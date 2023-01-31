Elko finishes perfect 11-0 at league duals

SPRING CREEK — On Friday and Saturday, at Spring Creek High School, in the Division 3A North league wrestling duals — which determines seeding for the 3A North regional tournament — Elko claimed the team victory and went a perfect 11-0.

Fernley finished second with a mark of 10-1, Lowry ranked third with a 9-2 tally, Fallon placed fourth at 8-3 and host Spring Creek rounded out the top-five with a 7-4 record.

Elko

The Indians began with a 72-12 victory over Sparks, followed with a 48-35 win against Spring Creek and took out Hug by another lopsided margin of 72-12.

Against Wooster, Elko cruised to a 69-12 advantage — beating Fernley 48-29 and rolling over South Tahoe 66-9.

Elko also beat North Valleys 66-9, edged Lowry 46-24 and blasted Fallon 61-18.

The Indians closed the league duals with a 65-3 domination of Truckee and a 72-6 shellacking of Dayton.

Spring Creek

The Spartans opened the duals with a 72-0 blanking of Truckee, dropped a close 48-35 tally to Elko but rebounded with a 58-18 win over South Tahoe.

Spring Creek posted its second shutout in a 71-0 hammering of Dayton, took down Hug by a margin of 66-15 and followed with a 51-27 against Wooster.

The Spartans kicked off its Saturday duals with a 48-33 loss against Fernley but answered with a 54-24 win over North Valleys and a 66-6 drubbing of Sparks.

Spring Creek ended the league duals with consecutive losses; dropping a close 42-33 battle to Lowry and a narrow 42-39 defeat to Fallon.

Individuals

A healthy number of local wrestlers posted perfect records.

At 126 pounds, Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford went 11-0 with nine pins.

Senior teammate Colton Browne posted an 11-0 mark with eight pints and a win by technical fall at 144 pounds.

Fellow senior Wesley Ricaporte finished 11-0 with seven wins by fall in the 132-pound division.

For Elko, three juniors each closed 11-0 with six wins by fall.

In the 113-pound division, Marco Romero was 11-0 with six pins.

Cael Sellers finished 11-0 with six wins by fall in the 138-pound class.

At 190 pounds, Eli Finlayson was 11-0 with six pins.

Senior teammate Craig Slater was 10-0 with six wins by fall and another by tech fall at 132 pounds.

Spring Creek sophomore Gage Carter — who only wrestled Friday — was 6-0 with two pins, a win by tech fall and another by major decision in the 150-pound division.

Junior Wyatt Bradford posted an 11-0 record — going 6-0 at 165 pounds and 5-0 at 175 pounds — but gained all wins by forfeit.

Junior teammate Matt Loyd was 10-1 with six pins in the 215-pound class.

For the Indians, three wrestlers went 10-1 in the league duals.

At 126 pounds, senior Titan Kennedy was 10-1 with six pins and a major decision.

Junior teammate Camden Jensen finished 10-1 with three wins by fall and another by major decision in the 106-pound class.

Senior Ayden Rodriguez closed 10-1 with a pair of pins at 175 pounds.

In the 144-pound division, sophomore Treagan Hansen — who only competed Friday — notched a 5-1 record with four wins by fall.

At 285 pounds, senior Luke Bennett finished 9-2 with five wins by fall.

Junior Jesston Tkach was 9-2 with three pins at 157 pounds.

In the 165-pound class, junior Andres Flores was 9-2 with three wins by fall.

For Spring Creek, sophomore Joe Gillespie was 7-2 with four pins at 120 pounds.

Senior Quincy Gerber — who only wrestled Saturday — finished 3-2 with three wins by fall in the 150-pound class.

At 113 pounds, sophomore Scottie Adams tallied an 8-3 mark with four wins by fall.

Junior Logan Austin notched an 8-3 record with a pair of pins at 190 pounds.

For the Indians, senior Alex Apodaca was 7-4 with five wins by fall in the 150-pound division.

At 285 pounds, Spring Creek freshman Diego Llamas went 7-4 with three pins.

Fellow freshman Braxton Hansen finished 6-5 with two wins by fall at 138 pounds.

Junior teammate Rhiley Bauman went 6-5 as well, but all of his victories came by forfeit at 157 pounds.

For Elko, junior Manuel Salazar was 5-6 with one pin in the 215-pound class.

Junior teammate Danny Marquez — who battled cramps and nosebleeds and only wrestled Friday — finished 1-5 with one win by fall at 120 pounds.

Up Next

The Indians and the Spartans will compete in the Division 3A North regional tournament Friday and Saturday, at Wooster High School, in Reno.

Division 3A North League Duals Jake Bradford Colton Browne Wesley Ricaporte Marco Romero Cael Sellers Eli Finlayson Craig Slater Gage Carter Matt Loyd Titan Kennedy Camden Jensen Ayden Rodriguez Treagan Hansen Luke Bennett Jesston Tkach Andres Flores Joe Gillespie Quincy Gerber Scottie Adams Logan Austin Alex Apodaca Diego Lllamas Braxton Hansen Manuel Salazar Danny Marquez