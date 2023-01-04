 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hernandez places 2nd at Lady Scots

OGDEN, Utah — While team scores were not listed for the Lady Scots Invitational, the Elko girls wrestling team put up good points for only having seven girls.

Each of the Lady Indians placed, led by a second-place performance from Natalia Hernandez.

She scored a team-high 17.5 points and posted a 3-1 record with two victories by fall and another by technical fall in the 86-107 division.

In the 119-126 class, Alycianna Nunez went 3-2 three pins and scored 15 points.

Natalia Morales tallied 13 points and closed an even 2-2 in the 172-184 division.

Elko also gained a pair of fourth-place efforts; Alea Benitez finishing with a winning record of 3-2 and two pins in the 136-142 class and Nevaeh Maynes going 1-3 with a pin at 122-130 level.

The Lady Indians rounded out their roster with two fifth-place finishes from Mulania Jones — who went 1-4 with a win by fall in the 145-152 class — and Camila Castaneda Martinez’s 0-4 record in the 131-135 division.

The Lady Indians will wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Canyon Ridge Girls Invitational, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

