Indians take 6th, Spartans 10th at Buhl Invitational

BUHL, Idaho — At the 49th annual Buhl Invitational, both the Elko and Spring Creek wrestling teams performed very well — collectively and individually.
As a group, the Indians ranked sixth in the team standings with 105 points — the Spartans rounding out the top-10 with 87 points.
Wells finished 23rd with 15 points, and West Wendover placed 25th with 12 points.
Wesley Ricaporte
Individually, Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte compiled the best finish — winning the 132-pound title.
Following a pair of byes, he tallied a 3-0 record with a pin.
His lone victory by fall came in the quarterfinal round at the 3:02 mark against Buhl’s Fabi Pierce, following with a 5-0 shutout decision over Marsh Valley’s Rocky Morris in the semifinal.
People are also reading…
In the championship, he earned a 3-1 win versus Elko senior Craig Slater.
2nd-Place Finishers
Craig Slater
For the Indians, Slater ranked second and went 3-1 with a win by fall and another by major decision.
His pin came in 3:10 against Snake River’s Dante DeGiulio, and he took out Wells sophomore Jake Glascock by major decision with the score at 13-1 in the quarterfinal round.
Slater advanced to the semifinal with a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Buhl’s Bowen Brunson in the semifinal prior to his 3-1 loss to Ricaporte in the final.
Colton Browne
For the Spartans, senior Colton Browne finished second at 145 pounds with a 3-1 record and two pins.
He pinned Wendell’s Elliot Thompson in 1:09 and notched a fall victory over Wells senior Tanner Hall at the 5:41 mark of the quarterfinal.
Browne was his semifinal match in a 4-0 shutout over Ririe’s Austin Machen, but he came up two points short in a 9-7 battle against Buhl’s Riley Brunson in the championship.
3rd-Place Wrestlers
Marco Romero
Elko junior Marco Romero was the consolation champion in the 113-pound weight class, finishing 3-1 with a win by fall.
Coming off two byes, Romero pinned Buhl’s Zan Parker at the 1:29 mark of the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal round, he lost for the only time — losing by fall in eight minutes to Battle Mountain’s Sean Scherer.
He closed the tournament with a pair of shutouts, beating Snake River’s Brian Benson 3-0 in the consolation semi and claiming the third-fourth match with an escape for a 1-0 win over Burley’s Tristan Vega.
Camden Jensen
The Indians gained their second third-place wrestler in the form of junior Camden Jensen, who went 3-1 with a win by fall at 106 pounds.
After two byes, Jensen actually lost his first match by a slim, 3-2 decision versus Glenns Ferry’s Gabe Muilenburg.
From the consolation bracket, he bounced back with three straight victories — opening with a pin of Ririe’s Tayven Kunz in 1:51.
He defeated South Fremont’s Boden Banta by forfeit in the consolation semifinal and avenged his only loss with a 3-2 decision over Muilenburg — the same score as his loss to Muilenburg — in the third-fourth match.
4th-Place Grapplers
Eli Finlayson
For the Indians, junior Eli Finlayson ranked fourth at 195 pounds — going 4-2 with two wins by fall.
He won his first match after a bye with a pin of Snake River’s Jake Gibson, but Finlayson fell for the first time in a 3-2 decision to Weiser’s Kaleb Grove in the quarterfinal round.
In the consolation bracket, he followed with three straight victories — beating Canyon Ridge’s Mumbarak Mohamedzin by forfeit, pinning Twin Falls’ Kenny Sanchez in 1:22 and earning a 3-2 decision over Buhl’s Gabe Finley in the consolation semi.
But, he lost for the second time by one point — dropping the third-fourth match by a tally of 10-9 to North Fremont’s Orrin Miller.
Jake Bradford
Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford placed fourth in the 126-pound division with a 3-2 record and two wins by fall.
Coming off a bye, he pinned Ririe’s Zander Yearsley in 1:10 and beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal before losing an 8-3 decision against South Fremont’s David Green in the semifinal round.
Bradford rebounded with an 8-2 win over Wood River’s Grant Green in the consolation semifinal but came up three points shy in a 5-2 loss to Declo’s Wallace Durfee in the third-fourth match.
6th-Place Finishers
Titan Kennedy
At 126 pounds, Elko senior Titan Kennedy ranked sixth and finished 3-3 with a win by major decision.
From a bye, he lost his first match to Durfee by a major-decision margin of 14-3.
After another bye, Kennedy strung together three-consecutive victories — beating Weiser’s Weston Black by major decision with the score at 12-3, edging Spealman 5-4 and defeating Marsh Valley’s Orrin Redmman with the score at 8-2.
Kennedy was pinned by Durfee — losing to him for the second time — in 39 seconds in the consolation semifinal and lost to Green by fall at the 1:31 mark of the fifth-sixth match.
Jake Glascock
For the Leopards, Glascock took sixth in the 132-pound class with a 2-2 record.
Coming off two byes, he followed up his 13-1 major-decision loss to Slater with a pair of victories — earning an 8-2 decision over Glenns Ferry’s Blake Chafin and defeating Valley’s James Meyer 8-4.
In the consolation semifinal, Glascock came up short in an 8-6 loss to Morris and was pinned in 2:08 in the third-fourth match by Pierce.
Non-Placing Wrestlers
Elko
- Junior Cael Sellers (2-2 with two pins at 138 pounds)
- Senior Jordan Howes (2-2 with two wins by major decision at 145 pounds)
- Senior Luke Bennet (1-2 with one pin at 285 pounds)
- Freshman Draykan Spackman (0-2 at 98 pounds)
- Junior Danny Marquez (0-2 at 120 pounds)
- Junior Kian Stuart (0-2 at 152 pounds)
- Junior Jesston Tkach (0-2 at 160 pounds)
- Senior Ayden Rodriguez (0-2 at 170 pounds)
- Junior Manuel Salazar (0-2 at 220 pounds)
Spring Creek
- Junior Matt Loyd (1-2 with a pin at 220 pounds)
- Sophomore Joe Gillespie (1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds)
- Freshman Braxton Hansen (1-2 with a pin at 138 pounds)
- Sophomore Scottie Adams (1-2 with a pin at 113 pounds)
- Junior Logan Austin (1-2 at 195 pounds)
- Sophomore Kalika Gonzalez (0-2 at 160 pounds)
Wells
- Senior Tanner Hall (3-2 with two wins by fall and another by major decision at 145 pounds)
- Senior Victor Jauregui (0-2 at 138 pounds)
- Junior Cash Johns (0-2 at 138 pounds)
- Senior Mike French (0-2 at 152 pounds)
- Senior Vander Strong (0-2 at 285 pounds)
West Wendover
- Senior Oscar Botello (2-2 with two pins at 145 pounds)
- Senior Lusio Gonzales (2-2 with a pin at 126 pounds)
Up Next
The teams will compete Friday and Saturday during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.