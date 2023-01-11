 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians take 6th, Spartans 10th at Buhl Invitational

  • 0

BUHL, Idaho — At the 49th annual Buhl Invitational, both the Elko and Spring Creek wrestling teams performed very well — collectively and individually.

As a group, the Indians ranked sixth in the team standings with 105 points — the Spartans rounding out the top-10 with 87 points.

Wells finished 23rd with 15 points, and West Wendover placed 25th with 12 points.

The Elko wrestling team is welcomed home Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Elko High School, following the Indians' first state championship in 33 years.

Wesley Ricaporte

Individually, Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte compiled the best finish — winning the 132-pound title.

Following a pair of byes, he tallied a 3-0 record with a pin.

His lone victory by fall came in the quarterfinal round at the 3:02 mark against Buhl’s Fabi Pierce, following with a 5-0 shutout decision over Marsh Valley’s Rocky Morris in the semifinal.

In the championship, he earned a 3-1 win versus Elko senior Craig Slater.

2nd-Place Finishers

Craig Slater

For the Indians, Slater ranked second and went 3-1 with a win by fall and another by major decision.

His pin came in 3:10 against Snake River’s Dante DeGiulio, and he took out Wells sophomore Jake Glascock by major decision with the score at 13-1 in the quarterfinal round.

Slater advanced to the semifinal with a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Buhl’s Bowen Brunson in the semifinal prior to his 3-1 loss to Ricaporte in the final.

Colton Browne

For the Spartans, senior Colton Browne finished second at 145 pounds with a 3-1 record and two pins.

He pinned Wendell’s Elliot Thompson in 1:09 and notched a fall victory over Wells senior Tanner Hall at the 5:41 mark of the quarterfinal.

Browne was his semifinal match in a 4-0 shutout over Ririe’s Austin Machen, but he came up two points short in a 9-7 battle against Buhl’s Riley Brunson in the championship.

3rd-Place Wrestlers

Marco Romero

Elko junior Marco Romero was the consolation champion in the 113-pound weight class, finishing 3-1 with a win by fall.

Coming off two byes, Romero pinned Buhl’s Zan Parker at the 1:29 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal round, he lost for the only time — losing by fall in eight minutes to Battle Mountain’s Sean Scherer.

He closed the tournament with a pair of shutouts, beating Snake River’s Brian Benson 3-0 in the consolation semi and claiming the third-fourth match with an escape for a 1-0 win over Burley’s Tristan Vega.

Camden Jensen

The Indians gained their second third-place wrestler in the form of junior Camden Jensen, who went 3-1 with a win by fall at 106 pounds.

After two byes, Jensen actually lost his first match by a slim, 3-2 decision versus Glenns Ferry’s Gabe Muilenburg.

From the consolation bracket, he bounced back with three straight victories — opening with a pin of Ririe’s Tayven Kunz in 1:51.

He defeated South Fremont’s Boden Banta by forfeit in the consolation semifinal and avenged his only loss with a 3-2 decision over Muilenburg — the same score as his loss to Muilenburg — in the third-fourth match.

4th-Place Grapplers

Eli Finlayson

For the Indians, junior Eli Finlayson ranked fourth at 195 pounds — going 4-2 with two wins by fall.

He won his first match after a bye with a pin of Snake River’s Jake Gibson, but Finlayson fell for the first time in a 3-2 decision to Weiser’s Kaleb Grove in the quarterfinal round.

In the consolation bracket, he followed with three straight victories — beating Canyon Ridge’s Mumbarak Mohamedzin by forfeit, pinning Twin Falls’ Kenny Sanchez in 1:22 and earning a 3-2 decision over Buhl’s Gabe Finley in the consolation semi.

But, he lost for the second time by one point — dropping the third-fourth match by a tally of 10-9 to North Fremont’s Orrin Miller.

Jake Bradford

Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford placed fourth in the 126-pound division with a 3-2 record and two wins by fall.

Coming off a bye, he pinned Ririe’s Zander Yearsley in 1:10 and beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal before losing an 8-3 decision against South Fremont’s David Green in the semifinal round.

Bradford rebounded with an 8-2 win over Wood River’s Grant Green in the consolation semifinal but came up three points shy in a 5-2 loss to Declo’s Wallace Durfee in the third-fourth match.

6th-Place Finishers

Titan Kennedy

At 126 pounds, Elko senior Titan Kennedy ranked sixth and finished 3-3 with a win by major decision.

From a bye, he lost his first match to Durfee by a major-decision margin of 14-3.

After another bye, Kennedy strung together three-consecutive victories — beating Weiser’s Weston Black by major decision with the score at 12-3, edging Spealman 5-4 and defeating Marsh Valley’s Orrin Redmman with the score at 8-2.

Kennedy was pinned by Durfee — losing to him for the second time — in 39 seconds in the consolation semifinal and lost to Green by fall at the 1:31 mark of the fifth-sixth match.

Jake Glascock

For the Leopards, Glascock took sixth in the 132-pound class with a 2-2 record.

Coming off two byes, he followed up his 13-1 major-decision loss to Slater with a pair of victories — earning an 8-2 decision over Glenns Ferry’s Blake Chafin and defeating Valley’s James Meyer 8-4.

In the consolation semifinal, Glascock came up short in an 8-6 loss to Morris and was pinned in 2:08 in the third-fourth match by Pierce.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Elko

  • Junior Cael Sellers (2-2 with two pins at 138 pounds)
  • Senior Jordan Howes (2-2 with two wins by major decision at 145 pounds)
  • Senior Luke Bennet (1-2 with one pin at 285 pounds)
  • Freshman Draykan Spackman (0-2 at 98 pounds)
  • Junior Danny Marquez (0-2 at 120 pounds)
  • Junior Kian Stuart (0-2 at 152 pounds)
  • Junior Jesston Tkach (0-2 at 160 pounds)
  • Senior Ayden Rodriguez (0-2 at 170 pounds)
  • Junior Manuel Salazar (0-2 at 220 pounds)

Spring Creek

  • Junior Matt Loyd (1-2 with a pin at 220 pounds)
  • Sophomore Joe Gillespie (1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds)
  • Freshman Braxton Hansen (1-2 with a pin at 138 pounds)
  • Sophomore Scottie Adams (1-2 with a pin at 113 pounds)
  • Junior Logan Austin (1-2 at 195 pounds)
  • Sophomore Kalika Gonzalez (0-2 at 160 pounds)

Wells

  • Senior Tanner Hall (3-2 with two wins by fall and another by major decision at 145 pounds)
  • Senior Victor Jauregui (0-2 at 138 pounds)
  • Junior Cash Johns (0-2 at 138 pounds)
  • Senior Mike French (0-2 at 152 pounds)
  • Senior Vander Strong (0-2 at 285 pounds)

West Wendover

  • Senior Oscar Botello (2-2 with two pins at 145 pounds)
  • Senior Lusio Gonzales (2-2 with a pin at 126 pounds)

Up Next

The teams will compete Friday and Saturday during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.

Tags

