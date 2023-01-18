Indians rank 3rd, Spartans 9th at Kiwanis Invitational — Ricaporte wins 132-pound title for Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — At the annual Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational — which hadn’t taken place since 2020 pre-COVID — the Elko wrestling team ranked third in the team standing, the Spartans notching a top-10 finish in ninth place.

Buhl won the team title with 248.5 points, followed closely by runner-up Caldwell with 243 points.

The Indians posted 199 points, Spring Creek finished with a collective 119 points and the Wells Leopards closed in 19th with 43.5 points.

Wesley Ricaporte

Individually, the best local finish came from Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte — who was crowned the 132-pound champion with a 5-0 record and three wins by fall and another by major decision.

He scored 31 points and was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the lightweight divisions.

Ricaporte opened the tournament with a pin of Tonopah’s Brekken Miller in 1:39 and followed with another victory by fall at the 2:16 mark against Elko’s Ryder Miller.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned Damonte Ranch’s Edward Osborn 1:27 — advancing to the championship with an 8-0 major-decision victory over Caldwell’s Dominic Alcantara in the semifinal round.

For the title, Ricaporte trailed Elko senior Craig Slater for virtually the entire match but turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory with a takedown in the closing seconds.

Craig Slater

For the Indians, Slater finished seconds at the 132 pounds on a 4-1 record with two wins by fall and two more by major decision.

He pinned Moapa Valley’s Braxton Farley in just 28 seconds and beat White Pine’s Jackson Armstrong by fall in only 33 seconds.

Slater earned a 12-2 major-decision win over Fernley’s Riley McCullar in the quarterfinal and posted a 13-3 major-decision victory against Wells sophomore Jake Glascock in the semi.

In the title match, he earned an early takedown against Ricaporte — leading 2-1 after an escape — but gave up a takedown with less than three seconds on the clock and fell 3-2.

Eli Finlayson

Elko junior Eli Finlayson also wrestled for the title but fell in the 190-pound championship, finishing with a record of 4-1 with all four wins coming on pins.

He opened the tourney with a win by fall at the 1:35 versus Yerington’s Ricardo Tamayo and pinned Reno’s Owen Layfield in just 33 seconds.

In the quarterfinal, Finlayson took out Fernley’s Nicholas Glass by fall at the 1:16 mark — booking a position in the final with a pin of Reed’s Johnathan Eubanks in 2:31 during the semifinal.

For the title, he was beaten 5-2 by Weiser’s Kaleb Grove.

Marco Romero

Junior Marco Romero — the defending 113-pound state champion — came up one-point shy of claiming the title at the same weight on a 4-1 mark with three wins by fall.

He pinned Battle Mountain’s Dani Madalena in 1:42 and beat Weiser’s Andrew Sudderth by fall at the 1:57 mark.

Romero advanced to the championship with a pin of Caldwell’s Jackson Norman at the 5:03 mark of the quarterfinal and a 9-3 decision over Lowry’s Coda Nichols — the defending 106-pound state champ — in the semifinal round.

For the title, Romero was matched in a back-and-forth dogfight against Fernley’s Nathan Pritchard — coming from behind for a 6-6 tie but pitching Pritchard free in a late bid to earn another takedown — dropping a 7-6 decision in the final minute.

Gage Carter

As a sophomore, Gage Carter gave the Spartans a second-place finish at 150 pounds — posting a 3-1 record with two pins.

From a bye, he pinned Fallon’s Manuel Karaway in 54 seconds and earned a victory by fall at the 3:03 mark of the quarterfinal against Lowry’s Damon Fetty.

In the semifinal, Carter booked a position in the title match with a 6-2 decision over Reno’s Billy Fisher before dropping a slim, 5-4 loss to Caldwell’s Gracin Go in the championship.

Titan Kennedy

For the Indians, senior Titan Kennedy ran a seven-match gauntlet — winning the consolation championship and placing third — closing with a 6-1 record with three pins in the 126-pound weight class.

