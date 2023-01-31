Elko finishes perfect 11-0 at league duals

SPRING CREEK — On Friday and Saturday, at Spring Creek High School, in the Division 3A North league wrestling duals — which determines seeding for the 3A North regional tournament — Elko claimed the team victory and went a perfect 11-0.
Fernley finished second with a mark of 10-1, Lowry ranked third with a 9-2 tally, Fallon placed fourth at 8-3 and host Spring Creek rounded out the top-five with a 7-4 record.
Elko
The Indians began with a 72-12 victory over Sparks, followed with a 48-35 win against Spring Creek and took out Hug by another lopsided margin of 72-12.
Against Wooster, Elko cruised to a 69-12 advantage — beating Fernley 48-29 and rolling over South Tahoe 66-9.
Elko also beat North Valleys 66-9, edged Lowry 46-24 and blasted Fallon 61-18.
Spring Creek's Jake Bradford prepares to turn Lowry's Brenton Baker during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 2023, in Spring Creek. Bradford won the match by fall and finished 11-0 with nine pins at 126 pounds.
Spring Creek's Colton Browne throws Fallon's Isiah Diaz on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Browne won the match by fall in 46 seconds and closed the Division 3A North league duals with an 11-0 mark with eight pints and a win by technical fall at 144 pounds.
Spring Creek's Wesley Ricaporte sets for a pin of Fernley's Riley McCullar during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 132 pounds, Ricaporte finished 11-0 with seven wins by fall.
Elko's Cael Sellers earns near-fall points against South Tahoe's Kash Hendrick on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. In the 3A North league duals, Sellers went 11-0 with six wins by fall in the 138-pound class.
Elko's Craig Slater pins Fernley's Braeden Garrett in 21 seconds during the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Slater finished 10-0 with six wins by fall and another by tech fall at 132 pounds.
Spring Creek's Gage Carter, left, cradles Wooster's Luc Koch for near-fall points on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Carter won the match with a 7-2 decision and posted a 6-0 mark with two pins, a win by tech fall and another by major decision in the 150-pound division.
Spring Creek's Matt Loyd runs the arm of Wooster's Esteban Jacinto Penuelas for a pin at the 1:49 mark of a 215-pound match of the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Loyd was 10-1 with six pins.
Elko's Titan Kennedy controls the head and arm of Lowry's Brenton Baker on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Kennedy closed the Division 3A North league duals on a 10-1 record with six pins and a major decision at 126 pounds.
Elko's Camden Jensen nearly pins Lowry's Kruz Gomez with a cradle on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Jensen won the match by major decision with the score at 10-0 and posted a 10-1 mark with three wins by fall in the 106-pound class.
Elko's Ayden Rodriguez hooks the wings of Lowry's Brayden Dennis for near-fall points in a 7-2 victory on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Rodriguez went 10-1 with a pair of pins at 175 pounds during the Division 3A North duals.
Elko's Treagan Hansen prepares to pin South Tahoe's Patrick Webster at the 2:38 mark of a 144-pound match of the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Hansen went 5-1 with four wins by fall.
Elko's Luke Bennett, right, pulls the arm of Fernley's Xavier Phillips for a pin in 38 seconds on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Bennett closed the 3A North league duals with a 9-2 mark with five wins by fall in the 285-pound division.
Elko's Andres Flores nearly pins South Tahoe's Andrew Singelyn on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Flores won the match by a 10-7 decision and posted a 9-2 with three wins by fall at 165 pounds during the Division 3A North duals.
Spring Creek's Joe Gillespie pins Hug's Ever Onofre at the 2:16 mark of a 120-pound match during the Division 3A North league duals on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Gillespie tallied a 7-2 record with four pins.
Spring Creek's Quincy Gerber pins Fernley's KeShawn Love with a cradle in 1:19 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 150 pounds, Gerber went 3-2 with three wins by fall during the Division 3A North league duals.
Spring Creek's Scottie Adams picks up near-fall points against Dayton's Rhys Evans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Adams won the match by fall in 2:30. During the Division 3A North league duals, he posted an 8-3 mark with four pins at 113 pounds.
Spring Creek's Logan Austin earns a pin against North Valleys' Isaac McBride in 4:57 on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. At 190 pounds, Austin went 8-3 with a pair of pins during the Division 3A North league duals.
Elko's Alex Apodaca, far, pins Wooster's Luc Koch in 1:28 on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Apodaca was 7-4 with five wins by fall in the 150-pound division during the Division 3A North league duals.
Spring Creek's Diego Llamas pins Fallon's Sean Reeder at the 1:02 mark of a 285-pound match during the Division 3A North league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Llamas went 7-4 with three wins by fall.
Spring Creek's Braxton Hansen, back-right, gains near-fall points versus Hug's Parker Reed on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Hansen won the match by fall in 1:02 and finished the 3A North league duals 6-5 with two pins at 138 pounds.
Elko's Manuel Salazar turns Lowry's TJ Mattson for a pin at the 5:03 mark of a 215-pound match during the Division 3A Norht league duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Spring Creek. Salazar was 5-6 with one pin.
Elko's Danny Marquez takes down Wooster's Matthew O`Brien on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Spring Creek. Marquez won the match by fall in 2:27 and went 1-5 with one pin at 120 pounds during the Division 3A North league duals.