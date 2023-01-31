Gonzales 3rd for West Wendover at southern regional tournament

HENDERSON — One athlete will represent West Wendover’s girls wrestling team at the first-ever state tournament.

From Friday through Saturday, at SLAM! Nevada High School, in Henderson, sophomore Destiny Gonzales punched the Lady Wolverines’ lone ticket to state.

Gonzales ranked third in the 185 division — the top-four girls in each weight from the North and the South earning state qualifications — notching a 3-1 record with two wins by fall.

She scored 18 of West Wendover’s 34 points, the Lady Wolverines finishing 15th in the team standings.

Gonzales opened with a pin of White Pine’s Grayce Sommervold at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal but followed with a 10-2 loss to Liberty’s Sophia Clark in the semifinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Gonzales advanced beyond the semi with a forfeit and closed as the consolation champion with a pin of Chaparral’s Grecia Lopez at the 1:53 mark of the third-fourth match.

Placing Wrestler

Although she did not book a state position, sophomore Madison Rivera placed sixth in the 138 class — finishing 1-2 with a win by fall and scoring seven points.

Non-Placing Wrestler

Sophomore Faith Gonzales scored nine points but did not place in the 120 class, posting a 2-2 record with two wins by fall.

Up Next

Destiny Gonzales will compete in the Nevada State Girls Wrestling Championships from Feb. 10-11, at Winnemucca Events Complex.