He pinned Eureka’s Aden Adams in just 32 seconds and beat Fernley’s Brody Jones by fall at the 3:09 mark before dropping a closely-contested 7-5 decision to Yerington’s Nathaniel Gutierrez in the quarterfinal round.

Kennedy closed the tourney on a four-match winning streak from the consolation bracket.

He earned a 9-4 decision over Tonopah’s Mitchell Miller and beat Lowry’s Brenton Baker by a score of 8-4.

In the consolation semifinal, he notched a 5-1 decision over Caldwell’s Jayce Wolf — claiming the consolation championship with a decisive pin of Spring Creek freshman Colton Cunningham in 43 seconds in the third-fourth place.

Camden Jensen

Elko junior Camden Jensen also claimed the consolation title at 106 pounds, tallying a 4-1 record with two wins by fall and another by major decision.

After a bye, he pinned Fallon’s Manuel Barros in 54 seconds and defeated Moapa Valley’s Morris Wolfley by fall at the 4:29 mark of the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Jensen was pinned in 2:25 by Caldwell’s Ryan Hirchert — the eventual 106-pound champion.

Jensen bounced back with a 5-1 decision over Moapa Valley’s Tyson Houston in the consolation semifinal and stamped his third-place finish with a 15-4 major-decision victory over Wolfley — who he beat for the second time — in the consolation championship.

Tanner Hall

At 144 pounds, Wells senior Tanner Hall ranked fourth on a 5-2 record with two pins and a win by technical fall.

He began with a pin of Battle Mountain’s Wyatt Madalena in 3:06 and followed with a 17-1 tech-fall domination of Douglas’ Kolton Zinn.

In the quarterfinal, Hall was pinned by Reno’s Jackson Sellers in 1:26 — responding with 4-1 decision over Twin Falls’ Rowan Crone and a pin of Fallon’s Isiah Diaz at the 2:16 mark.

In the consolation semifinal, Hall led Elko’s Jordan Howes — who tied the match with an escape — and advanced to the third-fourth match with a late takedown in the closing moments for a 10-8 victory.

Hall finished fourth after being dominated 18-3 in a tech-fall loss to Virgin Valley’s Ruben Silveyra.

Colton Cunningham

For the Spartans, Cunningham also came up short in the consolation final — finishing fourth on a record of 5-2 with two pins and a win by major decision.

He opened with a narrow, 6-5 decision over Virgin Valley’s Decker Lee and pinned Battle Mountain’s James Spealman in 3:03 before losing 7-1 against Wolf in the quarterfinal.

Cunningham answered with three-consecutive victories; pinning Twin Falls’ Dylan Radmall in 3:47, blowing out Weiser’s Weston Black 12-1 and defeating Caldwell’s Kelvin Martin 4-1 in the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Cunningham was pinned by Jensen in 43 seconds.

Matt Loyd

At 215 pounds, Spring Creek junior Matt Loyd ranked fifth and finished 4-2 with all of his wins coming in pins.

He posted consecutive, quick pins over Weiser’s Kaiden Peck in 39 seconds and Sparks’ Ernesto Guerrero in 43 seconds.

In the quarterfinal, Loyd beat Tonopah’s Talon Smith by fall at the 2:45 mark before losing by fall in 2:41 during the semifinal to Douglas’ Sage Adie.

In the consolation semi, Loyd was pinned for the second straight match in 4:16 by Moapa Valley’s Clay Whipple.

But, he finished the tournament on a high note — beating Elko junior Manuel Salazar by fall at the 3:32 mark of the fifth-sixth match.

Jordan Howes

Howes placed fifth for the Indians and finished 4-2 with three pins at 144 pounds.

He pinned Reno’s Chris Kosturos in 2:13 and beat Diaz by fall in three minutes.

In the quarterfinal, Howes gutted out a 15-12 decision over Silveyra before losing by fall at the 1:40 mark of the semifinal to eventual champion Hunter Bidelman, of Caldwell, who shared the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the middleweight divisions with Virgin Valley’s Cutler Crandall — the 165-pound champion.

