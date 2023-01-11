Indians take 6th, Spartans 10th at Buhl Invitational

BUHL, Idaho — At the 49th annual Buhl Invitational, both the Elko and Spring Creek wrestling teams performed very well — collectively and individually.

As a group, the Indians ranked sixth in the team standings with 105 points — the Spartans rounding out the top-10 with 87 points.

Wells finished 23rd with 15 points, and West Wendover placed 25th with 12 points.

Wesley Ricaporte

Individually, Spring Creek senior Wesley Ricaporte compiled the best finish — winning the 132-pound title.

Following a pair of byes, he tallied a 3-0 record with a pin.

His lone victory by fall came in the quarterfinal round at the 3:02 mark against Buhl’s Fabi Pierce, following with a 5-0 shutout decision over Marsh Valley’s Rocky Morris in the semifinal.

In the championship, he earned a 3-1 win versus Elko senior Craig Slater.

2nd-Place Finishers

Craig Slater

For the Indians, Slater ranked second and went 3-1 with a win by fall and another by major decision.

His pin came in 3:10 against Snake River’s Dante DeGiulio, and he took out Wells sophomore Jake Glascock by major decision with the score at 13-1 in the quarterfinal round.

Slater advanced to the semifinal with a hard-fought 6-5 decision over Buhl’s Bowen Brunson in the semifinal prior to his 3-1 loss to Ricaporte in the final.

Colton Browne

For the Spartans, senior Colton Browne finished second at 145 pounds with a 3-1 record and two pins.

He pinned Wendell’s Elliot Thompson in 1:09 and notched a fall victory over Wells senior Tanner Hall at the 5:41 mark of the quarterfinal.

Browne was his semifinal match in a 4-0 shutout over Ririe’s Austin Machen, but he came up two points short in a 9-7 battle against Buhl’s Riley Brunson in the championship.

3rd-Place Wrestlers

Marco Romero

Elko junior Marco Romero was the consolation champion in the 113-pound weight class, finishing 3-1 with a win by fall.

Coming off two byes, Romero pinned Buhl’s Zan Parker at the 1:29 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal round, he lost for the only time — losing by fall in eight minutes to Battle Mountain’s Sean Scherer.

He closed the tournament with a pair of shutouts, beating Snake River’s Brian Benson 3-0 in the consolation semi and claiming the third-fourth match with an escape for a 1-0 win over Burley’s Tristan Vega.

Camden Jensen

The Indians gained their second third-place wrestler in the form of junior Camden Jensen, who went 3-1 with a win by fall at 106 pounds.

After two byes, Jensen actually lost his first match by a slim, 3-2 decision versus Glenns Ferry’s Gabe Muilenburg.

From the consolation bracket, he bounced back with three straight victories — opening with a pin of Ririe’s Tayven Kunz in 1:51.

He defeated South Fremont’s Boden Banta by forfeit in the consolation semifinal and avenged his only loss with a 3-2 decision over Muilenburg — the same score as his loss to Muilenburg — in the third-fourth match.

4th-Place Grapplers

Eli Finlayson

For the Indians, junior Eli Finlayson ranked fourth at 195 pounds — going 4-2 with two wins by fall.

He won his first match after a bye with a pin of Snake River’s Jake Gibson, but Finlayson fell for the first time in a 3-2 decision to Weiser’s Kaleb Grove in the quarterfinal round.

In the consolation bracket, he followed with three straight victories — beating Canyon Ridge’s Mumbarak Mohamedzin by forfeit, pinning Twin Falls’ Kenny Sanchez in 1:22 and earning a 3-2 decision over Buhl’s Gabe Finley in the consolation semi.

But, he lost for the second time by one point — dropping the third-fourth match by a tally of 10-9 to North Fremont’s Orrin Miller.

Jake Bradford

Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford placed fourth in the 126-pound division with a 3-2 record and two wins by fall.

Coming off a bye, he pinned Ririe’s Zander Yearsley in 1:10 and beat Battle Mountain’s James Spealman by fall at the 1:28 mark of the quarterfinal before losing an 8-3 decision against South Fremont’s David Green in the semifinal round.

Bradford rebounded with an 8-2 win over Wood River’s Grant Green in the consolation semifinal but came up three points shy in a 5-2 loss to Declo’s Wallace Durfee in the third-fourth match.

6th-Place Finishers

Titan Kennedy

At 126 pounds, Elko senior Titan Kennedy ranked sixth and finished 3-3 with a win by major decision.

From a bye, he lost his first match to Durfee by a major-decision margin of 14-3.

After another bye, Kennedy strung together three-consecutive victories — beating Weiser’s Weston Black by major decision with the score at 12-3, edging Spealman 5-4 and defeating Marsh Valley’s Orrin Redmman with the score at 8-2.

Kennedy was pinned by Durfee — losing to him for the second time — in 39 seconds in the consolation semifinal and lost to Green by fall at the 1:31 mark of the fifth-sixth match.

Jake Glascock

For the Leopards, Glascock took sixth in the 132-pound class with a 2-2 record.

Coming off two byes, he followed up his 13-1 major-decision loss to Slater with a pair of victories — earning an 8-2 decision over Glenns Ferry’s Blake Chafin and defeating Valley’s James Meyer 8-4.

In the consolation semifinal, Glascock came up short in an 8-6 loss to Morris and was pinned in 2:08 in the third-fourth match by Pierce.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Elko

Junior Cael Sellers (2-2 with two pins at 138 pounds)

Senior Jordan Howes (2-2 with two wins by major decision at 145 pounds)

Senior Luke Bennet (1-2 with one pin at 285 pounds)

Freshman Draykan Spackman (0-2 at 98 pounds)

Junior Danny Marquez (0-2 at 120 pounds)

Junior Kian Stuart (0-2 at 152 pounds)

Junior Jesston Tkach (0-2 at 160 pounds)

Senior Ayden Rodriguez (0-2 at 170 pounds)

Junior Manuel Salazar (0-2 at 220 pounds)

Spring Creek

Junior Matt Loyd (1-2 with a pin at 220 pounds)

Sophomore Joe Gillespie (1-2 with a pin at 120 pounds)

Freshman Braxton Hansen (1-2 with a pin at 138 pounds)

Sophomore Scottie Adams (1-2 with a pin at 113 pounds)

Junior Logan Austin (1-2 at 195 pounds)

Sophomore Kalika Gonzalez (0-2 at 160 pounds)

Wells

Senior Tanner Hall (3-2 with two wins by fall and another by major decision at 145 pounds)

Senior Victor Jauregui (0-2 at 138 pounds)

Junior Cash Johns (0-2 at 138 pounds)

Senior Mike French (0-2 at 152 pounds)

Senior Vander Strong (0-2 at 285 pounds)

West Wendover

Senior Oscar Botello (2-2 with two pins at 145 pounds)

Senior Lusio Gonzales (2-2 with a pin at 126 pounds)

Up Next

The teams will compete Friday and Saturday during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational.