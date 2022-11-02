 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek faces Lowry in quarterfinal

FALLON — On Fallon’s senior night, the Spring Creek volleyball team fell to No. 6 in the 3A North with a four-set loss.

On Wednesday, the Lady Spartans were beaten 25-22 in the first set but bounced back with a 25-21 in the second frame.

However, the Lady Greenwave dominated the third and fourth games by tallies of 25-18 and 25-13.

Up Next

With the loss, the No. 6 Lady Spartans will now face No. 3 Lowry in the regional quarterfinal round at 7 p.m. Friday, at Hug High School, in Sparks.

In the regular season, the team split the series — Spring Creek earning a five-set road victory on Oct. 4, Lowry rolling off a straight-set road win on Oct. 25.

