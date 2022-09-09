 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells recap: Football team opens season 2-1

WELLS — The Wells football team started the season strong, while volleyball has stumbled out of the gates.

Football

The Leopards opened the year with consecutive victories; blasting the White Pine JV 48-6 and rolling over Tonopah 63-28.

However, the Leopards suffered their first setback against Pyramid Lake — losing to the Lakers on Thursday by a final score of 36-28.

Versus White Pine

Against the Bobcats’ JV, Wells tore off a 20-0 lead in the first quarter and went on a 15-0 streak in the second — opening a 35-0 lead by halftime.

White Pine scored its only touchdown in the third quarter but was outscored 7-6 and Wells closed the game on a 6-0 advantage in the fourth.

In the end, the Leopards won their season and home opener by a final tally of 48-6.

Versus Tonopah

Against the Muckers, Wells exploded in the first quarter for a 29-8 lead.

The Leopards’ offense was even more explosive in the second frame; racking up 32 points and allowing 12.

At the break, Wells led on the road by a wide margin with the score at 61-20.

The clock rolled in the second half, Tonopah putting up eight points in the third and the Leopards adding a safety in the fourth.

The 1A matchup was dominated by Wells in a 35-point victory with the score at 63-28.

Versus Pyramid Lake

On Thursday, the Leopards started the game well — opening a 12-0 advantage in the first period.

However, Wells did not score again until the fourth quarter — the Lakers tying the game with 12 points in the second period and taking the lead with a 16-point third.

The Leopards broke out of their slumber in the fourth with 16 points, but Pyramid Lake scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion for a 36-28 victory.

Volleyball

According to MaxPreps, the Wells volleyball team is 0-5 — beginning its September slate with an 0-3 stretch.

Following some preseason tournaments, the Lady Leopards were swept on Sept. 1 at home by Wendover (Utah).

Wells dropped the first frame 25-17, got worked in the second frame 25-8 and was eliminated after a close, 25-22 battle in the third set.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Lady Leopards traveled and fell in three frames once again — losing 25-20, 25-23 and 25-17 in the clincher on the road in Tonopah.

Facing a Division 2A program, Wells won a game in a 3-1 home loss on Tuesday against West Wendover.

The Lady Leopards took the first set with a sizable 25-17 victory, but the Lady Wolverines came to life with three-consecutive wins — claiming the match with victories of 25-19 25-21 and 25-10.

West Wendover junior Adara Griffith tallied six kills and an ace.

Junior Xitlaly Flores also posted six kills and added two digs and a block.

Senior Merry Dispirito posted five kills, a team-best two aces and a dig.

Senior Esmeralda Flores notched three kills, a block and a dig.

Senior Jocelyn Guzman went for a team-high 22 assists, a roster-high three dogs, an ace and a kill.

Junior Citlali Hernandez made two digs and a kill, and senior Jaquelin Montalvo posted one dig.

Up Next

The Lady Leopards were slated to play the Lady Knights at 2 p.m. Friday, in Round Mountain, and open league play of the 1A East at 7 p.m. MST on Wednesday, in Jackpot.

The Wells football team will play the Knights at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Wells.

