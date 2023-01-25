Ruiz places 4th for Elko at Jaybird Memorial

NAMPA, Idaho — From Jan. 13-14, at the Jaybird Memorial Girls High School Tournament, the Lady Indians earned a fourth-place finish from an individual and ranked 35th in the team standings with 22 points.

Wrestling in the 138 division, sophomore Penelope Ruiz was fourth and tallied a 4-2 record with all of her wins coming by fall — scoring 19 of Elko’s 22 points.

After a bye, she pinned Nyssa’s Monica Ibanez in 35 seconds but followed with a loss by fall at the 3:05 mark of the quarterfinal match against Meridian’s Elise Twait.

From the consolation bracket, Ruiz put together three straight pins versus Caldwell’s Addiley Sherman (2:04), Eagle’s Kylie Heichman (53 seconds) and Owyhee’s (Idaho) Elena Guerena in 39 seconds during the consolation semifinal.

In the consolation championship, Ruiz was pinned in 3:50 by Boise’s Clare Waite in the third-fourth match.

Non-Placing Girls

Freshman Vanessa Romero finished 1-2 with a win by fall in the 100 division, and junior Alea Benitez went 1-2 with a pin in the 138 class.

At 100, junior Vanessa Boster was 0-2 — freshman Natalia Hernandez finishing 0-2 in the 107 division.

In the 126 class, both freshmen Alycianna Nunez and Nevaeh Maynes were 0-2.

Freshman Kylie Hamilton was 0-2 at the 138 level, freshman Mulania Jones finished 0-2 at 152 and junior Avianna Robles went 0-2 in the 185 class.

Up Next

The Lady Indians will wrestle in the Division 3A North girls regional tournament Saturday, at McQueen High School, in Reno.