LOVELOCK — On Saturday, the Wells wrestling team’s fifth-place finish in the Division 2A North regional tournament was aided greatly by a pair of championship performances.

Sophomore Jake Glascock and senior Tanner Hall each claimed regional titles for the Leopards, who scored 87 points as a team — the duo combining for 48 of Wells’ points.

Owyhee ranked eighth in the team standings with 11 points and qualified one grappler for the 2A state tourney.

Jake Glasock

At 132 pounds, Glasock rolled off a 3-0 record with three wins by fall.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned Eureka’s Nathan Tudor in 43 seconds — following with a win by fall at the 2:28 mark of the semifinal round against Lovelock’s Angelo Gibson.

For the title, Glascock pinned Lovelock’s Jeffrey Elerick in 3:17.

Tanner Hall

Hall needed just two victories for his championship at 144 pounds, each win coming on pins.

In the semifinal, he beat Battle Mountain’s Aiden Ruggles by fall in 1:58 — claiming the title match with a pin in 3:06 against Eureka’s Timothy Schweble.

Consolation Champions

Two Wells wrestlers and an Owyhee grappler notched consolation championship with third-place finishes.

Thomas French

For the Leopards, senior Thomas French went 2-1 with two pins at 150 pounds.

From a quarterfinal bye, he was beaten by fall in 3:32 during the semifinal round by Lovelock’s Wyatt Hughes.

In the consolation semi, French pinned Incline’s Jesse Santina in 45 seconds — nailing down the consolation title with a pin in 1:22 of Eureka’s Jared Bludworth in the third-fourth match.

Vander Strong

Wells senior Vander Strong also finished 2-1 with a pair of wins by fall in the 285-pound division.

After a bye in the quarterfinal, he too lost his semifinal match — pinned in 4:26 by Battle Mountain’s Ben George.

But, Strong closed with two straight wins — pinning teammate Brock Herzog in the consolation semi at the 4:33 mark and beating Incline’s Joshua Fragoso by fall in 4:49 during the third-fourth match.

Owen Jim

Owyhee freshman Owen Jim gave the Braves their lone state qualification with a third-place effort at 215 pounds — going 1-1 with a pin.

After a loss by fall in 31 seconds to Eureka’s Sam Baumann in the semifinal, Jim pinned Incline’s Jose Ramirez at the 1:29 mark of the consolation championship.

Fourth-Place Finisher

Wells senior Victor Jauregui gave the Leopards their fifth state qualifier, finishing 2-2 with one win by fall at 138 pounds.

In the quarterfinal, he was pinned in 1:07 by Coral Academy’s Aron Alvarez but answered with a win by fall in 2:24 over Coral Academy’s Aatif Rahman.

Jauregui booked a trip to state with a 4-2 decision over Battle Mountain’s Ari Kyllonen in the consolation semifinal but loss by fall in 44 seconds to Alvarez — who pinned him for the second time — in the third-fourth match.

Fifth-Place Finisher

For the Leopards, sophomore Brock Herzog placed fifth — one spot outside a state berth — going 1-2 with a pin in the 285-pound class.

After losing his bid for state to Strong, Herzog gained his lone victory — pinning Incline’s Zach Harrell in 2:15 during the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Owyhee freshman Kiowa Smartt went 0-2 at 175 pounds, and Wells junior Cash Johns was 0-3 at 138 pounds.

State Tournament

The Division 2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will begin at 12:40 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Complex.