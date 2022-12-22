Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Elko girls wrestling team had one girl place at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational.

Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points.

Ruiz finished with a 4-2 record and four wins by fall, scoring 17 and nearly half of the Lady Indians’ points.

After a bye, she opened the tournament with a loss by fall in 5:24 against Wendell’s Jessica Jimenez.

Following another bye, Ruiz won three straight — pinning Minico’s Abigail Fernandez in 1:42, Payette’s Dakota Smith in 2:10 and Jerome’s Lily Carnline in 30 seconds.

In the consolation semifinal, Ruiz was pinned by Canyon Ridge’s La’Kya Jackson in 1:34.

But, she rebounded with a pin of Owyhee’s (Idaho) Amanda Neff at the 2:18 mark of the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Freshman Alycianna Nunez went 2-2 with a pair of wins by fall at 126, junior Avianna Robles was 1-2 with a pin in the 185 class and freshman Vanessa Romero finished 1-2 with a win by fall in the 107 division — capping Elko’s team scoring.

Juniors Keyona Apodaca and Alia Benitez each posted 1-2 marks and a pin at the 126 and 138 classes, respectively.

Freshman Nevaeh Maynes was 0-2 in the 126 class, sophomore Camila Castaneda Martinez went 0-2 in the 132 division and freshman Mulania Jones was 0-2 at 152.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will wrestle Dec. 29 during the Lady Scots Invitational, at the Ben Lomond Athletic Complex, in Logan, Utah.