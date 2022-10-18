 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek beats Fernley in 4, falls in 3 to Lady Dust Devils

DAYTON — The second set of volleyball matches between Spring Creek, Dayton and Fernley went much like the first meetings.

On Friday, the Lady Spartans beat the Lady Vaqueros for the second time — claiming the season series — sweeping Fernley in three frames.

But, Spring Creek went from sweeping to being swept Saturday — coming up short in three close games against the Lady Dust Devils.

Versus Fernley

Against the Lady Vaqueros, the Lady Spartans cruised early — taking the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-20.

Fernley came back and posted its lone win with the score at 25-23 in the third frame, but the Lady Spartans closed the show with a 25-22 victory in the fourth game.

*The Lady Spartans did not report stats for the contest.

Versus Dayton

On Saturday, Spring Creek was beaten by Dayton for the second time — the Lady Dust Devils winning a five-set road contest on Sept. 24 — sweeping the Lady Spartans but needing close margins to do so.

Dayton won the first set 25-23, went to extra points for a 26-24 victory in the second game and used extra points once again for a 27-25 in in the third.

*Neither program tallied stats to MaxPreps for the match.

Versus Elko

The Lady Spartans (11-8 overall, 4-3 in league) were set to play a pivotal match against the Lady Indians (12-5 overall, 5-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Spring Creek dropped the first meeting in four sets at home on Sept. 27.

