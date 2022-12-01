Overlie, Indians defend 3A state championship

ELKO — In 1989, the Elko wrestling team won the state championship.

Last season, head coach Mitch Overlie and Indians ended a 33-year gap between titles — reclaiming the 3A state crown — also notching their first regional championship since 1992.

Now, the task at hand is to not allow another 33 years to pass until the next state victory.

Elko’s defense begins Friday and Saturday at the Donnelley Duals — formerly known as the Buck’s Bag Duals — at Capital High School, in Boise, Idaho.

The good news for Elko’s search of a repeat is the fact that a large share of the Indians’ wrestlers that qualified for the 2022 state team are back for another run.

Of the 14 wrestlers that Elko sent to state, only four graduated — sending 126-pound state runner-up Blaze Jones, 138-pound consolation champion Elliot Leaman, 152-pound 3A North regional champion Noah Haase and 145-pound state qualifier Noah Chacon.

Returners

However, the Indians bring back each of their state champions.

Senior Craig Slater claimed the 120-pound state championship with a 3-0 record and a pair of pins, shutting out Spring Creek’s Jake Bradford by a tally of 3-0 in the final.

Overlie expects Slater to move up and wrestle at 138 pounds for the upcoming season.

Elko also returns junior Marco Romero, who claimed the 113-poun state title as a sophomore with a 3-0 record and two wins by fall.

In the championship, he dominated Boulder City’s Mick Raabe by a 9-1 decision.

Romero is anticipated to compete in the 120-pound division this year.

Now-junior Cael Sellers fell one win shy of a state title as a sophomore in the 132-pound division, finishing 2-1 with one pin.

In the championship, he was pinned at the 1:59 mark by Pahrump Valley’s Gunner Cortez.

According to Overlie, Sellers will remain in the 138-pound weight class.

As a sophomore, now-junior Eli Finlayson reached the 182-pound state final before losing to Spring Creek’s Shawn Lortie by fall in 2:38 — closing with a 2-1 record with each of his coming on pins.

For the upcoming season, he will wrestle in the new 190-pound division.

At 106 pounds, then-sophomore Camden Jensen ranked fourth — losing in the consolation championship at the 5:56 mark against Eldorado’s Rigoberto Arana — posting a 2-2 record with a win by major decision and another in sudden victory.

Overlie said Jensen will try to stay at 106 pounds, but will “realistically wrestle at 113.”

Now-senior Ayden Rodriguez also took fourth place last season, losing in the consolation final of the 195-pound class as a junior versus Chaparral’s Sergio Santiago by fall in 3:43 — finishing with a 2-2 record and a win by fall.

He is actually slated to move down in weight and compete at 175 pounds.

Junior Andres Flores is back after qualifying for state at 170 pounds a sophomore — notching a 1-2 record with a pin — and is expected to also wrestle around the 175-pound weight class.

Unfortunately, the Indians will be without a state qualifier who did not graduate.

Junior Christian Felix took fourth at 160 pounds as a sophomore with a 2-2 record and a win by fall, but he tore his ACL in Elko’s first-round football win in the fourth quarter against Wooster.

Elko will also be without sophomore Kellan Wendell, who also tore up his knee in the Indians’ makeshift homecoming football game as the JV took out Dayton by a final score of 55-6.

Other Wrestlers

Overlie expects the lineup of varsity wrestlers to include senior Luke Bennet at 285 pounds, senior Alex Apodaca at either 156 pounds or 165 — freshman Scott Sellers to fill the position Apodaca does not or to wrestle at 150 pounds.

Sophomore Treagan Hansen will compete in the 144-pound division, senior Titan Kennedy is slated to compete at 126 pounds and freshman Armando Acosta will grapple in the 106-pound class.

Season Opener

The Indians will open their season in the Donnelley Duals from Friday through Saturday, at Capital High School, in Boise, Idaho.