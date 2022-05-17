Larsen has Spirit, Spirit have Larsen

ELKO — Nobody knows what the future holds, but Elko senior EmmaJay Larsen knows where her next steps will be taken — academically and athletically.

Larsen has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for Ottawa University, in Surprise, Arizona — an NAIA program — located approximately half an hour northwest of Phoenix.

In 2021, the Lady Spirit ad a remarkable season and went 26-4 overall and 17-1 in the Golden State Athletic Conference — going 1-2 at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship.

“I expect to get stronger, and I hope we can win the conference championship in the four years I am there,” Larsen said.

While she did not get to make an official visit to the OUAZ campus, Larsen took a virtual visit and has routinely been in contact head coach Kristin Steele.

“The coach and I FaceTimed a lot, and we have a great vibe,” Larsen said. “The campus and the facilities are newer and updated, so I liked that.”

As for academics, she plans to obtain a Bachelor of Exercise Science degree and potentially minor in nutrition — seeing herself down the road as a physical therapist and a coach.

Larsen was also in contact with “four of five other schools,” according to Jeffrey Chevrier — who helped Larsen with her recruiting process.

“Most of it was through relationships and I coaches that I knew. One of the boys I coached in California played there (Ottawa). We heard they were looking for a middle (blocker) and they might be offering a scholarship, so I called Coach Steele,” Chevrier said. “But, we also looked at Snow College (Ephraim, Utah) and Roque Community College (Medford, Oregon).”

Along with playing for Elko High School — earning a 2nd-Team All-North selection at middle blocker — Larsen has been playing the past four-plus months competitively through travel ball with Ruby Mountain Volleyball Club.

“EmmaJay was our go-to person on offense. She was in the top-two scorers for our team, and she led her team in blocking as well,” said Elko coach Jordan King. “She really came around as a leader and a dominant scorer at the end of our season after battling a knee injury and as well as an elbow injury.”

Current travel ball coach Jen Harris, who first coached Larsen in the sixth grade in PAL volleyball, has noticed first-hand the progression of Larsen’s game and as a person.

“She was one our captains this year, and she really grew into that role. She ran our offense with the setters and made the team successful. She is very coachable and kind, which is not easy to find in a competitive atmosphere,” Harris said. “She’s a budding adult, and she is going to do great things.”

“I think it’s a good deal for her. It’s pretty far away but it’s doable,” said Jay D. Larsen, EmmaJay’s dad. “I’m glad she’s going to do her own thing and spread her wings. I want her to meet new people and experience different things and get out of Elko for a while.”

Larsen will have to report to the OUAZ campus early, on July 24 — beginning double-days for volleyball on Aug. 8 — beginning classes in mid-August.

Travel-ball season

In her recent travel-ball season — starting at the beginning of January and running through April — Larsen tallied 292 kills, averaging 5.84 putaways per match.

She reached a match-high 11 kills on three occasions.

For blocking, she notched 87 solo rejections and assisted 15 more — averaging 1.87 blocks per match — posting a match-best six stuffs.

On the season, she served 67 aces and averaged 2.33 aces per match — dropping a contest-best five aces.

Congratulations to EmmaJay Larsen on a blossoming volleyball career and best wishes as she takes the next steps at the next level with Ottawa University.







GALLERY: EmmaJay Larsen

