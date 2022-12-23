 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gonzales finishes 4th at Desert Storm Classic

ST. GEORGE, Utah — With two members in the varsity division, the West Wendover wrestling team placed 26th in the Desert Storm Classic — packed by a fourth-place finish.

Senior Lusio Gonzales — the defending Nevada Division 2A South regional champion — posted a 4-2 record and two wins by fall at 126 pounds.

Coming off a bye, he narrowly edged out Desert Hills’ Gage Brenneman by a margin of 7-6.

Gonzales fell by a wide margin in an 11-2 major-decision loss versus Millard’s Hunter Ashworth in the quarterfinal round, but he rebounded with a win by fall at the 3:20 mark against Show Low’s Curtis Wilhelm in the consolation bracket.

He earned another one-point win with a 10-9 victory over Cimarron Memorial’s Mitchell Orozco, and Gonzales notched his third-straight victory with a pin of Snow Canyon’s Johnathon Linton at the 3:19 mark of the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Gonzales narrowly lost a 5-2 battle with Centennial’s Gavin Austin in sudden victory.

At 144 pounds, senior Oscar Botello scored the Wolverines’ final three points — finishing with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall.

West Wendover is scheduled to wrestle Jan. 6-7 during the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational, the Lady Wolverines slated to take part in the Canyon Ridge Invitational from Jan. 6-7, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

