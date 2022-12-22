Ricaporte paces Spring Creek at Christmas Clash

FARMINGTON, Utah — Facing stiff competition at the Christmas Clash Invite, the Spring Creek boys wrestling team ranked 27th and the girls finished in 47th.

Boys

The Spartans — who tallied a total of 41 points — were paced by their lone-placing wrestler, senior Wesley Ricaporte.

Ricaporte posted a 4-2 record with two wins by fall and a pair of victories by major decision in the 132-pound class, scoring 20 of Spring Creek’s 41 points.

He began the tourney with a pin of Piedra Vista’s Roman Wilson in 1:41 mark, following with a win by fall at the three-minute mark against Timpanogos’ Keagan Weaver.

His third-straight win was a 10-0 shutout of Syracuse’s Easton Gines in the quarterfinal round, but Ricaporte came up short in a 3-0 loss to American Leadership Academy’s Andrew Fox in the semifinal.

From the consolation bracket, he answered with a 16-3 shellacking of Weaver — beating him for the second time in the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, Ricaporte was pinned at the 5:18 mark by Beaver’s Gage Raddon.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Freshman Colton Cunningham finished 2-2 with two pins at 126 pounds, and fellow freshman Braxton Adams went 2-2 with a pair of wins by fall in the 138-pound division.

At 215 pounds, junior Matt Loyd posted a 2-2 record with one pin.

Junior Logan Austin closed with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall at 190 pounds.

Sophomore Logan Austin went 0-2 at 113 pounds, and sophomore Kalika Gonzalez was 0-2 in the 157-pound class.

Girls

As a group, the Lady Spartans finished 47th in the team standings with 11.5 points.

Spring Creek was led by sophomore Hannah Montoya, who was 2-2 with a win by fall and another by major decision — in succession — before closing with consecutive losses in the 155 class.

She scored nine of the Lady Spartans’ 11.5 points.

The final 2.5 points of Spring Creek’s total were scored by sophomore Addison Utt, who finished 1-2 with a win by technical fall in the 130 division.

Freshman Alina Collins went 0-2 in the 115 class.

Up Next

The Spartans will compete Dec. 28-29 during the Sierra Nevada Classic, in Reno.

The Lady Spartans will wrestle in the Canyon Ridge Invitational from Jen. 6-7, in Twin Falls, Idaho.