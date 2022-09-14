Spring Creek beats Wooster, South Tahoe

SOUTH TAHOE, California — Through four matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team is undefeated against 3A North competition.

The Lady Spartans — after sweeping both North Valleys and Hug — gutted out a 3-2 victory Friday on the road at Wooster and blew through South Tahoe in three frames on Saturday.

Versus Wooster

Against the Lady Colts, Spring Creek dropped the first set 25-21 but bounced back with a commanding 25-9 victory in the second frame.

The ebb and flow continued in the third, Wooster taking a 25-17 win — the Lady Spartans forcing a fifth frame with a 25-8 blowout.

In the deciding set, Spring Creek took the match with a 15-11 victory.

Senior Rylee Keim led the Lady Spartans with 12 kills, followed by eight putaways from senior Jenna Windous and seven by junior Brianna Dimick.

Sophomore Roxanne Keim tallied six kills, senior Ebony Dastrup added four, junior Addison McCahill notched three and senior Brynly Stewart and sophomore Morgan Muth put away one shot each.

A large chunk of Spring Creek’s offense came on serves, stringing together 21 aces as a team.

Windous led the attack with five aces, and Dimick and Rylee Keim served four apiece.

Windous also topped the roster with 23 assists, junior Kendra Hampton dished five assists, Stewart and McCahill made three assists each, Dimick chipped in two and senior Kylie Harris and Roxanne Keim each added one.

Stewart finished with three aces, Roxanne Keim and McCahill notched two each and senior Kristine Stephens posted one of her own.

At the net, Roxanne Keim blocked two shots — Windous, Dimick and Dastrup stuffing one attempt apiece.

Stewart — playing the libero position — led the defense with 28 digs, Rylee Keim dug up 17 shots, Windous turned in 14 and Roxanne Keim rounded out the double-digit diggers with 11.

Dimick posted five digs, Dastrup made four, McCahill and Stephens tallied two apiece and Harris closed with one.

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Lady Vikings, the Lady Spartans once again started slowly — losing the first set 25-19.

However, Spring Creek was not on the low side of any frame for the remainder of the match — closing out South Tahoe in the next three frames by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-15.

Rylee Keim paced the offense with 14 putaways, Roxanne Keim adding 10 kills.

Windous put down five balls, Dimick posted three kills, Dastrup and McCahill tallied two each and Stewart finished with one.

Rylee Keim and Windous notched three aces apiece, Dastrup served two and Stephens notched one ace.

As a team, the Lady Spartans made 36 assists — 27 of which were dished by Windous.

Stewart tallied three assists, Dastrup and McCahill dished two apiece and Hampton and Roxanne Keim closed with one each.

Defensively, Stewart led the way with 19 digs — Roxanne Keim posting 14, Windous making 13 and Rylee Keim adding 10.

Stephens and McCahill finished with four digs each, and Dastrup and Dimick closed with three apiece.

The Lady Spartans blocked two shots; Rylee Keim and Dimick stuffing one each.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (6-4 overall, 4-0 against 3A North) will play another crossover series on the road, facing the Lady Railroaders at 6 p.m. Friday, in Sparks, and the Lady Wolverines at noon Saturday, in Truckee, California — air quality and wildfires permitting.