the end of the bench. The Lady Indians, through graduation and voluntary departures, will also hit the court with a young, inexperienced unit.

Elko volleyball closes regular season in 4th

Elko volleyball closes regular season in 4th

The Elko volleyball team finished the regular season with consecutive home sweeps of Fallon and Lowry, the Lady Indians closing the 3A North slate with a 13-5 record. No. 4 Elko will face No. 5 Dayton in the regional tournament at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Truckee High School. 

Lady Indians trending upward

Lady Indians trending upward

The Lady Indians have gone 2-1 in their last-three road games, the lone loss coming in a five-set battle on Saturday at No. 1 Truckee. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians tore off a four-set victory at No. 3 Fernley. Elko will play at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.

Lady Indians win in 4, lose in sweep

Lady Indians win in 4, lose in sweep

The Elko volleyball team was unable to get over the hump in a straight-set loss Saturday against No. 2 South Tahoe after opening the home stand with a four-set victory Friday versus Dayton. 

Lady Indians roll in road victories

Lady Indians roll in road victories

The Elko volleyball team wrapped up the first half of the league season on a high note. In road matches at Lowry and Fallon, the Lady Indians played one frame more than the minimum in consecutive wins — improving to 6-3 in the Division 3A North.

Broom city: Elko sweeps, gets swept

Broom city: Elko sweeps, gets swept

The Elko volleyball team has been on a teeter totter as of late, wining one of its two weekend matches. The Lady Indians opened with a sweep of Sparks but wut were swept when they played a quality opponent such as Fernley. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News