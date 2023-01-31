 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruiz, Montoya win 2nd at regionals

RENO — For the first time, a regional wrestling girls wrestling tournament took place at the high school level.

On Saturday, Elko finished third in the team standings with 93 points — trailing only runner-up McQueen (99) and champion Reed (181) — Spring Creek rounding out the top-10 of the Northern regional with 25 points.

Individually, both the Lady Indians and the Lady Spartans had a runner-up in their respective weight classes.

Penelope Ruiz

For Elko, sophomore Penelope Ruiz took second place in the 132 class — going 2-1 with two wins by fall.

In the quarterfinal round, she pinned Spring Creek sophomore Addison Utt in 2:46 — advancing to the championship with a win by fall over Sparks’ Maliyah Moore at the 4:36 mark of the semifinal.

For the title, Ruiz was pinned in 3:37 by Reed’s Aneka Mathews.

Hannah Montoya

For Spring Creek, sophomore Hannah Montoya became the second 10th-grader from Elko County who earned a second-place finish — posting a 2-1 record with two pins in the 152 division.

After a bye, Montoya needed just 12 seconds for a pin of Reed’s Audry Medel in the quarterfinal — booking a position in the final with a win by fall at the 4:26 mark of the semi against McQueen’s Jaclyn Daley.

In the championship, Montoya was pinned in 4:45 by Carson’s Ellah Olson.

State Qualifiers

Including Ruiz, Elko racked up a total of seven state qualifiers — the top-four positions in each weight class from both the North and the South — six other Lady Indians also punching their tickets to the big dance.

Avianna Robles

In the 185 division, junior Avianna Robles ranked third — finishing 2-1 with two wins by fall.

After a bye in the quarterfinal, Robles lost her semifinal match by fall in 1:26 to Reed’s Maria Aiono.

From the consolation bracket, she earned her trip to state with consecutive victories — pinning Reed’s Madalyn Hitchcock in 1:58 of the semi and beating South Tahoe’s Anete Chavarin at the 2:56 mark of the third-fourth match.

Vanessa Romero

As a freshman, Vanessa Romero finished fourth in the 100 class — going 2-2 with a pair of pins.

She won her quarterfinal match by fall in only 29 seconds against Coral Academy’s Estefany Marron Campos but lost in the semifinal by fall in 1:01 to Douglas’ Ella Kavanagh during the semifinal round.

Ruiz bounced back with a state-qualifying pin of junior teammate Vanessa Boster in just 20 seconds in the consolation semi, but she closed the tourney with a loss by fall in 3:42 in the third-fourth match against Spanish Springs’ Viviana Zavala.

Keyona Apodaca

For junior Keyona Apodaca, he wins and losses came in the same order in the 126 division — finishing fourth on a 2-2 mark and two pins.

She pinned South Tahoe’s Mia Martinez in 1:38 during the quarterfinal round but lost her semifinal match by fall in 1:25 to Reed’s Meredith Nash.

In the consolation semi, Apodaca beat Sparks’ Clover Pipkin by fall in 2:58 — clinching a spot in the state tourney — but dropped the third-fourth match by fall against Fernley’s Maria Mendoza-Flores in 3:37.

Natalia Hernandez

In the 107 class, freshman Natalia Hernandez ranked fourth with a 1-2 record and a pin.

She lost her quarterfinal contest by fall in 3:17 to Douglas’ Jasmine Tamondong and advanced in the consolation bracket with a bye.

Hernandez earned a state nod with a pin of Yerington’s Victoria Stewart in 4:44 during the consolation semifinal before losing by fall to Tamondong for the second time at the 3:16 mark of the third-fourth match.

Mulania Jones

Fellow freshman Mulania Jones finished fourth in the 145 class, closing with a 1-2 mark and a win by fall.

She opened with a pin of Reed’s Anna Maxwell in 57 seconds during the quarterfinal round but followed with a loss by fall in 39 seconds during the semi to Bishop Manogue’s Whitney Heit.

After a bye, Jones was pinned at the 3:15 mark of the third-fourth match by Reed’s TeTiare Pedro-Cabanoda.

Kylee Hamilton

Freshman Kylee Hamilton gave the Lady Indians their final qualification to state, finishing fourth on a 1-2 record in the 138 division.

She lost her first match by fall in 2:22 to Reed’s Alyssa Winters during the quarterfinal round and advanced in the consolation bracket with a bye.

In the consolation semi, she earned a trip to state with a thrilling 5-2 victory in sudden victory over North Valleys’ Maesson Bowman — closing the tourney with a loss by fall in 4:01 against McQueen’s Kaytlynn Sibrian in the third-fourth match.

Placing Wrestlers

Despite not earning state qualifications, a girl from Elko and another from Spring Creek closed with placing finishes.

Vanessa Boster

For the Lady Indians, Boster ranked sixth in the 100 class with a 1-3 mark and a win by fall.

Addison Utt

For the Lady Spartans, Utt placed sixth in the 132 division — going 0-3.

Non-Placing Wrestler

Elko freshman Alycianna Nunez went 0-2 in the 120 class.

Up Next

Ruiz, Montoya, Robles, Romero, Apodaca, Hernandez, Jones and Hamilton will compete in the Nevada State Girls Wrestling Championships from Feb. 10-11, at the Winnemucca Events Complex.

Related to this story

Ruiz finishes 5th for Lady Indians

Sophomore Penelope Ruiz led the Lady Indians with a fifth-place finish in the 138 division, Elko finishing 20th in the team standings with 35 points.

