LAS VEGAS — The Owyhee volleyball team’s stay in the state tournament was a short one.

On Thursday night, in the quarterfinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, the East No. 2 Lady Braves were eliminated in a straight-set loss to Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley.

The Lady Panthers rode a hot start — opening the match with an 11-0 streak — to a 25-8 victory in the first frame.

In the second set, Owyhee played better defensively and offensively but still allowed lengthy runs by Pahranagat Valley and fell into a two-set hole with a 25-15 loss.

Down the stretch, the Lady Panthers led 12-8 but finished the match and the Lady Braves’ season with a 25-16 victory on the heels of a 13-8 run for a 25-16 win — the closest margin of the contest.

First Set

In the first, the Lady Panthers opened a 5-0 advantage on consecutive kills by No. 21 — names not given on the MaxPreps roster.

Another cross by No. 21 pushed the margin to 8-0, and four hits by the Owyhee defense gave up a 10-0 deficit.

Following an ace by Pahranagat Valley, the Lady Braves gained their first point on a hit into the net by the Lady Panthers — making the tally 11-1.

Owyhee scored three straight with a putaway to the back end by junior Journie Crutcher and an ace from senior Tziavi Melendez.

However, the Lady Panthers won the next point — making the score 12-3 — and took a 15-3 lead on three-consecutive aces.

A spike in the middle by No. 5 pushed the gap to 16-3 and an ace opened an 18-4 lead.

A roll shot in the center made the score 22-5, but Owyhee notched three straight points on a hit into the net, a big block by senior Mattisen Jones and an ace by Crutcher.

But the Lady Panthers closed the frame with an ace and an Owyhee hit into the net for a 25-8 win.

Second Set

No. 21 opened the second set with an emphatic putaway, followed by consecutive aces and a ball off the antenna by the Lady Braves.

A net hit gave Owyhee its first point, senior Angel Roa-Martinez served an ace but a long hit gave the ball back to Pahranagat Valley with a 5-2 lead.

The Lady Panthers hit a net ball, but the Lady Braves served into the net on the next point.

A net serve by Pahranagat Valley was followed by four hits from the defense and a long hit out of bounds tied the score 6-6.

Owyhee took its first lead of the match on a line violation at the net, but the Lady Panthers tied the tally on the next point and grabbed an 8-7 lead on a double-touch.

Consecutive violations at the net pushed the margin to 10-7, Owyhee getting the ball on a net serve.

The Lady Braves came to within one on an ace by senior Kailey Couchum, but a bad serve made the score 11-9.

An ace by the Lady Panthers pushed the advantage to three, but a new serve brought the score to 12-10.

A net violation by Owyhee gave up a point, but the ensuing Pahranagat Valley serve was shanked — a net serve handing the ball back to the Lady Panthers with a 14-11 lead.

The Lady Braves hit long, Pahranagat Valley scored on a free ball and No. 8 went on a spree of aces — serving five in a row — Owyhee’s back row unable to make a good pass on the receptions.

A kill from No. 21 doubled up the tally at 22-11, another ace by No. 8 pushing the lead to 12.

Pahranagat Valley hit into the net then committed a lift and knocked one shot long and out of bounds.

A solid kill be Melendez brought the Lady Braves to within eight at 23-15, but the Lady Panthers booked the next-two points on a putaway by No. 21 and a miscommunication by the Owyhee defense ended the frame.

The Lady Panthers placed Owyhee on the brink of elimination with a 25-15 victory for a two-set lead.

Third Set

In the third, Pahranagat Valley went up 5-0 — including a kill by No. 21 and two aced by No. 8 — Owyhee scoring its first point on a shot out of bounds by the Lady Panthers.

With a tick off the tape and a drop short, the Lady Panthers took a 6-1 lead and No. 21 pounded consecutive kills for an 8-1 advantage.

A net ball gave the ball back to Owyhee, but the Lady Braves blocked a ball out of bounds on the next play.

No. 7 scored in the middle for Pahranagat Valley, but the Lady Panthers missed a hit in the center on a free ball and let a ball fall between multiple defenders.

A big block by Jones made the score 10-5, but No. 3 nailed a putaway on the outside for Pahranagat Valley.

Jones scored on a wild sequence — the longest point of the match — but No. 3 scored off Owyhee’s block for a 12-6 lead.

The Lady Braves came within four on a missed hit in the middle by the Lady Panthers and a shot into the net.

After the Lady Panthers scored on a touch shot, the margin was brought back to four with a push for a point by Owyhee senior Lilli Johnson.

Pahranagat Valley scored three in a row on a point off the Lady Braves’ block, an Owyhee shot into the net and an ace by No. 8 — making the tally 16-9.

Johnson booked a point on what should have been a free ball, but No. 5 scored in the middle for the Lady Panthers — who gave the ball back on a long serve.

Jones made a big block in the center for the Lady Braves, but Pahranagat Valley won the next point on a scramble play from No. 5.

The teams traded points on bad serves, and Owyhee’s defense didn’t get the ball over on the next play — an ace by No. 25 opening a 20-13 lead.

A Pahranagat Valley lift gave the Lady Braves a point, and Jones tallied a putaway — pulling Owyhee to within six — but No. 3 spun a shot off the top of the net and down for a point.

No. 7 chalked up an ace along the backline, but the Lady Panthers hit a shot long — making the score 23-16.

Pahranagat Valley shut the door with a block by No. 7, and No. 21 tagged a putaway — closing the curtains.

The Lady Panthers eliminated the Lady Braves in straight sets with a 15-16 advantage in the third.

Up Next

The Lady Panthers advanced to the state semifinal and faced West No. 1 Smith Valley — which won its quarterfinal match in three sets (25-21, 25-6 and 25-8 over South No. 2 Liberty Baptist — and the Lady Bulldogs swept Pahranagat Valley by tallies of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-18.

East No. 1 Eureka survived a five-set battle with Central No. 2 Round Mountain (15-25, 25-15, 28-30, 25-22 and 15-13), and South No. 1 Green Valley Christian swept West No. 2 Sierra Lutheran (25-18, 25-9 and 25-20).

The Lady Guardians beat the Lady Vandals in three-straight sets by scores of 25-16, 25-7 and 25-15.

Green Valley Christian and Smith Valley will square off for the state championship at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Rancho High School. 

Related to this story

Lady Braves take 2nd at regional tourney

Lady Braves take 2nd at regional tourney

During the Division 1A East regional tournament, No. 2 Owyhee — which earned a first-round bye — earned a trip to state with a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Jackpot in the semifinal round.

North No. 2 Owyhee (7-7 overall) will play Central No. 1 Pahranagat Valley (21-8-2 overall) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas. 

Owyhee outline: Volleyball 1-3, football 0-2

Owyhee outline: Volleyball 1-3, football 0-2

The Braves (0-2) will look for their first win versus Sierra Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Carson City, and the volleyball team — according to MaxPreps — will open 1A East play at 3 p.m. Sept. 23, in Eureka, one matchup against Jackpot not listed on the schedule.

