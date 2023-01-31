 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gonzales 3rd for West Wendover at southern regional tournament

  • 0
West Wendover logo

HENDERSON — One athlete will represent West Wendover’s girls wrestling team at the first-ever state tournament.

From Friday through Saturday, at SLAM! Nevada High School, in Henderson, sophomore Destiny Gonzales punched the Lady Wolverines’ lone ticket to state.

Gonzales ranked third in the 185 division — the top-four girls in each weight from the North and the South earning state qualifications — notching a 3-1 record with two wins by fall.

She scored 18 of West Wendover’s 34 points, the Lady Wolverines finishing 15th in the team standings.

Gonzales opened with a pin of White Pine’s Grayce Sommervold at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal but followed with a 10-2 loss to Liberty’s Sophia Clark in the semifinal round.

From the consolation bracket, Gonzales advanced beyond the semi with a forfeit and closed as the consolation champion with a pin of Chaparral’s Grecia Lopez at the 1:53 mark of the third-fourth match.

People are also reading…

Placing Wrestler

Although she did not book a state position, sophomore Madison Rivera placed sixth in the 138 class — finishing 1-2 with a win by fall and scoring seven points.

Non-Placing Wrestler

Sophomore Faith Gonzales scored nine points but did not place in the 120 class, posting a 2-2 record with two wins by fall.

Up Next

Destiny Gonzales will compete in the Nevada State Girls Wrestling Championships from Feb. 10-11, at Winnemucca Events Complex.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Ruiz, Montoya win 2nd at regionals

Ruiz, Montoya win 2nd at regionals

On Saturday, Elko finished third in the team standings with 93 points — trailing only runner-up McQueen (99) and champion Reed (181) — Spring Creek rounding out the top-10 of the Northern regional with 25 points.

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News