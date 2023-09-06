DAYTON — After going 5-1 in its preseason tournament, the Spring Creek volleyball team and first-year head coach Arayana Edwards kept the ball rolling in the Division 3A North-East openers.

In their league openers, the Lady Spartans nailed down a pair of four-set victories.

On Friday, Spring Creek beat Fernley 3-1 — adding another 3-1 win Saturday over Dayton.

Versus Fernley

The Lady Spartans started the match on the right foot — dominating the first set 25-16 — and opened a 2-0 lead with a slim 25-23 victory in the second frame.

After coming up short in a 25-22 battle in the third game, Spring Creek ensured the tables would not turn in the Lady Vaqueros’ favor — dominating the fourth set and slamming the door with a 25-14 exclamation point.

Junior Brynlee Petersen ripped off a team-high 11 kills, junior Morgan Muth neared double digits with nine putaways and senior Brianna Dimick and junior Hadleigh Olsen added six kills apiece.

Senior Addison McCahill killed three shots, junior Naomi Morrison put away two attempts and the offense was rounded out with a kill by junior Ashlynn Sorenson.

Spring Creek served 10 aces; sophomore Avery Merrill leading the team with four aces — Dimick serving up three.

Junior Cambria Upton, Muth and Petersen served one ace each.

Merrill led the Lady Spartans with 19 assists, Petersen followed with 11 and junior Paige Luzier closed out the offense with two assists.

Defensively, Spring Creek blocked nine shots — Olsen rejecting four attempts and McCahill turning away three.

Muth and Sorenson blocked two shots apiece.

Luzier led the defense with 24 digs, Merrill dug up 13 shots, Petersen made nine digs and Upton neared double digits with eight.

Senior Kendra Hampton and Sorenson dug up three ball each, senior Amaris Llamas and Muth posted two digs apiece and the defense was rounded out with a dig apiece from Dimick and McCahill.

Versus Dayton

Against the Lady Dust Devils, the Lady Spartans dropped the first set by a considerable margin with the score at 25-17.

But, Spring Creek righted the ship with a close 25-23 victory in the second game.

Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans closed out Dayton with three-straight wins — following their first victory with wins by tallies of 25-18 and what could have been a pivotal 27-25 win in extra points in the fourth.

Spring Creek’s offense was balanced; Olsen and Muth each killing five shots — Dimick posting four kills, Luzier putting down three and McCahill turning in two.

The Lady Spartans gained one kill apiece from Merrill, Petersen, Morrison, Sorenson and Hampton.

Serving was huge for the Lady Spartans, who rolled up 15 aces as a team — Muth and Dimick chalking up five each.

Luzier and Merrill served two aces apiece, and Petersen added another unreturned serve.

Merrill dished a team-high 11 assists, and Petersen posted seven assists — Spring Creek gaining an assist each from Luzier, McCahill and Upton.

Olsen led the defense at the net with four blocks, and Petersen and McCahill rejected one shot each.

Defensively, Petersen tallied a roster-best 14 digs — Luzier adding 12 and Merrill following with 10.

Muth and Dimick made six digs each, Upton dug up five shots and McCahill finished with four.

Hampton and Llamas each recorded three digs, Morrison notched two digs and the defense was rounded off with a dig apiece for Olsen and Sorenson.

Up Next

