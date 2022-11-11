LAS VEGAS – In the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, Spring Creek ran into a buzz saw.

On Friday night, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas, South No. 1 Boulder City dominated the action from the opening tip and never looked down — the Lady Spartans flying by the Lady Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-14 twice and 25-12 in the third game.

First Set

Boulder City began the game on fire, opening a 4-0 lead — including a big kill by senior middle hitter Julianna Luebke and an ace from junior libero Jordyn Woodard.

Spring Creek’s first point came on a kill by sophomore Roxanne Keim, cutting the margin to half with an ace by senior Jenna Windous.

But, the Lady Eagles rattled off four in a row — Luebke hammering a shot straight down and sophomore Kira Long blocking an attempt at the net — opening an 8-2 advantage.

Once again, the Lady Spartans cut into the deficit with two straight on a putaway from Keim and a swat on a free ball by junior Brianna Dimick.

In return, Boulder City answered with four-consecutive points — Luebke stamping a kill, junior Megan Uszynski serving consecutive aces and Long rejecting another attempt for a 12-4 lead and forcing a timeout.

From the reset, Spring Creek gained back two points on a line violation and an ace by Dimick — once again trailing by double at 12-6.

Luebke painted a putaway on the sideline and served an ace, but the Lady Eagles gave up a point with a shot into the net and junior Addison McCahill chalked up an ace for the Lady Spartans.

After a stuff by Boulder City junior Addison Doane, Spring Creek went to work — slimming the margin to five at 15-10 — scoring senior Rylee Keim stamping a kill and serving an ace, Roxanne Keim hammering another putaway.

Boulder City scored on a touch shot and a drive by junior Haley Mae, but Roxanne Keim scored off the Lady Eagles’ block.

Uszynski placed ball on the backline, Roxanne Keim trading scores with a point after probably longest play of the match.

After cutting the margin back to five at 18-13, the Lady Eagles took full control — closing the set on a 7-1 streak — riding a pair of blasts by Luebke, a live drive from Uszynski and a rejection from both Long and Luebke.

Boulder City set the tone with a 25-14 victory.

Second Set

Luebke began the second frame with another kill, the Lady Spartans giving up the next-two points with a net violation and not getting the ball over.

Dimick scored with a nifty left-handed shot in the middle, but Uszynski opened a 3-0 run with a putaway on the outside — another shot spinning down off the net and into a hole in the front of the defense and Doane stuffing a free ball.

A rip by Rylee Keim made the score 6-2, but Doane scored off Spring Creek’s block and the Lady Spartans hit long.

Rylee Keim also put down a kill off the Boulder City block, and the Lady Eagles hit long.

The teams traded points with a strong kill from May and shot over the end line, starting a four-point flurry for the Lady Spartans — pulling to within one after a hammer by Roxanne Keim, a net ball and a score for senior Ebony Dastrup on a free ball.

Doane knocked a shot off Spring Creek’s block, but the Lady Spartans tied the tally 10-10 with a rip by Roxanne Keim directly off the body of a defender in the front and net ball.

One again, the Lady Eagles embarked on a set and match-changing 9-1 run — including an ace by Woodard, a smoked shot by Uszynski, a thump from Luebke and a block by Long and Luebke both.

The only point of the stretch for Spring Creek was a dot by Dimick, but the Lady Spartans trailed 19-11.

After a timeout, Roxanne Keim scored on a quick set to the opposite side by Windous.

Boulder City never relinquished its grasp, pouring on four straight — including two kills by Luebke.

Spring Creek brought the margin back to single digits with a putaway by Rylee Keim off the Lady Eagles’ block and a long shot by Boulder City, but the frame ended with a cross by sweet cross by Doane and a double-touch.

The Lady Eagles placed the Lady Spartans on the brink of elimination with a 25-14 victory for the second-consecutive set.

Third Set

Boulder City jumped to a 5-0 lead in the final frame, Luebke going beast mode with three blocks.

Spring Creek went on a 3-0 flurry with a kill by Roxanne Keim, an ace from Windous and a long shot.

But, Luebke asserted herself with another putaway, blocked another ball in the middle and Uszynski added another kill — the Lady Eagles scoring off the Lady Spartans’ block — part of a 6-0 run that opened an 11-5 lead.

A net violation and a kill by Rylee Keim put two on the board for Spring Creek, but a violation by the Lady Spartans gave one back before a score on a great push in the middle to the left side by Rylee Keim.

But, the Lady Eagles took a 16-7 advantage on a rip in the center by May, a cross from the opposite side by junior Aspen Christian and a rope by Doane.

The Lady Spartans cut the margin to four with five-straight points; Boulder City called for a pair of violations, two shots into the net and a kill on the outside by Roxanne Keim.

However, the putaway was the final point of Spring Creek’s season.

The Lady Eagles soared into the championship with a 9-0 run.

Doane dropped a touch shot, Uszynski nailed a rocket, Christian made a great cross, Doane served an ace, May finished through the Lady Spartans’ block, senior Kennedy Barrow added a kill and Doane ended the match with a putaway in the middle — punctuating a 25-12 victory.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles will face South No. 1 Moapa Valley in the state final — the Lady Pirates sweeping North No. 1 Dayton 25-15, 25-12 and 25-18 in the other semifinal — at noon Saturday, at Rancho High School.

In two meetings, Boulder City has swept Moapa Valley on each occasion — once in the regular season and once in the South regional tournament.