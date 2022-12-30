 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ricaporte ranks 5th at Sierra Nevada Classic

Spring Creek Spartans logo

RENO — During the Sierra Nevada Classic, one wrestler placed for the Spring Creek wrestling team.

As a group, the Spartans scored 65 points and ranked 30th in the team standings — senior Wesley Ricaporte accounting for 23 points with a fifth-place finish.

Wesley Ricaporte

He went 5-2 — all victories coming by way of fall — at 132 pounds.

Ricaporte opened with four straight wins.

He pinned Spanish Springs’ Mason Wakefield at the 1:48 mark, Del Oro’s Eli Honsa in 3:24 and Modoc’s Daniel Strain in just 1:26.

In the quarterfinal, Ricaporte pushed his pin streak to four with a win by fall in 2:42 over Redwood-Visalia’s Pedro Mendez.

But, he was beaten for the first time by Mountain View’s Drew Jones in a narrow 2-0 shutout in the semifinal and was blanked for the second time a 4-0 loss in the consolation semi against Granite Bay’s Ben Quilpa.

In the fifth-sixth match, Ricaporte closed the tourney with a win by fall against Central’s Caleb Rubio Morales at the 2:44 mark.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

At 126 pounds, senior Jake Bradford posted a 4-2 record with a win by fall and another by major decision.

Sophomore Gage Carter finished 3-2 with three pins in the 150-pound division.

In the 215-pound class, junior Matt Loyd closed with a 2-2 record and two wins by fall — junior Wyatt Bradford going 2-2 with a pin and a win by medical forfeit at 165 pounds.

Freshman Colton Cunningham (126 pounds), freshman Braxton Hansen (138 pounds) and senior Quincy Gerber (144 pounds) each finished 1-2 with a pin — sophomore Joe Gillespie closing 1-2 with a win by major decision in the 120-pound class.

Sophomores Jaxson Taylor and Scottie Adams — each wrestling at 113 pounds — freshmen Brian Valdez (165) and Diego Llamas (190) all finished 0-2.

Up Next

The Spartans will wrestle Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals and compete Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational.

