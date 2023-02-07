RENO — After a 30-year gap between regional titles, the Elko wrestling team has now claimed each of the last two trophies.

On Saturday, the Indians repeated as the 3A North regional champion — besting the field by 80 points with 302 points.

Lowry ranked second with 222 points, Fallon was third 178 and edged Fernley’s fourth-place 175 and Spring Creek rounded out the top-five with 170.5 points.

Altogether, 19 local wrestlers earned state qualifications — the Indians sending 12 and the Spartans sending seven.

Regional champions

In total, nine local wrestlers were crowned as regional champs in their respective weight classes — seven from Elko and two from Spring Creek.

Luke Bennett

Elko senior Luke Bennett rolled through the 285-pound division, posting a 4-0 record with all of his wins coming on pins.

He pinned Truckee’s Victor Salas in just 23 seconds and beat North Valleys’ Jackoby Sandoval by fall at the 2:43 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, Bennett booked a spot in the title match with a 24-second pin of Hug’s Lavemai Funganitao — claiming the championship with a win by fall in 1:15 versus Wooster’s Isileli Masi.

Eli Finlayson

After wrestling at 190 pounds for the season, Elko junior Eli Finlayson moved up 215 pounds for the regional tourney — going 4-0 with three wins by fall and another by major decision.

He began with a 15-4 victory over South Tahoe’s Cristian Arce and followed with a pin of Sparks’ Ernesto Guerrero at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal round.

Finlayson pinned Wooster’s Esteban Jacinto Penuelas in 1:44 during the semifinal, sealing his title with a win by fall in 4:45 against Fernley’s Nicholas Glass.

Cael Sellers

For the Indians, junior Cael Sellers was the 138-pound champion — finishing 4-0 with three pins and a win by major decision.

He pinned North Valleys’ Larry Silva in 1:18, beat Dayton’s Blake Lyman by fall in 47 seconds in the quarterfinal and pinned Fernley’s Braeden Garrett in 1:43 during the semi.

In the championship, Sellers earned a 9-1 victory against North Valleys’ Andrew McClung.

Wesley Ricaporte

Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte — the defending 126-pound regional and state champion — moved up a class and notched his second-straight regional title, going 4-0 with three pins in the 132-pound division.

He opened with three-consecutive wins by fall; pinning North Valleys’ Jaylen Solorzano in 1:07, Hug’s Steven Burlingham in 46 seconds in the quarterfinal and Lowry’s Erick Valencia at the 1:23 mark of the semifinal.

In the title match, Ricaporte narrowly edged Elko senior Craig Slater in a 2-1 battle.

Titan Kennedy

Elko senior Titan Kennedy booked his first regional title at 126 pounds, posting a 4-0 record with three wins by major decision and another by fall.

He pinned Fallon’s Nathaniel Zackery in 3:56, beat South Tahoe’s Chris Massonte 13-3 in the quarterfinal and Lowry’s Brenton Baker 10-1 in the semi.

For the championship, Kennedy dominated Fallon’s Jaiden McFadden with the score at 15-5.

Colton Browne

For the Spartans, senior Colton Browne — the defending 138-pound regional and state champ — tallied consecutive regional titles, finishing 3-0 with three pins at 144 pounds.

From a bye, he pinned South Tahoe’s Jayden Cenidoza at the 1:51 mark of the quarterfinal and beat Fallon’s Isiah Diaz by fall in 1:09 during the semifinal round.

For the title, Browne pinned Lowry’s Wade Mori in 2:56.

Marco Romero

Elko junior Marco Romero — the defending 113-pound regional and state champion as a sophomore — posted his second straight regional crown at the same weight on a 3-0 record with two wins by fall and another by major decision.

After a bye, he pinned Spring Creek sophomore Trent Whiteley in 1:58 of the quarterfinal — earning a spot in the title match with a win by fall over Spring Creek sophomore Scottie Adams.

For the title, Romero notched a 12-3 victory over Lowry’s Coda Nichols — the defending 106-pound state champion.

Andres Flores

For the Indians, junior Andres Flores — who had been competing at 165 pounds as recently as the 3A North league duals — jumped two weight classes and claimed the 190-pound title, closing 3-0 with two pins and a win by major decision.

From a bye, he pinned Fernley’s Nick McCoy in 2:33 in the quarterfinal and beat Lowry’s TJ Mattson by fall at the 4:19 mark of the semifinal.

Flores earned the title with an 11-3 win over North Valleys’ Isaac McBride.

Camden Jensen

Elko junior Camden Jensen won the 106-pound championship, finishing 3-0 with a pair of pins.

In the quarterfinal, he pinned Hug’s Cole Williss in just 21 seconds — following with a 45-second pin of South Tahoe’s Charlie Bergquist in the semifinal round.

For the title, he notched a 5-1 decision over Fernley’s Camron McMackin.

Regional Runners-Up

In total, three local grapplers were runners-up to the regional titles — two from Elko and the other from Spring Creek.

Ayden Rodriguez

At 175 pounds, Elko senior Ayden Rodriguez went 3-1 with three wins by fall.