*The Most Outstanding Wrestler of the heavyweight divisions was Damonte Ranch’s Braelen Toles, who won the 175-pound division.

Howes lost for the second time in a row after giving up a late takedown to Hall for a 10-8 decision in the consolation semifinal but rebounded with a pin of Reed’s Darrel Chaney in the fifth-sixth match.

Jake Glascock

In the 132-pound division, Glascock ranked fifth for the Leopards — posting a 4-2 record with two pins and two wins by major decision.

He began with three straight wins; pinning Douglas’ Victor Valdez in 3:23 and beating Virgin Valley’s Kydd Blanthorn by major decision with the score at 12-3 — beating Yerington’s Travis Otto by fall at the 2:50 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Glascock lost by major decision to Slater with the score at 13-3 and was pinned in the consolation semi by Buhl’s Fabi Pierce in 4:14.

He closed the match with a narrow win over McCullar, earning a 9-7 decision by sudden victory in the fifth-sixth match.

Manuel Salazar

In the 215-pound class, Salazar earned the final placing position of the local wrestlers — going an even 3-3 with three wins by fall.

Following a bye, he pinned Damonte Ranch’s Anthony Franklin in 3:03 but lost by fall at the 5:30 mark to Adie.

Salazar posted consecutive wins in the consolation bracket, pinning Spring Creek’s Diego Llamas in 4:13 and Smith in 51 seconds.

He closed the tournament on consecutive defeats, dropping a 15-5 major decision to Weiser’s Trenton Hawker in the consolation semifinal and losing by fall at the 3:32 mark of the fifth-sixth match versus Loyd.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Elko

Freshman Ryder Miller (3-2 with three pins at 132 pounds)

Senior Alex Apodaca (3-2 with three pins at 150 pounds)

Junior Jesston Tkach (3-2 with two pins and a major decision at 157 pounds)

Sophomore Demetrius Ruiz (3-2 with two pins at 126 pounds)

Sophomore Carlos Marquez (3-2 with a pin and a tech fall at 113 pounds)

Freshman Armando Acosta (2-2 with two pins at 106 pounds)

Freshman Kody Goss (2-2 with two pins at 126 pounds)

Junior Andres Flores (2-2 with two pins at 165 pounds)

Senior Ayden Rodriguez (2-2 with two pins at 175 pounds)

Freshman Gabe Flores (2-2 with one pin at 138 pounds)

Junior Bradyn Berry 2-2 with one pin at 150 pounds)

Junior Danny Marquez (1-2 with one pin at 120 pounds)

Sophomore Treagan Hansen (1-2 with one pin at 144 pounds)

Junior Kian Stuart (0-2 at 150 pounds)

Spring Creek

Sophomore Joe Gillespie (4-2 with four pins at 120 pounds)

Sophomore Scottie Adams (2-2 with two pins at 113 pounds)

Sophomore Trent Whiteley (2-2 with two pins at 113 pounds)

Senior Quincy Gerber (2-2 with two pins at 144 pounds)

Freshman Diego Llamas (2-2 with two pins at 215 pounds)

Sophomore Jaxson Taylor (0-2 at 113 pounds)

Freshman Braxton Hansen (0-2 at 138 pounds)

Sophomore Kalika Gonzalez (0-2 at 157 pounds)

Junior Logan Austin (0-2 at 190 pounds)

Freshman Stephan Stewart-Jenkins (0-2 at 285 pounds)

Wells

Senior Thomas French (2-2 with two pins at 150 pounds)

Junior Cash Johns (0-2 at 138 pounds)

Senior Victor Jauregui (0-2 at 138 pounds)

Owyhee

Freshman Kiowa Smartt (0-2 at 175 pounds)

Freshman Owen Jim (0-2 at 215 pounds)

Up Next

Elko’s varsity members will compete Friday and Saturday during the Chaparral Invitational, in Las Vegas, while Spring Creek will take part in the Tiger Grizz Invitational, on Friday and Saturday, in Idaho Falls.

Wells and Elko’s JV will wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Vaquero Classic, in Fernley.

