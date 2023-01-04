 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko finishes 7-1 at Braveheart Duals

  • 0
Elko logo

OGDEN, Utah — At the Braveheart Duals, the Elko wrestling team lost just one time — doing so by an extremely-small margin.

The Indians ranked second in the Gold Bracket, posting a 7-1 overall record.

In the Round Robin 2, Elko posted a perfect 5-0 mark — beating Bonneville 60-21, Roy 48-36, Preston 39-33, Carbon 47-20 and Logan 57-21.

In the Gold Bracket, the Indians reached the final with consecutive victories over Cedar Valley (54-20) and Roy (48-36) before losing in championship by a razor-thin deficit of 41-39 against Evanston.

Individuals

With team success came individual achievements as well.

Senior Jordan Howes went a perfect 7-0 with seven pins in the 144-pound and 150-pound divisions.

People are also reading…

In the 126 and 132-pound classes, senior Titan Kennedy finished 6-1 with six wins by fall.

At 138 pounds, senior Craig Slater was 5-1 with three victories by fall and another by technical fall — junior Eli Finlayson also going 5-1 and tallying four pins at 190 pounds.

Sophomore Treagan Hansen closed with a 2-1 record and two pins in the 144 and 150-pound divisions.

In the 165-pound class, junior Jesston Tkach posted a 5-2 mark with five wins by fall.

Junior Cael Sellers was 5-3 with five pins in the 138 and 144-pound divisions, senior Ayden Rodriguez finished 3-3 with three wins by fall at 175 pounds and sophomore Carlos Marquez was 2-3 with a pair of pins at 113 pounds.

Junior Camden Jensen was 1-2 with a pin at 106 pounds, junior Manuel Salazar finished 1-5 with a pin in the 215-pound class and junior Kian Stuart was 1-5 in the 157-pound division.

At 120 pounds, juniors Danny Marquez and Tyler Wiseman went 0-3 and 0-5, respectively.

Up Next

The Indians will compete Friday and Saturday during the 49th annual Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs

Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs

As a team, the Indians scored 184 points — trailing only second-place Minico (207) and champion Highland (212).

Individually, senior Craig Slater and junior Marco Romero claimed the titles in their respective weight classes.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News