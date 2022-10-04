Wells sweeps Carlin, falls in 5 at home to Jackpot

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WELLS — The Wells volleyball team notched a three-set road victory Thursday over Carlin but was unable to match the success in Saturday’s home match — falling in five sets to Jackpot.

Versus Carlin

The Lady Leopards and Lady Railroaders played each other evenly for much of the first frame, Wells pulling away late for a 25-19 win.

The action was similar in the second game; back and forth for a majority but the Lady Leopards notching a 25-18 victory and placing the Lady Railroaders on the brink of elimination.

In the third, Wells got time for a number of players — surviving some rough patches for a 25-19 win.

Wells did not enter stats for the match.

For Carlin, sophomore Kylie Kennedy led the team with three kills — sophomore Adian Adams closing out the offense with one putaway.

People are also reading…

The Lady Railroaders served two aces; one apiece for senior Krista Housley and the other by sophomore Bretta Melendez.

Kennedy also paced Carlin at the net, blocking two shots — senior Mariah Smith denying another attempt.

Versus Jackpot

The Lady Jaguars put the Lady Leopards on notice early that Saturday’s match was not going to be a walk in the park, opening the contest with a 25-19 victory.

Jackpot backed up the win with the largest margin of victory of the entire match, winning the second set by nearly double at 25-13.

The Lady Leopards extended the affair with a 25-17 win in the third and forced a fifth set with a 27-25 battle in the fourth in extra points.

In the race to 15, Jackpot narrowly avoided a collapse and hung on for a 15-13 victory.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards (2-9 overall, 2-3 in league) will play at 6:15 p.m. on the road at Wendover, Utah.

The Lady Railroaders (0-11 overall, 0-4 in league) will host Owyhee (3-5 overall, 2-2 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The Lady Jaguars (4-3 overall, 4-1 in league) will welcome Eureka (9-6-1 overall, 3-0 in league) at 10 a.m. MST on Saturday, in Jackpot.

