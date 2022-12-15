Elko places 2nd in Pool B, 4th overall in Draper, Utah — Lady Indians rank 4th in Corner Canyon Cup

DRAPER, Utah — The Elko wrestling team — in its second action of the young season — fared well across the board at the Corner Canyon Cup, in Draper, Utah.

The Indians finished second in the Pool B duals and placed fourth overall, while the Lady Indians ranked fourth in the girls tournament.

Elko posted a 4-1 mark in the Pool B duals — trailing only 5-0 Layton, which lost in the championship to overall champion Ridgeline (5-0) in Pool A — the Indians dropping the third-fourth battle by a wide margin to host Corner Canyon.

Pool B

In Round 1, the Indians edged Woods Cross by a score of 44-30 — blowing out Highland by a tally of 64-12 in Round 2.

Elko then blew out Renegades by another wide gap of 66-15 in Round 3, but the Indians were defeated by 30 points in Round 4 by Layton with the score at 51-21.

In Round 5, Elko guaranteed itself second place in Pool B — narrowly taking down American Fork by a mark of 43-36.

Third-Fourth Dual

In the third-fourth contest, the Indians were thoroughly handled by host Corner Canyon with the score at 58-15.

Individuals

A pair of Elko wrestlers went undefeated; senior Craig Slater posting a 4-0 record with four pins at 138 pounds and junior Jesston Tkach finishing 4-0 with three pins in the 165-pound division.

At 120 pounds, junior Marco Romero notched a 4-2 record with three pins and a win by major decision.

Senior Jordan Howes closed with a 3-1 record with a win by fall and another by major decision in the 150-pound weight class.

In the 175-pound division, senior Ayden Rodriguez finished 2-1 with a pin — junior Andres Flores going 0-1.

Junior Eli Finlayson tallied a 2-2 record with two pins at 190 pounds, and Demetrius Ruiz went 2-2 with win by fall and another by major decision at 132 pounds.

At 106 pounds, junior Camden Jensen finished 1-1 with a major-decision win by a score of 13-3 — his loss coming by the same margin.

In the 126-pound division, junior Danny Marquez posted a 1-2 record with one pin — Kody Goss going 1-2 with a win by fall in the 126-pound and 132-pound classes.

Senior Luke Bennet notched a 1-2 record with a win by fall at 285 pounds.

At 157 pounds, senior Alex Apodaca closed with a 1-3 mark with one pin — junior Kian Stuart going 0-2.

At 113 pounds, sophomore Carlos Marquez went 1-4 with a pin.

Manuel Salazar notched a 1-5 record with one pin at 215 pounds for Elko’s only other victory.

In the 126-pound class, senior Titan Kennedy was 0-1 — sophomore Treagan Hansen closing 0-5 at 144 pounds.

Corner Canyon Cup Girls

In the Corner Canyon Cup Girls tournament, the Lady Indians finished fourth out of six teams with 88 points.

2nd-Place Finishers

Elko posted a pair of second-place wrestlers.

Penelope Ruiz

In the 139-148 division, Penelope Ruiz went 4-1 with three wins by fall and another by injury default.

She opened with a 16-second pin of Skyline’s Mei Thomas, then lost by fall in 1:58 to Corner Canyon’s Meleana Fager.

Ruiz closed the tourney with three-consecutive victories; pinning Corner Canyon’s Scout Askar in 33 seconds and defeating Brighton’s Eleni Nonu by fall in 3:54 before claiming a victory by injury default against Layton’s Haley Diaz.

Alea Benitez

Competing in the 129-136 class, Alea Benitez closed with a 3-2 mark with three wins by fall.

She notched three straight pins to open the tournament versus Skyline’s Annalise Allen (48 seconds), Elko teammate Neveah Maynes (42 seconds) and Corner Canyon’s Sophie Zarada (25 seconds) before losing by fall in 1:03 versus Corner Canyon’s Olivia Byington.

Benitez dropped her final match by forfeit to Highland’s Alicia Sherod.

4th-Place Wrestlers

A trio of Elko girls placed fourth in their respective divisions.

Natalia Morales

Wrestling in the 184-220 class, Natalia Morales notched a 3-2 record with three wins by fall.

She began the tournament with three-consecutive pins versus Brighton’s Sophia Lourenco (1:17), Layton’s Mya Marshall (17 seconds) and Brighton’s Katelyn Edgell (1:05).

Morales finished with a loss by fall in 45 seconds to Corner Canyon’s Midori Kano and was pinned by Brighton’s Adrina Tavita in 1:54.

Keyona Apodaca

Keyona Apodaca — competing in the 114-125 division — went 2-3 with two pins.

After losing by fall in two straight against Corner Canyon’s Kate Donaldson (1:58) and Layton’s Brooke Fuller (two-minute mark), Apodaca rebounded with consecutive pins of Skyline’s Lyra Hornu in just 10 seconds and Highland’s Delila Bustamante in 34 seconds.

In her final match, Apodaca was pinned in 24 ticks by Brighton’s Elise Lewis.

Vanessa Romero

Wrestling in the 98-111 division, Vanessa Romero finished fourth with a 1-3 record and win by fall.

She opened with a loss by fall to Layton’s Marlie Rigby in 43 seconds, advanced with a bye in the second round and pinned teammate Natalia Hernandez in 51 seconds.

Romero closed the tourney with consecutive losses by fall to Skyline’s Charity Dumurav (1:42) and Layton’s Tatum Stanger (1:17).

5th-Place Finishers

Four Elko girls placed fifth in their classes.

In the 135-140 division, Kylee Hamilton tallied a 3-2 record with a win by fall.

Maynes — wrestling in the 129-136 class — posted a 1-4 mark with one pin.

In the 120-127 division Alycianna Nunez finished 1-4 with a win by forfeit.

Hernandez — after a bye — closed with an 0-4 record in the 98-111 class.

6th-Place Wrestler

The Lady Indians gained a sixth-place finish in the 149-162 division from Mulania Jones, who closed with a 1-4 mark and a decision victory.

Up Next

Elko will wrestle Friday and Saturday during the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, in Twin Falls, Idaho.