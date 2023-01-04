Elko finishes 7-1 at Braveheart Duals

OGDEN, Utah — At the Braveheart Duals, the Elko wrestling team lost just one time — doing so by an extremely-small margin.

The Indians ranked second in the Gold Bracket, posting a 7-1 overall record.

In the Round Robin 2, Elko posted a perfect 5-0 mark — beating Bonneville 60-21, Roy 48-36, Preston 39-33, Carbon 47-20 and Logan 57-21.

In the Gold Bracket, the Indians reached the final with consecutive victories over Cedar Valley (54-20) and Roy (48-36) before losing in championship by a razor-thin deficit of 41-39 against Evanston.

Individuals

With team success came individual achievements as well.

Senior Jordan Howes went a perfect 7-0 with seven pins in the 144-pound and 150-pound divisions.

In the 126 and 132-pound classes, senior Titan Kennedy finished 6-1 with six wins by fall.

At 138 pounds, senior Craig Slater was 5-1 with three victories by fall and another by technical fall — junior Eli Finlayson also going 5-1 and tallying four pins at 190 pounds.

Sophomore Treagan Hansen closed with a 2-1 record and two pins in the 144 and 150-pound divisions.

In the 165-pound class, junior Jesston Tkach posted a 5-2 mark with five wins by fall.

Junior Cael Sellers was 5-3 with five pins in the 138 and 144-pound divisions, senior Ayden Rodriguez finished 3-3 with three wins by fall at 175 pounds and sophomore Carlos Marquez was 2-3 with a pair of pins at 113 pounds.

Junior Camden Jensen was 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds, junior Manuel Salazar finished 1-5 with a pin in the 215-pound class and junior Kian Stuart was 1-5 in the 157-pound division.

At 120 pounds, juniors Danny Marquez and Tyler Wiseman went 0-3 and 0-5, respectively.

Up Next

The Indians will compete Friday and Saturday during the 49th annual Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.