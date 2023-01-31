 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elko finishes perfect 11-0 at league duals

  • 0

SPRING CREEK — On Friday and Saturday, at Spring Creek High School, in the Division 3A North league wrestling duals — which determines seeding for the 3A North regional tournament — Elko claimed the team victory and went a perfect 11-0.

Fernley finished second with a mark of 10-1, Lowry ranked third with a 9-2 tally, Fallon placed fourth at 8-3 and host Spring Creek rounded out the top-five with a 7-4 record.

Elko

The Indians began with a 72-12 victory over Sparks, followed with a 48-35 win against Spring Creek and took out Hug by another lopsided margin of 72-12.

Wade Pehrson announces the championship matchups for the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Spring Creek. 

Against Wooster, Elko cruised to a 69-12 advantage — beating Fernley 48-29 and rolling over South Tahoe 66-9.

Elko also beat North Valleys 66-9, edged Lowry 46-24 and blasted Fallon 61-18.

People are also reading…

The Indians closed the league duals with a 65-3 domination of Truckee and a 72-6 shellacking of Dayton.

Spring Creek

The Spartans opened the duals with a 72-0 blanking of Truckee, dropped a close 48-35 tally to Elko but rebounded with a 58-18 win over South Tahoe.

Bryce Saddoris speaks prior to presentation to former Spring Creek coach Wade Pehrson during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Spring Creek posted its second shutout in a 71-0 hammering of Dayton, took down Hug by a margin of 66-15 and followed with a 51-27 against Wooster.

The Spartans kicked off its Saturday duals with a 48-33 loss against Fernley but answered with a 54-24 win over North Valleys and a 66-6 drubbing of Sparks.

Spring Creek ended the league duals with consecutive losses; dropping a close 42-33 battle to Lowry and a narrow 42-39 defeat to Fallon.

Individuals

A healthy number of local wrestlers posted perfect records.

At 126 pounds, Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford went 11-0 with nine pins.

Jake Bradford

Spring Creek's Jake Bradford prepares to turn Lowry's Brenton Baker during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 2023, in Spring Creek. Bradford won the match by fall and finished 11-0 with nine pins at 126 pounds.

Senior teammate Colton Browne posted an 11-0 mark with eight pints and a win by technical fall at 144 pounds.

Colton Browne

Spring Creek's Colton Browne throws Fallon's Isiah Diaz on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Browne won the match by fall in 46 seconds and closed the Division 3A North league duals with an 11-0 mark with eight pints and a win by technical fall at 144 pounds.

Fellow senior Wesley Ricaporte finished 11-0 with seven wins by fall in the 132-pound division.

Wesley Ricaporte

Spring Creek's Wesley Ricaporte sets for a pin of Fernley's Riley McCullar during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 132 pounds, Ricaporte finished 11-0 with seven wins by fall.

For Elko, three juniors each closed 11-0 with six wins by fall.

In the 113-pound division, Marco Romero was 11-0 with six pins.

Marco Romero

Elko's Marco Romero pins Lowry's Coda Nichols in 2:47 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Romero posted a record of 11-0 with six pins at 113 pounds during the Division 3A North league duals.

Cael Sellers finished 11-0 with six wins by fall in the 138-pound class.

Cael Sellers

Elko's Cael Sellers earns near-fall points against South Tahoe's Kash Hendrick on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. In the 3A North league duals, Sellers went 11-0 with six wins by fall in the 138-pound class.

At 190 pounds, Eli Finlayson was 11-0 with six pins.

Eli Finlayson

Elko's Eli Finlayson turns North Valleys' Isaac McBridge during the Division 3A north league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Finlayson was 11-0 with six pins at 190 pounds.

Senior teammate Craig Slater was 10-0 with six wins by fall and another by tech fall at 132 pounds.

Craig Slater

Elko's Craig Slater pins Fernley's Braeden Garrett in 21 seconds during the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Slater finished 10-0 with six wins by fall and another by tech fall at 132 pounds.

Spring Creek sophomore Gage Carter — who only wrestled Friday — was 6-0 with two pins, a win by tech fall and another by major decision in the 150-pound division.

Gage Carter

Spring Creek's Gage Carter, left, cradles Wooster's Luc Koch for near-fall points on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Carter won the match with a 7-2 decision and posted a 6-0 mark with two pins, a win by tech fall and another by major decision in the 150-pound division.

Junior Wyatt Bradford posted an 11-0 record — going 6-0 at 165 pounds and 5-0 at 175 pounds — but gained all wins by forfeit.

Junior teammate Matt Loyd was 10-1 with six pins in the 215-pound class.

Matt Loyd

Spring Creek's Matt Loyd runs the arm of Wooster's Esteban Jacinto Penuelas for a pin at the 1:49 mark of a 215-pound match of the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Loyd was 10-1 with six pins.

For the Indians, three wrestlers went 10-1 in the league duals.

At 126 pounds, senior Titan Kennedy was 10-1 with six pins and a major decision.

Titan Kennedy

Elko's Titan Kennedy controls the head and arm of Lowry's Brenton Baker on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Kennedy closed the Division 3A North league duals on a 10-1 record with six pins and a major decision at 126 pounds.

Junior teammate Camden Jensen finished 10-1 with three wins by fall and another by major decision in the 106-pound class.