He pinned Sparks’ Dallas Benavides in 53 seconds, beat Fallon’s Lucas Costagliola by fall in two minutes during the quarterfinal and pinned Lowry’s Brayden Dennis at the 2:34 mark of the semi.

For the championship, Rodriguez was pinned in 5:22 by Fernley’s Harley Denison.

Craig Slater

Slater — the defending 120-pound regional and state champ — came up a point shy of posting two-straight regional titles, finishing 3-1 with two pins at 132 pounds.

He pinned Hug’s Pavel Quezada in 43 seconds and beat Spring Creek junior Karsten Cooper by fall in 58 seconds during the quarterfinal round.

In the semi, Slater notched a 12-5 decision over Fernley’s Riley McCullar — dropping a 2-1 decision in the title match to Ricaporte.

Gage Carter

At 150 pounds, Spring Creek sophomore Gage Carter was second — posting a 3-1 record with a win by fall and another by major decision.

He pinned Wooster’s John Lucchesi in 51 seconds and blanked Fallon’s Quentin Hornbeak 9-0 in the quarterfinal round.

In the semifinal, Carter defeated Lowry’s Damon Fetty in a 6-1 decision — losing the championship by fall at the 5:25 mark against Wooster’s Luc Koch.

Consolation Champions

Altogether, five local wrestlers locked up consolation championships — three for Elko and two for Spring Creek.

Kody Goss

As a freshman, Elko’s Kody Goss nailed down a state qualification and a third-place finish at 126 pounds.

He finished with a record of 5-1 with four pins, beating Sparks’ Travis Solis by fall at the 3:03 mark of the third-fourth match.

Matt Loyd

Spring Creek junior Matt Loyd was third in the 215-pound division, closing 4-1 with all four wins coming on pins.

In the consolation title match, he beat Arce by fall at the 2:25 mark of the third-fourth match.

Jordan Howes

For the Indians, senior Jordan Howes ranked third at 150 pounds — going 4-1 with four wins by fall — earning his first state qualification after not wrestling since his freshman year.

He claimed the consolation championship with a 12-8 decision over Fetty.

Alex Apodaca

Elko senior Alex Apodaca also nabbed his first qualification to state, finishing third in the 157-pound division with a 3-1 mark and three wins by fall.

He claimed the consolation title with a pin in only 45 seconds versus Fernley’s Marciano Montano.

Scottie Adams

For the Spartans, sophomore Scottie Adams with the consolation champ at 113 pounds.

He went 3-1 with one win by fall, sealing his third-place finish with a 4-1 decision over sophomore teammate Trent Whiteley in the consolation final.

State Qualifiers

With the top-four wrestlers in each division earning positions in the state tournament, a pair of Spring Creek athletes punched the final tickets in their respective weight classes.

Logan Austin

At 190 pounds, junior Logan Austin finished fourth with a 3-2 record and three wins by fall.

Trent Whiteley

In the 113-pound division, Whiteley ranked fourth and posted a 3-2 mark with one win by fall and a pair of victories by technical fall.

Fifth-Place Finishers

A half-dozen local wrestlers were one spot outside of state berths; four from Elko and two from Spring Creek.

Treagan Hansen

At 144 pounds, Elko sophomore Treagan Hansen finished 4-2 with three wins by fall.

Skyler Mangel

Spring Creek freshman Skyler Mangel went 4-2 with two wins by fall and another by technical fall in the 175-pound division.

Manuel Salazar

Elko junior Manuel Salazar was 3-2 in the 215-pound weight class.

Jesston Tkach

At 165 pounds, Elko junior Jesston Tkach finished 2-2 with two pins.

Armando Acosta

As a freshman, Elko’s Armando Acosta closed with a 2-2 record with one pin at 106 pounds.

Rhiley Bauman

Spring Creek junior Rhiley Bauman went 2-2 in the 157-pound division.

Sixth-Place Finisher

For the Spartans, the sixth-place finish by senior Jake Bradford — one of the favorites for a state championship and the runaway pick for a regional title — was heartbreaking.

Bradford — who was 11-0 with nine pins at the 3A North league duals — finished 1-3 with a pin at 126 pounds.

After taking down Goss, Bradford’s head hit the mat — still managing to gut out a win by fall at the 3:46 mark of the quarterfinal.

But, Bradford was unable to continue — suffering a concussion — losing his next two matches by injury default and his last by forfeit.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Spring Creek

Freshman Braxton Hansen — 2-2 with two pins at 138 pounds

Junior Karsten Cooper — 2-2 with a win a pin and a major decision at 132 pounds

Freshman Colton Cunningham — 2-2 with a pin at 126 pounds

Sophomore Jaxson Taylor — 1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds

Freshman Diego Llamas — 1-2 with a pin at 285 pounds

Sophomore Joe Gillespie — 0-2 at 120 pounds

Elko

Freshman Ryder Miller — 1-1 with a pin at 132 pounds

Junior Tyler Wiseman — 0-2 at 120 pounds

State Tournament

The Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships will begin at 12:40 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Complex.

