Slater, Romero take 1st in Wiley Dobbs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, the Elko wrestling team ranked third as a team and crowned a pair of individual champions.

As a team, the Indians scored 184 points — trailing only second-place Minico (207) and champion Highland (212).

Individually, senior Craig Slater and junior Marco Romero claimed the titles in their respective weight classes.

Craig Slater

At 132 pounds, Slater posted a 4-0 record with a win by fall and three victories by major decision.

After a bye, he rolled up a 15-4 win over Nampa’s Akio Sanders.

In the quarterfinal, he notched his lone pin of Owyhee’s (Idaho) Fisher Matlick at the 1:35 mark.

Slater advanced to the championship with a 13-3 victory against Vallivue’s Keven Martinez.

He then took out Canyon Ridge’s Luis Martinez by a tally of 13-3 in the final.

Marco Romero

Romero notched a 4-0 mark in the 113-pound division with two wins by fall and another by major decision.

Coming off a bye, he pinned Wendell’s Cesar Martinez 4:52.

Romero beat Nampa’s Steven Brooks 10-1 in the quarterfinal round and defeated Canyon Ridge’s Prabin Darjee by fall at the 5:05 mark of the semifinal.

In the championship, he bested Burley’s Tristan Vega by a decision of 5-1.

3rd-Place Finishers

A pair of Elko grapplers nailed down consolation championships after a loss.

Jordan Howes

Senior Jordan Howes finished third at 145 pounds, going 4-1 with four pins.

Following a bye, he pinned Payette’s Michael Martinez in just 23 seconds and beat Nampa’s Joseph Mozes by fall at the 4:08 mark of the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal round, Howes was pinned by Buhl’s Riley Brunson in 4:41.

He bounced back with a win by fall in 32 seconds against Highland’s Dawson Derie in the consolation semifinal.

In the third-fourth match, he claimed the consolation title with a pin of Minico’s Brody Ottley in 4:52.

Eli Finlayson

At 182 pounds, junior Eli Finlayson also ranked third — finishing with a 4-1 record and three pins.

After a bye, he beat Capital’s Henry Feese by fall in 1:57 and pinned Boise’s Owen Spring at the 3:47 mark of the quarterfinal round.

In the semi, Finlayson was pinned in 5:19 by Owyhee’s (Idaho) Mason Rasmussen.

From the consolation semi, he posted a win by fall in 48 seconds over Feese — pinning him for the second time — and Finlayson earned the consolation title with a 7-2 decision against Twin Falls’ James Noorlander in the third-fourth match.

4th-Place Wrestlers

Two Elko wrestlers lost for the second time in the consolation championship, each finishing fourth.

Jesston Tkach

Junior Jesston Tkach ranked fourth at 160 pounds, closing with a 3-2 record and two wins by fall with another by major decision.

Tkach — from a bye — pinned Timberline’s Thayne Orcher in 40 seconds and beat Highland’s Devin Dobson by fall at the 3:09 mark of the quarterfinal round.

He was beaten for the first time in the semifinal round, dropping a 15-4 major-decision loss to Buhl’s Ryder Sheen.

Tkach pinned Kimberly’s Michael Crispin in just 31 seconds during the consolation semi but lost to Dobson — who he had already pinned — by fall at the 1:40 mark of the consolation final.

Camden Jensen

At 106 pounds, Camden Jensen went 2-2 with one win by fall.

He advanced twice with byes, gutted out a 9-7 decision over Homedale’s Trell McFarlane in the quarterfinal but was pinned in 2:54 during the semifinal by Kuna’s Joey Strickland.

Jensen pinned Twin Falls’ Gauge Crapo by fall in 52 seconds during the consolation semi but was pinned in the third-fourth match in 3:13 by Gooding’s Blake Koyle.

5th-Place Finisher

Draykan Spackman

As a freshman, Drayman Sprackman ranked fifth in the 98-pound class with a 2-2 with a win by fall and one by medical forfeit.

After two byes, he lost a sudden-victory battle with the score at 6-4 against Jerome’s Jonathan Garcia in the quarterfinal round.

Sprackman advanced with another bye in the consolation bracket and notched his first win with a pin of Payette’s Isael Martinez in 53 seconds, but he was pinned in the consolation semi in 38 seconds by Nampa's Ilan Shank.

In the fifth-sixth match, Sprackman beat Minico’s Mikael Teague by medical forfeit.

6th-Place Wrestler

Cael Sellers

Junior Cael Sellers finished sixth at 138 pounds, closing with a 2-3 record with a win by fall and another by major decision.

After a bye, he reeled off a 15-4 victory over Nampa’s Jayden Dodge and pinned Owyhee’s (Idaho) Noah McGee in 45 seconds during quarterfinal.

Sellers closed the tournament with three-consecutive losses.

He was pinned by Kuna’s Hunter Lowe at the 3:58 mark of the semifinal, lost by fall in 3:27 against Highland’s Payson Solomon during the consolation semi and dropped a 4-1 decision to Burley’s Xzavier Martinez in the fifth-sixth match.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

At 170 pounds, junior Andres Flores finished 2-2 with two pins.

Senior Alex Apodaca went 2-2 with one win by fall in the 152-pound division.

Sophomore Demetrius Ruiz closed with a 1-2 record and a pin at 126 pounds, junior Kian Stuart was 1-2 with a win by fall in the 160-pound class and senior Ayden Rodriguez went 1-2 at 182 pounds.

Junior Danny Marquez was 0-2 at 120 pounds, freshman Kody Goss went 0-2 at 126 pounds, senior Angel Carrillo closed 0-2 in the 195-pound division and junior Manuel Salazar finished 0-2 in the 220-pound class.

Up Next

Elko will compete Dec. 29-30 at the Braveheart Duals, at the Ben Lomond Athletic Complex, in Ogden, Utah.

