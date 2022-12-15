Spring Creek finishes 3rd in Evanston — Lady Spartans take 4th, Montoya wins 1st

EVANSTON, Wyoming — In its second week of action for the season, the Spring Creek wrestling team — collectively and individually — experienced a large amount of success.

At the Evanston Invitational, the Spartans ranked third in the team standings with 99 points and crowned a pair of individual champions.

Champions

Matt Loyd

At 220 pounds, junior Matt Loyd rolled first place — posting a 4-0 record with all of his wins coming on pins.

He defeated Rock Springs’ Patrick Gross by fall at the three-minute mark and pinned Big Piney’s Zack Murphy in 3:27.

Loyd then beat Duchesne’s Austin Apodaca by fall in 1:53, wrapping up a perfect record with a win by fall over Jackson Hole’s Kaden Neild in 2:20.

Gage Carter

As a sophomore, Gage Carter claimed first in the 152-pound weight class with a 3-0 record and one win by fall.

His lone pin came in the quarterfinal round in just 51 seconds versus Mountain View’s Brailen Potter.

In the semifinal, Carter blanked Orem’s Cade Doussett by a tally of 3-0.

He claimed the victory with a 4-1 decision over Pinedale’s Garrett Haley in the championship.

Runner-Ups

Spring Creek also posted a pair of runner-up wrestlers.

Logan Austin

Junior Logan Austin ranked second in the 195-pound division, closing with a 3-1 mark and three wins by fall.

He pinned Orem’s Jack Fowler in 1:16, defeated Big Piney’s DJ Varela by fall in 1:46 and then pinned Mountain View’s Konnor Staley at the 1:55 mark.

Austin’s lone loss came by fall when he was pinned in 2:14 by Evanston’s Tarrin Haws.

Wesley Ricaporte

At 132 pounds, senior Wesley Ricaporte also took second place and went 2-1 with a win by major decision and a pin.

In the quarterfinal, he blew out Pinedale’s Garrett Madole with the score at 15-2 — following with a win by fall in 3:30 versus Evanston’s Braunson Sims in the semifinal round.

Ricaporte narrowly lost the championship by a tally of 4-3 to Pinedale’s Jake Hammer.

4th-Place Finisher

Freshman Colton Cunningham finished fourth at 126 pounds, notching a 2-2 record with a pair of pins.

He was beaten by technical fall in the quarterfinal round by Evanston’s Walker Wilson, the score at 18-3.

Cunningham bounced back from the consolation side with consecutive wins by fall, pinning Orem’s Ammon Young in only 34 seconds and Bear River’s Dustyn Deakin at the 3:33 mark.

In the third-fourth match, Cunningham lost to Wilson for the second time — dropping a major-decision margin by a tally of 21-11.

Fifth-Place Wrestlers

The Spartans gained a number of points from a trio of fifth-place wrestlers.

Kalika Gonzalez

In the 170-pound division, sophomore Kalika Gonzalez posted a 2-2 record with two wins by fall.

He opened with a pin of Orem’s Marcus McCord in 1:57 in the quarterfinal but dropped consecutive matches; losing by fall in one minute versus Mountain View’s Tyson Muir and getting pinned by Pinedale’s Tucker Kelly in 53 seconds.

In the fifth-sixth match, Gonzalez booked his second win by fall — pinning McCord for the second time in one minute.

Joe Gillespie

At 126 pounds, Gillespie gave the Spartans their second-placing wrestler in the weight class — joining Cunningham — going 1-2 with a major-decision victory.

He lost in the quarterfinal round by fall in 51 seconds against Big Piney’s Jerrett Fear.

In the consolation semifinal, Gillespie was pinned by Wilson at the 2:32 mark.

In the fifth-sixth match, Gillespie posted his lone victory — steamrolling Deakin by a shutout margin of 9-0.

Trent Whiteley

Despite going 0-4 and getting pinned four times, sophomore Trent Whiteley finished fifth in the 113-pound weight class.

He was pinned by Orem’s Marck Pacher in 1:05, lost by fall to Big Piney’s Dominic Sanchez in 52 seconds, was pinned in 58 seconds by Rock Springs’ Nathan Beltran and lost by fall at the one-minute mark to Big Piney’s Jack Meador.

Non-Placing Wrestlers

Three Spring Creek wrestlers did not place.

Freshman Braxton Hansen finished 1-2 at 138 pounds, sophomore Scottie Adams closed 0-2 at 120 pounds and senior Quincy Gerber went 0-2 in the 145-pound division.

Lady Spartans

With the inclusion of girls-only competitions in a considerable number of wrestling tournaments, Spring Creek’s girls are taking advantage of opportunities.

In a field of 11 teams, the Lady Spartans ranked fourth among eight squads which scored points — Spring Creek totaling 23 points.

Individually, sophomore Hannah Montoya topped the 155-pound division — rolling to a 3-0 record with three wins by fall.

She pinned Big Piney’s Charleigh Smith in 2:34, needed just eight seconds for a fall victory over Rock Springs’ Reghan Kopp and capped the tourney with a pin in 33 seconds against Rock Springs’ Jillian Palinek.

Fellow sophomore Addison Utt earned three points for a bye in the quarterfinal round of the 130-135 division but closed with an 0-3 record.

She was beaten by fall in the semifinal by Evanston’s Leah Larkin in 3:53 and was pinned by Mountain View’s Hanna Petersen at the 3:46 of the consolation semi.

In the fifth-sixth match, Utt dropped a 13-10 decision to Big Piney’s Brynne Hoffman.

Up Next

Spring Creek will wrestle Friday and Saturday during the Christmas Clash, in Farmington, Utah.