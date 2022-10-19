Spring Creek prevails in 5-set grind at Elko

ELKO — What a whacky volleyball match.

On Tuesday, Spring Creek appeared poised for an absolute demolition of Elko — handing down a 25-8 beating in the first set.

Not so fast.

The Lady Indians responded with consecutive victories of 25-18 and 25-20, placing the Lady Spartans on the brink of elimination.

Spring Creek overcame a late two-point deficit and pulled out a 25-22 victory in the fourth game, advancing the fight to a do-or-die fifth frame.

The Lady Spartans jumped out to a sizable lead, but Elko bounced back and forced a timeout with the Lady Indians on top 8-6.

However, Spring Creek closed the match on a 9-4 run for a 15-12 victory — gridlocking the season series at one match apiece and tying the league records at 5-3 each on Elko’s senior night.

The Keim sisters put on a hitting display at the net for the Lady Spartans; combining for 47 kills — sophomore Roxanne Keim hammering 24 putaways and senior Rylee Keim smacking down 23 shots.

For Elko, junior middle Carly George and senior setter Lexi Ruiz shared the team high with 10 kills apiece.

Junior Amaya Meza notched nine putaways, sophomore Brakkin Larsen added six kills and senior Takara Rowley put away five shots.

Spring Creek senior setter Jenna Windous killed three balls, as Elko senior Aurora Eklund.

Junior libero Pacey Harris and senior Lucy Salyer each mounted two kills for the Lady Indians, whose offense was capped by one putaway by senior Allison Padilla.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Addison McCahill killed two shots — the offense rounded out by a putaway apiece for senior Kristine Stephens, sophomore Morgan Muth and senior middle Ebony Dastrup.

Both teams had success with their serves; Elko chalking up 14 aces and Spring Creek dropping nine.

Rylee Keim served four aces for the Lady Spartans, Ruiz finishing with four aces for the Lady Indians.

Both Meza and George tallied three aces for Elko, Windous booking three for Spring Creek.

The aces for the Lady Indians were rounded off with two by sophomore Merisa Ginnings and one each from Harris and Eklund; Stephens and Dastrup closing the aces for the Lady Spartans with one each.

Windous was tremendous with her setting; posting a ridiculous 45 assists — the Lady Spartans’ dimes closed with two for McCahill and one by senior Brynly Stewart.

Ruiz set up 20 assists for the Lady Indians, Harris added seven, junior Julia Hackworth and Eklund dished five each and Meza and George tacked on one apiece.

Elko was stingy at the net; stuffing 11 shots as a team — Larsen swatting a game-best five offerings, Eklund denying three shots, Rowley blocking two and George rejecting one.

Roxanne Keim paced Spring Creek with three blocks, Rylee Keim stuffed two and Muth swatted one.

Defensively, Stewart — playing libero — and Windous each made a match-high 23 digs for the Lady Spartans — Roxanne Keim following closely with 22 and Stephens and Rylee Keim tallying 16 apiece.

Spring Creek’s defense was capped with seven digs by Dastrup, four from McCahill and two for Muth.

Harris led Elko with 18 digs, Meza posted dug up double-digit shots with 13 and Ruiz and Eklund neared double figures with nine each.

Junior Bryleigh Cervantes added seven digs, Larsen and Rowley finished with five apiece, Hackworth made four digs, Ginnings closed with three and George recorded two — the Lady Indians’ defense rounded off with a dig each by junior Holly Hernandez and Padilla.

The major difference in the contest came down to hitting miscues; Elko racking up 38 errors and Spring Creek closing with 20 errors.

Up Next

The Lady Spartans (12-8 overall, 5-3 in league) will host Lowry on senior night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek, and close out the regular season on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Fallon.

Elko (12-6 overall, 5-3 in league) is scheduled to play its final games of the regular season on the road, tipping off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Fallon, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Lowry.

*The Lady Indians still have to make up a road match versus South Tahoe; the initial contest against the Lady Vikings on Sept. 9 postponed due to air quality.