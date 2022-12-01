Spartans hope to regain state supremacy

SPRING CREEK — In 2022, the Spring Creek wrestling team saw its streak of four-consecutive state titles draw to a close.

Barely.

The Spartans never handed over the hardware easily, coming up 2.5 points shy of Elko — the Indians’ first state championship since 1989.

Spring Creek sent 10 wrestlers to state and crowned four individual winners.

Returners

Half of the Spartans’ state champs have returned for the 2022-23 season.

While Spring Creek graduated 145-pound title winner Terron Mogensen and 182-pound champion Shawn Lortie, head coach AJ Estrada is thrilled for the returns of seniors Wesley Ricaporte and Colton Browne.

As a junior, Ricaporte claimed the 126-pound title with a 3-0 record, a win by fall and another by technical fall.

In the championship, he beat Elko’s Blaze Jones by decision with the score at 7-3.

In his junior campaign, Browne dismantled the competition in the 138-pound division — rolling to a 3-0 record with two pins.

He nearly won the final by major decision, besting Pahrump Valley’s Brennen Benedict by a lopsided tally of 10-3.

For senior Jake Bradford, he needs one more win at state to take home the top spot.

As a junior, he ranked second at 120 pounds — notching a 2-1 record with a pair of pins.

He was shut out in the championship by a score of 3-0 by Elko’s Craig Slater, who also won the regional title over Bradford.

Joe Gillespie made some noise for the Spartans as a freshman and qualified for state at 113 pounds.

In the 3A state tourney, he was named a consolation champion — taking third place and tallying a 3-1 record with all of his wins coming by way of fall.

Gillespie pinned Lowry’s Marcas Ricci at the 3:41 mark of the third-fourth match.

Then-sophomore Matt Loyd qualified for state in the 195-pound division and posted a 1-2 record.

The Spartans also bring back another wrestler in the lighter classes with lots of time left on his high school watch.

Now-sophomore Jaxson Taylor qualified for state at 106-pounds, closing with an 0-2 record in the big dance.

Season Opener

The Spartans picked up a dual Thursday, at Nampa High School, in Idaho, and will compete Friday and Saturday in the Donnelley Duals, at Capital High School, in Boise.