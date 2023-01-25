Hall wins Vaquero Classic for Wells

FERNLEY — At the Vaquero Classic, the Wells wrestling team ranked 15th in the standings with 52 points but no wrestler finished better than the Leopards’ 144-pounder.

Senior Tanner Hall nailed down the 144-pound championship with a 4-0 record and three wins by fall.

He opened with a bye then pinned Galena’s Cole Denney in 4:26, following with a win by fall at the 3:52 mark of the quarterfinal over Bishop Union’s John Henry Drew.

In the semifinal, Hall pinned Fallon’s Caden McKnight in 1:51.

For the championship, he narrowly edged Lowry’s Wade Mori by decision with the score at 9-7.

Thomas French

At 150 pounds, senior Thomas French finished fifth — posting a 4-2 mark with all wins coming on pins.

He beat North Valleys’ Adriano Reza by fall in 1:03 and pinned Reno’s Ben Castaneda at the 2:40 mark.

French beat Eureka’s Jaren Bludworth by fall in 1:02 in the quarterfinal, but he was pinned by Lovelock’s Wyatt Hughes at the 3:37 mark of the semifinal.

In the consolation semi, French lost by fall in 4:54 against Fallon’s Quentin Hornbeak but closed with a pin of Reno’s Gavin Hemenway in the fifth-sixth match.

Vander Strong

In the 285-pound division, senior Vander Strong ranked eighth — finishing 1-6.

His lone victory came by forfeit over North Valleys’ Brandon Beck.

Cash Johns

At 138 pounds, junior Cash Johns finished 0-2.

Owyhee

For the Braves, freshman Kiowa Smartt went 0-2 in the 175-pound division — freshman Owen Jim going 0-2 in the 215-pound class.

Up Next

The Leopards were scheduled to wrestle Wednesday in the Division 2A North duals, the Division 2A North regional tournament taking place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in Lovelock.