Camden Jensen

Elko's Camden Jensen nearly pins Lowry's Kruz Gomez with a cradle on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Jensen won the match by major decision with the score at 10-0 and posted a 10-1 mark with three wins by fall in the 106-pound class.

Senior Ayden Rodriguez closed 10-1 with a pair of pins at 175 pounds.

Ayden Rodriguez

Elko's Ayden Rodriguez hooks the wings of Lowry's Brayden Dennis for  near-fall points in a 7-2 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Rodriguez went 10-1 with a pair of pins at 175 pounds during the Division 3A North duals.

In the 144-pound division, sophomore Treagan Hansen — who only competed Friday — notched a 5-1 record with four wins by fall.

Treagan Hansen

Elko's Treagan Hansen prepares to pin South Tahoe's Patrick Webster at the 2:38 mark of a 144-pound match of the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Hansen went 5-1 with four wins by fall.

At 285 pounds, senior Luke Bennett finished 9-2 with five wins by fall.

Luke Bennett

Elko's Luke Bennett, right, pulls the arm of Fernley's Xavier Phillips for a pin in 38 seconds on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Bennett closed the 3A North league duals with a 9-2 mark with five wins by fall in the 285-pound division.

Junior Jesston Tkach was 9-2 with three pins at 157 pounds.

Jesston Tkach

Elko's Jesston Tkach pins Fallon's Thayne Hatch at the 3:36 mark of a 157-pound match of the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Tkach 9-2 with three pins.

In the 165-pound class, junior Andres Flores was 9-2 with three wins by fall.

Andres Flores

Elko's Andres Flores nearly pins South Tahoe's Andrew Singelyn on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Flores won the match by a 10-7 decision and posted a 9-2 with three wins by fall at 165 pounds during the Division 3A North duals.

For Spring Creek, sophomore Joe Gillespie was 7-2 with four pins at 120 pounds.

Joe Gillespie

Spring Creek's Joe Gillespie pins Hug's Ever Onofre at the 2:16 mark of a 120-pound match during the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Gillespie tallied a 7-2 record with four pins.

Senior Quincy Gerber — who only wrestled Saturday — finished 3-2 with three wins by fall in the 150-pound class.

Quincy Gerber

Spring Creek's Quincy Gerber pins Fernley's KeShawn Love with a cradle in 1:19 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 150 pounds, Gerber went 3-2 with three wins by fall during the Division 3A North league duals.

At 113 pounds, sophomore Scottie Adams tallied an 8-3 mark with four wins by fall.

Scottie Adams

Spring Creek's Scottie Adams picks up near-fall points against Dayton's Rhys Evans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Adams won the match by fall in 2:30. During the Division 3A North league duals, he posted an 8-3 mark with four pins at 113 pounds.

Junior Logan Austin notched an 8-3 record with a pair of pins at 190 pounds.

Logan Austin

Spring Creek's Logan Austin earns a pin against North Valleys' Isaac McBride in 4:57 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 190 pounds, Austin went 8-3 with a pair of pins during the Division 3A North league duals.

For the Indians, senior Alex Apodaca was 7-4 with five wins by fall in the 150-pound division.

Alex Apodaca

Elko's Alex Apodaca, far, pins Wooster's Luc Koch in 1:28 on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Apodaca was 7-4 with five wins by fall in the 150-pound division during the Division 3A North league duals.

At 285 pounds, Spring Creek freshman Diego Llamas went 7-4 with three pins.

Diego Lllamas

Spring Creek's Diego Llamas pins Fallon's Sean Reeder at the 1:02 mark of a 285-pound match during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Llamas went 7-4 with three wins by fall.

Fellow freshman Braxton Hansen finished 6-5 with two wins by fall at 138 pounds.

Braxton Hansen

Spring Creek's Braxton Hansen, back-right, gains near-fall points versus Hug's Parker Reed on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Hansen won the match by fall in 1:02 and finished the 3A North league duals 6-5 with two pins at 138 pounds.

Junior teammate Rhiley Bauman went 6-5 as well, but all of his victories came by forfeit at 157 pounds.

For Elko, junior Manuel Salazar was 5-6 with one pin in the 215-pound class.

Manuel Salazar

Elko's Manuel Salazar turns Lowry's TJ Mattson for a pin at the 5:03 mark of a 215-pound match during the Division 3A Norht league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Salazar was 5-6 with one pin.

Junior teammate Danny Marquez — who battled cramps and nosebleeds and only wrestled Friday — finished 1-5 with one win by fall at 120 pounds.

Danny Marquez

Elko's Danny Marquez takes down Wooster's Matthew O`Brien on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Marquez won the match by fall in 2:27 and went 1-5 with one pin at 120 pounds during the Division 3A North league duals.

Up Next

The Indians and the Spartans will compete in the Division 3A North regional tournament Friday and Saturday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points.

Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs

Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs

As a team, the Indians scored 184 points — trailing only second-place Minico (207) and champion Highland (212).

Individually, senior Craig Slater and junior Marco Romero claimed the titles in their respective weight classes.

Spartans hope to regain state supremacy

Spartans hope to regain state supremacy

The Spartans picked up a dual Thursday, at Nampa High School, in Idaho, and will compete Friday and Saturday in the Donnelley Duals, at Capital High School, in Boise.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News